Creating the perfect murder mystery is a difficult task, but not an impossible one. All that's needed is a murder mysterious enough to hook fans, such as in The Perfect Couple, a host of interesting and highly entertaining characters like Charles and Oliver in Only Murders in the Building, and a thoroughly plotted mystery with a shocking murderer reveal like in Mare of Easttown. To really stand out and seal the deal as the best murder mystery show of all time, a twist on the genre is always key, as is expertly done by Bodies. Yes, creating a captivating murder mystery TV show that doesn’t miss a beat is just as difficult as it sounds.

Very few shows achieve the status of greatest murder mystery of all time since it’s near impossible to get every element just right, but there are a few shows that have come dangerously close to being the ultimate murder mystery show and a handful that have nailed every single element and still stand the test of time. These shows prove just how exciting the murder mystery genre is, why it’s among the most popular genres, and why it will remain the best of the best for years to come.

10 'The Perfect Couple' (2024)

Created by Jenna Lamia

This gorgeous murder mystery thriller is set on the island of Nantucket during a wedding rehearsal and stars Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Nicole Kidman. On the morning of the big day, a body is found in the sea, putting a halt to the celebration and casting every member of this ridiculously wealthy family under suspicion. Exactly how far will these highly unpleasant people go to cover their secrets? Who is hiding what? Are any of them capable of murder?

The Perfect Couple is a recent addition to Netflix (September 2024) and is adapted from the novel of the same name by Elin Hildebrand. The book was highly popular, so it comes as no surprise that it was turned into a show that hit the Netflix Global Top 10 within days of its release. The Perfect Couple has been so successful that it meant Nicole Kidman stole the top spot once again on the Netflix charts. It is a suspenseful murder mystery with stunning scenery, and a host of colorful characters that balance perfectly between snobbery and secrecy so that the audience is equally suspicious of everyone, yet unable to pinpoint exactly who the culprit is. And as always, Nicole Kidman gives a stellar performance as the controlling mother obsessed with the family’s image.

9 'Only Murders in the Building' (2021-)

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman

Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selina Gomez) make up the quirky trio of true-crime fanatics who become involved in a real murder mystery that takes place literally on their doorstep in the darkly comic Only Murders in the Building. This fun and energetically paced murder mystery show was created by John Robert Hoffman and Steve Martin and has won several awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Nathan Lane).

The show has been described by fans as flawlessly paced, perfectly cast, and has the right balance of humor and suspense. It’s no wonder it’s attracted some huge names in its later seasons; Paul Rudd joins Only Murders in the Building Season 4, along with Meryl Streep. Unlike other murder mystery shows, Only Murders is dark enough to keep true-crime fans watching, yet light enough to make it an enjoyable and entertaining watch.

8 'The Outsider' (2020)

Created by Richard Price

Unlike its predecessor, there is nothing lighthearted or comical about The Outsider, which is one of the darkest and most sinister murder mystery shows out there, coming from the brilliant mind of Stephen King. The Outsider is a show for those who can really handle their horror and crime - and Stephen King fans won’t be surprised to discover that this show is one that’s bound to keep audiences up at night.

The Outsider stars Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo. Ozark and Black Rabbit star Jason Bateman plays Terry Maitland, a little league coach arrested for the gruesome murder of a young boy that both destroys and disturbs the townsfolk - but despite several sightings, witness statements, and evidence that leads to Terry Maitland being the only person who could be the killer, detectives find that Maitland also has a solid-proof alibi which leads to a question that is seemingly impossible to answer: how can a man be in two places at once?

7 'True Detective' (2014-)

Created by Nic Pizzolatto and Issa López

If murder mystery fans are looking for in-depth character explorations as detectives with dark secrets investigate grisly homicides, then look no further than True Detective. True Detective is one of the best psychological thriller shows and is full of the traditional elements of the perfect “whodunit” - while also injecting its seasons with a new take on the genre by making sure there is an in-depth and detailed focus on the detectives who are not always likable or have integrity.

The show has a stellar cast, including Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrel, Mahershala Ali, and Jodie Foster, to name a few. And, just to spice things up even further, each season doesn’t just focus on a new crime–expect new detectives on the case, keeping True Detective a grounded show that doesn’t shy away from shock value but never lacks authenticity.

6 'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Created by Brad Ingelsby

Mare of Easttown explores trauma, grief, and the human condition, all of which are expertly woven into a gripping "whodunit" storyline, that has one of the most shocking twists of all time. Mare of Easttown is an unmissable and binge-worthy murder mystery show that will leave fans grieving for one of the most likable and down-to-earth characters on TV–Detective Marianne “Mare” Sheenan.

Mare of Easttown follows a detective whose life is in tatters after the death of her son. Mare has lived in Easttown forever, and knows everyone there–so when the body of a teen mom is found in the river, everyone comes under suspicion. It is a show that will keep fans guessing until the very end and has a fantastic cast. Kate Winslet stars in the twisty HBO miniseries as Mare, with Jean Smart and Evan Peters. And as always, Kate Winslet is outstanding.

5 'Wednesday' (2022-)

Created by Tim Burton

In a world where the murder mystery genre is both among the most popular and oversaturated genres full of fierce competition, a quirky show about a supernatural school that just happens to be an Adams Family spin-off, and created by the legendary Tim Burton, is just what the genre needed. Those who are looking for a spooky, suspenseful, and fun adventure should look no further than Wednesday.

Wednesday is one of the best Netflix shows to binge-watch, and it's no wonder this gothic YA thriller took the world by storm, staying in the Global Top 10 for a whopping 20 weeks after its release in 2022. The show follows the adventures of melancholic misfit Wednesday Adams (Jenna Ortega) as she reluctantly begins life at Nevermore Academy, where she hones her psychic powers and, despite her sociopathic presence, uses her powers for good. From solving Nevermore’s many mysteries to intercepting a serial killer, Wednesday doesn’t miss a beat and is exactly what you’d expect from the creator of Beetlejuice and The Nightmare Before Christmas - a quirky, melancholic yet fun show that’s edge-of-your-seat viewing.

Wednesday Release Date November 23, 2022 Cast Jenna Ortega , Hunter Doohan , Christina Ricci , Percy Hynes White Seasons 2

4 'Bodies' (2023)

Created by Paul Tomalin

Bodies is a unique and well-plotted sci-fi murder mystery show about a murder that seemingly repeats itself; in four separate timelines, four different detectives find the same body in London, England, and end up investigating the same murder. First, Detective Hillinghead (Kyle Soller) finds the dead body of a man in a London alleyway in 1890. In 1941, Detective Whiteman (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) finds the same body in the same alleyway, and then DS Hasan (Amaka Okafor) makes the exact same discovery in the exact same location as the previous two detectives in present-day London. Then thirty years later, Detective Maplewood (Shira Haas) ends up investigating the same murder in future London. The sci-fi Netflix thriller also stars Stephen Graham as Elias Manix.

Bodies is an incredibly fascinating show with four brave and fool-hardy detectives, and all four are highly compelling to watch. They are faced with a uniquely gripping murder to solve, and a masterful mystery that spans several decades. The jumps from different time frames make this show stand out, but despite the convoluted plot and sweeping timeframe, Bodies is far from mind-boggling. Easy to follow, Bodies is a murder mystery thriller that’s impossible to stop watching.

3 'Under the Banner of Heaven' (2022)

Created by Dustin Lance Black

Starring Andrew Garfield as the gentle soul and devout Mormon that is Detective Jeb Pyre, Under the Banner of Heaven explores the darker side of religion as Jeb is forced to question his faith after the harrowing and devastating murder of Brenda Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby girl. Upon investigation, it is clear that someone from Jeb’s beloved church and LDS (latter-day Saints) community is responsible for the murders.

What makes Under the Banner of Heaven such an outstanding murder mystery show is its heart, as well as its ability to show the many sides of the debate surrounding religion. As shown in Under the Banner of Heaven, one's faith can be both a beacon of hope and salvation to many, while others misuse religion as a means to a diabolical end, such as the Lafferty family. Jeb is the example of a good and honest family man and is a detective audiences will instantly root for as he embarks on a journey that will alter both his life and the way he sees his church forever. What makes Under the Banner of Heaven so chilling and breathtaking is that it is based on a true story, adapted from a non-fiction book of the same title, written by Jon Krakauer.

2 'Mindhunter' (2017-2019)

Created by Joe Penhall

Set in the 70s and at the beginning of criminal profiling being used as a tool for catching the worst criminals by the FBI, Mindhunter is an epic and sinister exploration of the serial killer's psyche. The show follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Johnathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) who are hunting serial killers by trying to understand and analyze the way they think. A lot of Ford’s and Tench’s time is spent in prisons interviewing some of the worst serial killers of all time, including Ed Kemper (Cameron Britton), David Berkowitz (Oliver Cooper), and Charles Manson (Damon Herriman). Meanwhile, there’s a killer at large, known as BTK, whilst season two covers the crimes of Wayne Williams, both of which could be solved with criminal profiling.

What’s most terrifying about this murder mystery show is that none of the serial killers interviewed or at large are fictional–Mindhunter is based on the non-fiction book of the same name that retired FBI agents John Douglas and Mark Olshaker wrote. The book is a fascinating albeit unsettling read that gives a detailed account of the inside of the FBI elite serial crime unit. The show is extraordinary, and fans still keep asking director David Finch for a third season of Mindhunter, despite him already stating that he won't be continuing with the project.

1 'Twin Peaks' (1990-1991)

Created by David Lynch

Twin Peaks starts as a typical whodunit, then spirals into a convoluted mystery with a dark supernatural edge and one of the most jaw-dropping twists of all time that is simply unforgettable. Dale Cooper (Kyle McLachlan) is a kooky FBI agent who arrives in the small and secluded town surrounded by pine trees, to investigate the murder of seventeen-year-old Laura Palmer. Everyone in the town is equally suspicious and yet it’s impossible to guess who could be the culprit, even when the sinister supernatural twist is revealed.

Twin Peaks was released in 1990 and has stood the test of time. As well as having the perfect mix of must-have elements for the perfect murder mystery show and being the winner of several awards, Twin Peaks has achieved something far more remarkable than its fierce competitors. While in an age of comebacks and remakes, Twin Peaks’s third season (2017) was by far one of the best comebacks as it stayed faithful to its previous season's promise by returning exactly 25 years later, in reference to Dale seeing Laura in a place called the Red Room, a place where evil resides, and she says to Cooper, “See you in 25 years.” A cult classic sci-fi show that surprisingly bombed when it came out, Twin Peaks is a masterpiece that will haunt all who watch it.

