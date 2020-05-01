The 15 Best Multiplayer Games to Play While Social Distancing

These are rough times. We miss our friends and family, and while it’s essential, social distancing is hard on everyone.

Still, it doesn’t mean you can’t see your friends online. While it seems like the majority of multiplayer games are competitive, there are tons that can be used to foster that all-important human interaction. Co-op titles can act as virtual hangouts and help bring us together, at a time when it’s more important than ever. Here are 15 games (in no particular order) you should pick up from if you just want to game with your friends.