There is no bigger YouTuber than MrBeast. With an eye-popping 290 million subscribers, the man more formally known as James "Jimmy" Donaldson, has changed the entire landscape of the platform, pushing boundaries and consistently raising the bar for what is considered content. By using the best in pop culture and huge-budget productions, MrBeast repeatedly produces videos that are arguably of greater value than some television shows, with some racking up hundreds of millions of views. First going viral in 2017 for his "counting to 100,000" video, Jimmy hasn't looked back, using his newfound wealth to not just provide quality YouTube content but also fund charities, having donated many millions of dollars. With all that in mind, here is a rundown of 10 of the best MrBeast videos.

"I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive"

A video title that many assumed was clickbait, "I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive" is a challenge Jimmy attempted for real, putting his patience to the test for the sake of his viewers. Not one to put himself in danger, and rightly so, Jimmy was equipped with food, water, air conditioning, a mattress for comfort, and a walkie-talkie to communicate with the outside world — a wise choice if for nothing else other than better content. By the end of the challenge, Jimmy described his experience as particularly tough, especially when he was feeling claustrophobic, bored, and very hungry. Breaking the record for the most views accumulated in one day, this video goes down as one of MrBeast's most famous — and for good reason.

"I Spent 50 Hours in Solitary Confinement"

At a time when people had never felt more alone thanks to the global pandemic, of course, MrBeast had to take that to the extreme. "50 Hours in Solitary Confinement" sees Jimmy take on one of his toughest challenges, pushing himself physically — and, more importantly, mentally — to the edge. Inside the room, Jimmy was given a chair with a desk, a bed, and a private bathroom. If that isn't tough enough, Jimmy's friends, including the likes of Chris, Chandler, and Karl, spend their time trying to force him out of the room in a stunt that feels both cruel and devilishly entertaining. At the time of release, this video became MrBeast's most viewed ever, surpassing "I Put 100 Million Orbeez In My Friend's Backyard". However, the record has since been surpassed by "$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!", proving that Jimmy is showing no signs of slowing down.

"$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!"

In 2021, there was arguably no show bigger than Squid Game. The South Korean series took Netflix by storm when it debuted on September 17, turning many people's favorite childhood playground games into the stuff of nightmares. Never one to miss an opportunity, MrBeast announced on TikTok that he would recreate Squid Game if he received 10 million likes, a feat he achieved in just two hours. The video itself is remarkably similar to the series (minus the death count, thankfully) and sees the recreation of the show's now-iconic games, all in the name of winning $456,000. Each game is wonderfully tense, highlighted by a glass stepping stones recreation made to look high off the ground thanks to CGI. The success of this video is obvious, with its $3 million estimated budget recouping the title of the most viewed MrBeast video ever, currently sitting at 625 million. The video also earned Jimmy several million subscribers in just the first couple of weeks after upload.

"Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000"

Sometimes the simplest of premises are the best. Released in August 2021, this video does exactly what it says on the tin, with Jimmy offering 100 subscribers the chance to win a life-changing amount of money. The catch? There is, for all intents and purposes, no time limit, meaning the lengths to which the contestants will go to win the money are almost endless. Lasting up to two weeks, the contestants are also tempted to leave the circle by a selection of smaller prizes, ranging from smaller sums of cash to a Tesla, all by competing in mini-challenges or simply walking away. MrBeast's first collaboration with the YouTuber Airrack, "Last to Leave Circle Wins $500,000" is a fun, harmless video that provides a calming watch compared to some of Jimmy's other productions.

"I Paid a Real Assassin to Try and Kill Me"

Perhaps Jimmy's most eye-catching title of all time, "I Paid a Real Assassin to Try and Kill Me" is a simple-to-follow game of cat-and-mouse in which MrBeast attempts to outrun and outmaneuver an assassin. Although, of course, there is no actual killing involved (that knife is only rubber), the stakes still feel high, and the knowledge that Jimmy will always be safe helps to keep the video enjoyable to watch. Bolstered by a well-designed thumbnail in which MrBeast stands in the crosshairs of the assassin's rifle, it may come as a surprise to learn that this thumbnail used to be even more graphic, with the choice to change it a wise one considering Jimmy's young audience. As far as MrBeast videos, this is a must-watch.

"Ages 1-100 Fights For $500,000"

One of Jimmy's longer projects, "Ages 1-100 Fights For $500,000" is a challenge video in which a selection of people ranging from infants to the elderly are put in separate cubes with the goal of winning a jaw-dropping amount of money. Eventually followed up with the sequel, "Ages 1-100 Decide Who Wins $250,000", this stands as one of Jimmy's more innovative ideas, with the selection of contestants at the video's heart its best asset. Littered with a couple of faces fans may recognize, from "Elder's React" alumni to the 10-year-old son of Survivor 43 contestant Jesse Lopez, each contestant shown seems to have their own endearing personality, making for a challenge that's easy to find a person worth rooting for.

"I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!"

About 18 months before Timothée Chalamet was reviving Wonka as a worldwide cinematic phenomenon, MrBeast was turning the franchise into one of his best-loved videos. Just like Mr. Wonka himself, Jimmy spends the video inside his chocolate factory, ready to give it to one of the lucky real-life golden ticket winners from Feastables. The challenges in the video are reminiscent of the Squid Game project, with a Wonka-donned Jimmy playing host in one of his best video performances to date. Exciting, fun-fueled, and with plenty of eye-catching designs, "I Built Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory!" is surely a favorite of many, especially considering its unique aesthetic in the history of MrBeast videos.

"$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!"

Just like your favorite big-budget travelogue shows, "$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!" sees MrBeast highlight the priciest and cheapest flights the world has to offer. From a jet that looks more like a luxury hotel suite to a blimp, the video is at its best when showcasing opulence, just like those aforementioned travelogue shows. For fans of Jimmy who need the perfect video to throw on at any time, this might just be the one. With plenty of MrBeasts videos involving daring stunts or high-stakes drama, "$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!" stands as a wonderful antidote in which the same no-expense-spared attitude is applied but without almost any tension. Joined by his friends, "$1 vs $500,000 Plane Ticket!" is a wonderfully chilled viewing experience with plenty of eye-opening moments.

"I Adopted EVERY Dog In A Dog Shelter"

The dream of millions, "I Adopted EVERY Dog In A Dog Shelter" is one of the MrBeast videos that showcased to non-YouTube viewers that Jimmy is a force for good in the online community. The video follows MrBeast as he attempts to adopt every single dog at the dog shelter. With their tails wagging and eyes full of hope, Jimmy then gives the dogs to optimistic families whose lives are changed forever. In the description, MrBeast writes, "This is my favorite video I have ever made, it took me 9 months to film," showcasing the dedication to a good deed and video that he has, as well as the sheer scope of joy brought by this production. A total of 14 dogs were in the shelter, including a feisty chihuahua named Jive, a gorgeous golden retriever called Monica, and a brown bulldog, Gumpy, who is eventually renamed Swaggy.

"Face Your Biggest Fear To Win $800,000"

One of the more recent MrBeast videos is also one of the best. Donned in a yellow boiler suit reminiscent of the Squid Game video, Jimmy and his accomplices put their friend Mack through a series of terrifying challenges, all in the name of winning $800,000. From being trapped with spiders to being buried alive, Mack's promise that nothing can scare him is truly put to the test. Brimming with suspense, this video is Jimmy's best of 2024 so far, accompanied by his best thumbnail of the year, too. Although the challenge itself is gripping and MrBeast's personality is as charming as ever, it is Mack who truly makes this video, with the comments full of cries for him to return.