When MTV first debuted, it was dedicated--as the "m" the name suggests--to music videos and other music-related programming. But as the years have passed, it's moved away from music and more towards original programming, from beloved scripted series to drama-filled reality shows.

In the 2000s in particular, MTV's reality programming included everything from shows documenting lavish birthday parties to career-launching shows following groups of friends, even a look at the day-to-day lives of the decade's celebrities. The result was not only some of the most memorable shows on the network but ones that defined a generation and are pop-culture touchstones to this day.

10 'Punk'd' (2003-2012)

Hidden-camera prank shows weren’t exactly new when Punk’d first premiered, but what made the show different was its targeting of celebrities. It aired for a total of 11 seasons, first hosted by Ashton Kutcher from 2003 until 2007—"I have no more friends," he joked in one episode—then returned in 2012 with rotating celebrity guest hosts each week and a closer look at how the pranks were executed. A reboot hosted by Chance the Rapper launched in 2020.

Punk’d featured a number of celebrities and pranks, ranging from small-scale incidents to large staged explosions. The celebrity victims’ reactions to the staged scenarios could be just as varied, with some reacting calmly and others being quick to anger and attempt to leverage their fame. But the end result was always the same—before things could go too far, Kutcher would reveal the ruse, leading to a visibly relieved celebrity.

9 'Cribs' (2000-2010)

Before there were shows giving us a look at celebrities’ everyday lives, MTV first invited us into their homes with Cribs, a show that featured different celebrities offering a tour of their home each week. The show first aired in 2000 and ended in 2010, then returned in 2017 with shorter episodes distributed through Snapchat Discover. It was officially rebooted by MTV in 2021 and is now in its 19th season.

Cribs is a fascinating look at the lives of everyone from sports stars to chart-topping musicians, each home showing off its owners personal taste—and their wealth. But it’s not just a look at lavish homes. Because celebrities themselves are giving the tours, they become more relatable as they share information about their favorite parts of their home and how they spend their free time.

8 'My Super Sweet 16' (2005-2017)

My Super Sweet 16 gave audiences a look at the over-the-top parties as a variety of wealthy teenagers celebrated their 16th birthdays, as well as the occasional Quinceanera, debutante ball, and even bar mitzvah. It ran for ten seasons, from 2005 to 2017.

It wasn’t just the parties that were over-the-top. So were the meltdowns from teenagers whose big day didn’t go as planned, whether it was because there was a hitch in the party or they didn’t get the exact model of luxury car they wanted as a gift. Teens often wielded power over their peers with exclusive guest lists, resulting in confrontations over classmates, sometimes even frenemies, who hadn't been invited trying to sneak in.

7 'Newlyweds' (2003-2005)

Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica followed the newly married pop-star couple Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson as they navigated starting their lives together. The show aired for three seasons, from 2002 until 2005. Simpson ultimately filed for divorce in December 2005, and both have since remarried and started families.

Newlyweds is responsible for some infamous moments, like Jessica’s confusion of tuna being called “chicken of the sea.” Still, she looks back on the show fondly and has noted that as one of the earliest reality shows, it was more authentic than today’s shows, as the couple was filmed all day, every day, as opposed to the set shooting schedules similar shows have now.

6 'The Osbournes' (2002-2005)

From 2002 to 2005, The Osbournes gave viewers an inside look at the day-to-day life of Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his family—his wife, Sharon, and two of their children, Jack and Kelly. At the time, it was MTV’s most popular show.

The Osbournes was one of the most influential early reality shows and made the whole family—not just Ozzy—famous. It was an entertaining, expletive-filled glimpse at the family’s relationships with each other with plenty of memorable of moments. The family is set to make a return to reality TV to document their move from Los Angeles to England for BBC.

5 'Jackass' (2000-2001)

MTV kicked off the decade with Jackass, which over the course of three seasons featured a variety of dangerous, over-the-top stunts, equal parts cringe-worthy and hilarious. Each episode made it clear viewers were not to recreate them at home—even though plenty of people did.

Members of the crew went on to other reality shows, including Bam Margera’s chaotic Viva La Bam and Steve-O and Chris Pontius’ wildlife show, Wildboyz, while Johnny Knoxville appeared in a number of other TV shows and movies. They also released multiple movies, including Jackass Forever in 2022.

4 '16 and Pregnant' (2009-2020)

MTV highlighted the struggles of teen pregnancy with 16 and Pregnant, which debuted in 2009. Each episode featured a different girl from partway through her pregnancy to shortly after giving birth, and multiple Teen Mom spinoffs followed some of the girls as they navigated life as new parents.

Episodes showed everything from the girls navigating their relationships with their babies fathers and their own parents to planning for the future. The show made stars of the young moms, especially those from it earliest seasons, with most of them still making headlines today.

3 'Laguna Beach' (2004-2006)

Airing for three seasons starting in 2004, Laguna Beach followed the lives of a group of teenagers living in Orange County as they navigated their friendships and romantic relationships during their senior year of high school. The show’s first season starred Lo Bosworth, Stephen Colletti, Morgan Olsen, Trey Phillips, Christina Schuller, Kristin Cavallari, and Talan Torriero. Later seasons focused on different students, but many of the original cast members went on to star in other reality shows, including spinoffs of Laguna Beach.

The show took some liberties with storylines, it was later revealed, particularly when it comes to Torriero, who originally refused to participate in the show then later was included in scenes that had already been shot. More behind-the-scenes information has been revealed in the podcast Back to the Beach, hosted by Cavallari and Colletti.

2 'The Hills' (2006-2010)

After Laguna Beach ended, Lauren Conrad starred in The Hills, which ran for six seasons starting in 2006 and chronicled her life in Los Angeles after high school trying to build a career in the fashion industry. The show also featured Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Brody Jenner, and Lo Bosworth. It was rebooted as The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019 and ran for two seasons.

Not everything on The Hills was real, though—the cast has admitted that many of the show’s storylines, from career setbacks to romances, were scripted for drama, and the series ended with a shot of a soundstage.

1 'Jersey Shore' (2009-2012)

Jersey Shore first aired as the decade was ending, premiering in December 2009. The show followed eight housemates in a shared summer house in New Jersey who pass the time working out and partying, plus their fair share of now-infamous fights.

Despite its appearance later in the decade, Jersey Shore left an undeniable mark on pop culture and was a huge hit—it was MTV’s highest-rated series ever, and its cast became stars. It was rebooted in 2018 asJersey Shore: Family Vacation, featuring most of the original cast.

