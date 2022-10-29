The exploration and excavation of ancient Egyptian tombs and landmarks influenced art deco style, fashion, and, of course, cinema. Many expeditions were undertaken from the late 1800s with significant findings made throughout the 1920s and 1930s – most notably, the discovery of the tomb of Tutankhamun in 1922 bred worldwide curiosity. The discoveries coincided with experiments in the early sound era of cinema, so it's no wonder that the mummy was a significant presence in early horror films.

RELATED: The 25 Best Classic Monster Movies

Heightened curiosity and superstition gave the mummy its status as a figure of fright, a representation of the unknown. Curiosity hasn't waned, and the mummy as a horror figure still holds sway on the big screen. But while some cinematic interpretations of the mummy are genuinely chilling, others are serving silliness in spades.

'The Mummy' (1932)

Image via Universal Pictures

This well-known original mummy movie was released ten years after the discovery of the tomb of Tutunkhamun. High priest Imhotep is risen from the dead by an incantation in The Mummy. Imhotep makes it his business to reclaim the woman he believes is his reincarnated lover for an immortal afterlife through mummification and resurrection.

Featuring Boris Karloff, a godfather of classic horror cinema, who had starred in his iconic role as Frankenstein's monster in Frankenstein a year prior. More elegant than the clichéd 'smash and grab' mummy, Karloff's Imhotep is graceful and menacing. Using tiny pin-lights reflected in the eyes, there is at least one close-up shot that is likely to recur in viewers' nightmares.

'The Mummy' (1999)

A remake of the 1932 Boris Karloff original, The Mummy reprises Imhotep's attempt to reclaim his reincarnated lover for the afterlife. He drains the life of those who cross his path, giving him strength and restoring him to a time when he had power and skin.

RELATED: 12 Movies Since 'The Mummy' That Have Tried to Be 'The Mummy'

Brendan Fraser was perfectly cast in this 90s classic known for comedy and action-adventure, he plays both genres effortlessly and is entirely lovable as Rick O'Connell. There are plenty of moments of silliness in this film, tempered with equal helpings of scary. After all, who's not afraid of being buried alive in a sarcophagus full of CGI bugs?

'The Mummy's Hand' (1940)

Another tale of a high priest attempting to reanimate his dead lover, mummy Kharis was buried alive for trying to resurrect Princess Ananka in The Mummy's Hand. Awoken by Andoheb with the aid of a life-giving liquid, he trots off to murder all who stand in his way. Meanwhile, Andoheb kidnaps a woman and tries to make her his immortal lover.

Some scenes from 1932's The Mummy were reused for this film, saving time and money. Generally very silly, Kharis trundles around with the standard stiff-legged lumber expected of movie mummies. The difference here is in the eyes, which were blacked out frame-by-frame in his close-up shots, giving Kharis a creepier look than his mummified peers.

'Pharaoh's Curse' (1957)

Captain Storm and his small troupe set off to recover a team of archeologists from an illegal dig. In tow is the wife of the man who is leading the prohibited dig, who has come to ask for a divorce because her husband spends all his time with dirt. Arriving at the dig too late, Storm discovers that the tomb of Rahateb has been opened, and a local guide on their team is mysteriously aging rapidly. Laced with the casual misogyny that is so often a feature of mid-century cinema, a mysterious woman seems to be at the heart of it all.

Employing a number of tropes (a cursed tomb, a secret passageway, possession, and draining life from the living) this mummy is a bit confusing. But scary points go to Pharoah's Curse for some well-handled moments of lighting - the movement of shadows inside the tomb is executed admirably, which would have been no mean feat with only six days of shooting.

'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

After building a hotel to keep monsters safe from evil humans, Count Dracula struggles to stop his daughter from growing up and going out on her own. When human Johnny makes his way into the hotel, Dracula has his plate full keeping the human away from the monsters, and his daughter away from Johnny.

There's a heartwarming sweetness to this story which makes the usual 'villains' relatable characters. Though the mummy is not the central character of this film, it deserves a special mention for its uniqueness. Voiced by Cee Lo Green, Murray the mummy is a comedic, larger-than-(after)life character. Worth a watch for its silliness and sweetness,Hotel Transylvania and its mummy take the genre in a different direction, with wholesome results.

'Egyptian Melodies' (1931)

A Walt Disney Silly Symphony short, Egyptian Melodies follows a spider who ventures into a mummy's tomb. When the mummies and hieroglyphs come to life and dance, the spider gets scared and retreats back through the twisting tunnels of the tomb.

RELATED: 10 Most Memorable Scooby-Doo Monsters, According to Reddit

The classic, hand-drawn animation style working in perfect tandem with the sweeping score is a nostalgic treat. Given that it's a Silly Symphony work, Egyptian Melodies isn't trying to scare anyone but the spider. A sweet reminder of classic animation, this non-text-based short is a family-friendly Halloween throwback to the early Disney canon.

'Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy' (1955)

Parodying past mummy films, Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy introduces the mummy Klaris (as opposed to Kharis). Comedy duo Abbott and Costello find a cursed medallion and become embroiled in a search for Klaris' treasure, in competition with evil foes Semu and Rontru. While everyone races to uncover the treasure first, the mummy gets caught in the middle of a farce.

It covers the tropes of an ancient amulet, a hidden treasure, and a cursed inscription, but with the added farcical fare of mistaken identities and wacky physical comedy. The mummy costumes stand out as being a cheap way to cheat hours in costume, but add to the overall silliness and parody of the genre.

'The Robot vs. The Aztec Mummy' (1958)

The third installment in the Aztec Mummy trilogy, this Mexican science-fiction film sees nefarious Dr. Krupp following up with mummy Popoca, who threw him into a snake pit in the last film. Krupp is back with vengeance on his mind, and has built a robot with a human brain to defeat the mummy, hoping to get his hands on the breastplate and bracelet which Popoca has admirably guarded for three films and thousands of years.

The ensuing showdown between robot and mummy is a high point for cinematic silliness. With flailing arms and labored grunts, the two foes battle it out in a short sequence at the end of the film which is well worth sticking around for.

'We Want Our Mummy' (1939)

Vaudeville trio Larry, Moe and Curly were active entertainers for almost fifty years, with six feature-length films and 190 shorts to their name. In We Want Our Mummy, the bumbling troupe set off to find the tomb of King Rootentooten. If successful, they will be paid $5,000 for the return of his sarcophagus.

The process of mummification ensures that a body can be preserved for many thousands of years. The same cannot be said for The Three Stooges brand of comedy, which has aged like milk. The slapstick humor and puns are laid on thicker than the mummy's wraps, and this old-fashioned silliness can be hard to stomach.

'Bubba Ho-Tep' (2002)

Elvis, who never really died, but switched lives with an Elvis impersonator years prior to his supposed death, is living in a rest home that comes under the wrath of a mummy's curse. Aided by his friend, former President John F. Kennedy, he strives to fight a reanimated mummy to put a stop to the killings at the rest home.

Starring Bruce Campbell, the film is silly from go to woah. It was based on a novella that was nominated for a Bram Stoker Award. The prestigious award counts among its winners Stephen King's Misery, The Green Mile and Thomas Harris' Silence of the Lambs. A sillier premise than those winners, Bubba Ho-Tep is a wacky and unexpected mash-up of seemingly incongruent themes which shouldn't work, but quite nearly does.

NEXT: Frankenstein's Monster & 9 Other Characters Who Launched the Horror Genre