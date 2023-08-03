Part of what makes a key action movie is to have a kick-ass theme that goes overtop of the crazy stuff that is happening on screen. Otherwise, it would just be loud explosions or Tom Cruise panting as he runs down a street. A theme must be memorable and elicit an emotional response from an audience that otherwise may not be there.

A theme plays as a motif throughout the entire movie but more specifically for a character. It will be hidden in places and recycled throughout often more than you would think. A leitmotif is often used to call out a single character when they appear on-screen or are in action-packed situations. Overall, the themes are doing their best when you are not noticing them at all but instead reacting to them as part of a crafted whole.

11 ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ (2003)

Hans Zimmer employed the help of Klaus Badelt as they worked on the theme of the first Pirates movie ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl.’ The theme has become synonymous when thinking of the character Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp.

Carrying a deep emotional range the theme evokes a wide range of emotions, from excitement and thrill during action sequences to a sense of wonder and awe during moments of discovery and adventure. This wide-ranging piece allows it to be used as a motif multiple times throughout the series of movies.

10 ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

In a dystopian world, Junkie Xl creates a theme worth the hype. Mirroring the intense and fast-paced energy of the film, the theme adds pulsating beats and powerful electronic sounds that add to the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere.

The film is about characters who are fighting against objectification, within the soundscape of the film Junkie XL uses unique and experimental sounds to immerse the viewers in the post-apocalyptic world of ‘Mad Max.' The seamless integration is one reason the film is an overall cinematic experience.

9 ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991)

The theme by Brad Fiedel brings in a new age of composition to action films. It is brought on by timbers of ethereal and atmospheric synths along with drums that could be from the film 'Gladiator.' The distinct synth sounds have become notable for the 'Terminator Franchise.'

The theme sticks with an audience long after the movie is over. It enhances the action sequences adding to the adrenaline and excitement of the film. This enhances the sense of danger, especially considering the film takes place in a dark and gritty atmosphere.

8 ‘The Avengers’ (2012)

The heroic theme by Alan Silvestri has set a new era of action themes in film. Capturing the grandeur of the moment itself as all the characters of the MCU first came together was a memorable moment for audiences in theaters. The heroism depicted on screen is equally matched by the music behind it.

The piece has an intense arrangement using an orchestral and brass section. Effectively used in pivotal moments, it heightens the emotional impact of the film when something epic is about to happen. The best part of this theme is its adaptability to be used in different keys so that the music can apply to multiple situations that expand across the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7 ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

The original theme created for Batman was composed by Neil Hefti, the iconic guitar part is a first for many people learning guitar. Nevertheless, Zimmer’s bombastic interpretation was immensely beneficial and fitting to the second Christopher Nolan's trilogy with Christian Bale.

Zimmer uses unique and unconventional instruments in his work, along with memorable rhythmic patterns, the theme is able to intensify the sense of suspense and tension. This not only heightens the film’s dramatic moments but amps them up even more. Beyond the dark and action-oriented elements, the theme also conveys a sense of emotional depth, reflecting the inner turmoil and struggles of the character Bruce Wayne.

6 ‘The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly’ (1966)

From the legendary composer, Ennio Morricone is an iconic melody that transcends a different boundary of the era. The track uses different timbres in the melody like mixed vocalizations, whistles, and orchestration. The simplicity once again becomes instantly recognizable.

The theme captures the essence of the classic Spaghetti Western genre while captivating the audience into a world of the rugged and lawless Old West. Morricone’s use of vocalization and unconventional instruments help to give inspiration to future composers around the world.

5 ‘Jaws’ (1975)

The theme written by John Williams is maybe one of the simplest compositions though it has made a lasting impression on audiences. The iconic melody only uses two effective ominous notes to convey a feeling of eeriness.

The music taps into the psychological impact attached to the primal fears and instincts the film is trying to portray. Because of the juxtaposition of theme and visuals, the music has become associated with something unseen that is to come to light, making this a piece of music that has lived on in pop culture. Synonymous with the unseen danger that lurks underneath the water, amplifying the level of suspense.

3 ‘Mission Impossible’ (1996)

The theme was written by Lalo Schifrin in the 1960s. For the current film, Michael Giacchino created a new rendition. The theme features a distinctive and catchy rhythm, driven by an odd time signature. This unusual signature creates an instantly recognizable tune.

The fast-paced nature and action of the music perfectly compliments the thrilling and suspenseful nature of 'Mission Impossible.' The repetitive notes create a sense of anticipation as Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, is in dire situations doing the impossible.

2 ‘James Bond’

The theme written by Mony Norman and John Barry has widely been considered one of the most iconic and enduring film themes in history. The theme is catchy and memorable, many people in pop culture will know what the song is without ever seeing a Bond film. Many fans are familiar with the opening sequence of spotting Mr. Bond through a gun barrel before quickly being whisked into intense action.

A timeless appeal as the music contains a blend of surf rock guitar with brass instruments and orchestral elements. The theme perfectly encapsulates the main character’s aesthetic as a cool and suave spy. Adding to the allure of the character, it adds a sense of excitement to the film.

1 ‘Indiana Jones and The Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Who can forget the iconic opening to the film as Indy runs away from a giant boulder as the theme begins to play as he gets away? John Williams' theme is considered good for many reasons, one being just a talented and highly accomplished composer who has helped usher in orchestral scores in film.

Another reason the theme is good is because it exhibits an adventure that is inviting to all viewers. It reaches a handout and grabs an audience to go along with Indy. The arrangement effectively conveys a sense of intrigue by doing this. The ability to provoke emotion and transport audiences into the world of Indiana Jones contributes to its enduring popularity and recognition as a classic film score.

