Just say the word Muppets and a wide assortment of characters will pop into your head. Kermit the Frog is bound to suddenly be hopping across the landscape of your mind, while Miss Piggy, Statler & Waldorf, Gonzo the Great, and so many others, can’t be far behind. The eclectic array of unforgettable personalities contained within this pop-culture property has been key to its lasting appeal and success. There’s somebody for everyone in the Muppet ensemble cast, with each new era of the franchise’s existence delivering new and exciting faces that can attract fresh fans.

But that doesn’t mean every single Muppet who appeared in a movie or TV show Kermit and Fozzie has become an A-list star. Several notable figures from the history of The Muppets have fallen into unfortunate obscurity. The reasons for this are never really clear and can range wildly from being too tied to one single sketch to not having an elastic enough personality to fit into a wide assortment of stories to being more recent creations that haven’t had the time to garner a massive fanbase, among many other potential causes. Even if they’re not household names, it’s still time to play the music and light the lights to properly appreciate the upsides of these seven obscure but wonderful Muppets.

Uncle Deadly

Image via Disney

Initially showing up as “The Phantom of the Muppet Theater,” Uncle Deadly arrived on the scene with an exaggerated accent and a penchant for freaking out any Muppets he came into contact with. It’s always fun to see Muppet straight men who have no time for the nonsense of their felt brethren (see also: Sam the Eagle) and Uncle Deadly was a great manifestation of this archetype complete with flourishes evoking Vincent Price.

Thankfully, he got to return to mainstream Muppet media in 2011 with a prominent supporting role in The Muppets as one of the evil henchmen of Tex Richman (Chris Cooper) and has made sporadic appearances in Muppet TV shows and specials since. Still, it’s doubtful the average person on the street would know who you were talking about if you name-dropped Uncle Deadly. That’s a tragedy given how much fun this character can be, especially when he’s paying off the “Maniacal Laugh” running gag from The Muppets.

Thingy Thing

Image via Disney

The trope of a cute and cuddly creature that’s a lot more formidable than it initially seems is one that seldom gets old. In the tradition of the rabbit from Monty Python and The Holy Grail, meet Thingy Thing. A yellow Muppet performed by Jerry Nelson, the character’s claim to fame was appearing in a skit where he constantly tried to sing “You Are My Sunshine” much to the chagrin of the Hugga-Wugga Beast, who only wanted everyone to sing his name.

The cute design of Thingy Thing, particularly the adorable clash between a red tuft of fur around his neck and his bright yellow skin, is quite charming. However, what really makes Thingy Thing endearing is his eventual defeat of Hugga-Wugga, which is accomplished even with this adorable critter (literally) losing his head. Thingy Thing has made sporadic appearances since this memorable debut, but none of them have been lasting enough to ensure he’s a staple of the regular Muppets cast. That’s a shame since a Muppet this cute and powerful should never be underestimated.

Bobo the Bear

Image via Disney

Most of the members of the Muppet troupe are oversized characters, and enjoyably so. Miss Piggy can break out a karate chop at the drop of a hat while Gonzo is always screaming to the heavens about his newest explosion-laden stunt. A glaring exception to this is Bobo the Bear, a realistic-looking ursine whose default mode is being reserved. He’s more prone to thinking complicated social scenarios out in excruciating detail out loud than running into a frightening scenario blind.

Though an anomaly among many Muppets, Bobo the Bear is often a very funny creation mostly due to his voice work from puppeteer Bill Barretta. Some of the funniest moments of Muppets from Space, for example, come from Barretta saying phrases like “baby steps” with such precision and calming reassurance. An eye in the storm among the chaotic hurricanes that are other Muppets (and even villainous humans!) in this fictional universe, Bobo the Bear is proof positive that being more subdued comedically doesn’t mean you’ll get swallowed up by the oversized gags from characters like Miss Piggy.

Constantine

Image via Disney

Debuting in Muppets Most Wanted, Constantine was an exact doppelganger of Kermit the Frog, save for a mole on his face, a thick foreign accent, and being a master criminal. It’s not the most original concept for a comedic caper villain, but Constantine is still one heck of a fun character. Matt Vogel’s vocal and puppeteering performance makes sure that even the most obvious jokes (like mispronunciations of the names of familiar Muppet characters) elicit a chuckle while absurdist touches in the writing, such as making Constantine knit when he’s nervous, further cement him as an amusing creation.

Best of all, it’s fun to get an unabashedly wicked Muppet in the roster of Muppet characters. It’s lovely to see how even the grouchiest members of this ensemble can feel affection for the members of this wacky troupe, but it’s also humorous to see someone like Constantine that makes no bones about his diabolical ways. Even if he’s the spitting image of Kermit, committing to that nefarious attitude is enough to make Constantine a unique entity in the world of modern Muppet media.

Thog

Image via Disney

When it comes to gigantic Muppet beasts, we all know Sweetums, the seemingly scary-looking beast who just wants to go to Hollywood in The Muppet Movie or is secretly a big fan of the heroes in Muppet Treasure Island. Much less well-known among gigantic Muppet beasts, though, is Thog. That’s surprising given that Thog is so distinctive looking as an enormous blue creature that towers over everything in sight. First appearing back in 1970 in The Great Santa Claus Switch, Thog was a recurring presence on The Muppet Show before largely vanishing from Muppet media until The Muppets in 2011.

The gigantic size of Thog, not to mention that better-known characters like Sweetums being around to fill in any need for monsters in Muppet stories, likely makes it impractical to keep dragging this blue being out all the time. However, Thog’s such an unforgettable looking creature that it feels like a crime not to use him more often, especially since he’s proved to be so light on his feet in various dance numbers in the 1970s.

Harry the Hipster

Image via Disney

Before The Muppets, before Fraggle Rock, and even before Sesame Street, there was Sam and Friends. Airing on a public television station in Washington D.C. from 1955 to 1961, Sam and Friends featured many puppet characters who would eventually morph into much more familiar faces to Muppet fans. So it was with Harry the Hipster, whose scraggly voice from Jim Henson and affection for music made him a precursor of sorts to Doctor Teeth.

The design of Harry the Hipster was extremely simple, your basic hand puppet with some shades on his eyeballs. What he lacked in complexity, though, Harry made up for in being just a fun character, especially in Sam and Friends segments where he interacted with an early incarnation of Kermit. Harry wouldn’t endure in Muppets media and only made one further appearance after Sam and Friends ended. However, being the prototype for a much more famous Muppet, not to mention just being a fun character, should be enough to warrant more recognition for Harry the Hipster.

Wontkins

Image via The Jim Henson Company

Back in the 1950s, Jim Henson hit one of his comedic peaks as an artist with a series of commercials for Wilkins Coffee. The premise of these ads was simple: a puppet named Wilkins (who resembled Kermit in appearance and voice) would urge the grumpy Wontkins to try Wilkins Coffee. Wontkins would refuse and something terrible would occur to this dissenter. Everything from getting shot to stabbed to even being fried in the electric chair befell Wontkins as he expressed his displeasure with a brand of coffee.

The extreme dark humor of these ads juxtaposed against selling a long-forgotten coffee brand is endlessly hysterical and much of it comes from the reactions of Wontkins to whatever terror has plagued him. These ads just wouldn’t work as well without those big round eyes conveying fear or the way his mouth can fully open to suggest being grossly astonished. Because of his connection with an established brand, Wontkins been M.I.A. from Muppet media for decades now, but such a perfect vessel for grim comedy deserves far more praise than he’s gotten.