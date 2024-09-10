Relatively speaking, the music video as an art form is a fairly recent thing, at least in the way music videos are currently understood and defined. At its core, a music video intends to complement a song, usually a single, as a way of promoting said song and/or adding to said song’s message or narrative. Some artists opt to simply record themselves performing (or mime performing) the song, while others get a little more out-there and creative.

Music videos that fall into the latter camp are celebrated below, all signifying the potential music videos have to take a rad song and make it better. These examples are all from the start of the 1980s onwards, that decade being the time that music videos kind of came into their own, which can be at least partly attributed to the rise of MTV. The following music videos are worth celebrating because of their daringness, influential qualities, choreography, or cinematic/visual appeal; the best of the best might even do all of the above.

20 "Scream," Michael and Janet Jackson (1995)

Directed by Mark Romanek

Image via Satellite Films

Nowadays, hearing the words “Scream” and “1990s” together is likely to conjure images of a certain slasher series that began in 1996, but famed siblings Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson beat that Scream with their “Scream” one year earlier. The song itself is a passionate and appropriately aggressive one at times, referencing the media and the way famous people are treated. Michael himself (without Janet) had done something similar a few years earlier with the also bluntly titled song “Leave Me Alone.”

As for the music video for “Scream,” it has an unsettlingly quiet opening and some striking black-and-white imagery, alongside some anime visuals for good measure. It effectively conveys a feeling of isolation and maybe even madness, but beyond all the thematic stuff, it’s also got some strong dance choreography (as one would expect), and it pops visually throughout.

19 "Money for Nothing," Dire Straits (1985)

Directed by Steve Barron

Now, the music video for “Money For Nothing” doesn’t use the full-length version of the song, which is the superior one to listen to. But the video still stands at a decently lengthy 4 minutes and 38 seconds, and kind of overshadows the song, really. It used very early 3D computer animation to striking effect, with animated characters inhabiting a world where the actual Dire Straits band still play on television. It was all done a decade before Pixar also revolutionized things by making a feature-length film with computer animation.

It was successful on MTV, and the lyrics – as well as the video – reference/feature the word “MTV,” which is all interesting to think about. Further, the video does help the song, in some ways, with an animated character speaking the lyrics sung by Dire Straits' frontman Mark Knopfler. He sings some pretty heinous stuff by today’s standards, but the video makes it clearer that he’s effectively playing a character when he says such things. But, in the end, it’s technologically innovative and stunningly meta for a video of its age, so “Money For Nothing” deserves its legendary status as a music video.

18 "Hungry Like the Wolf," Duran Duran (1982)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image via MGMM STUDIOS

This is not meant to sound like a criticism, purely an observation: Duran Duran might be the most 1980s-sounding band of them all, perhaps in a similar way to how no feature film feels as forcefully 1980s in aesthetic as Brian De Palma’s Scarface. So it makes sense that Duran Duran was also tied to MTV, using the channel to have their music videos increase their popularity.

“Hungry Like the Wolf” might be their best video, or at least their most well-known. It’s all shot and edited in a way that feels like it probably influenced – for better or worse – so many of the 1980s videos that now might be considered (charmingly) cheesy. The song itself is bombastic, adventurous, broad, and unwaveringly sexual, and such qualities are also found in the song’s music video. So… success?

17 "Weapon of Choice," Fatboy Slim featuring Bootsy Collins (2001)

Directed by Spike Jonze

It’s hard to talk about classic music videos without bringing up at least one attached to Fatboy Slim. The best of these would have to be “Weapon of Choice,” a song that featured vocals from Bootsy Collins, and had two big names attached to its music video. Most noticeably, it starred a dancing Christopher Walken, and was directed by Spike Jonze, a director of numerous music videos and a handful of beloved feature films, including Being John Malkovich and Her.

The music video for “Weapon of Choice” is strange and funny, featuring Walken dancing around a hotel lobby and doing increasingly superhuman things. It escalates well and Christopher Walken’s dance moves, once seen, prove absolutely impossible to forget. It’s a video with a strange vibe, style, and tone, but it all works exceedingly well, and matches the music flawlessly.

16 "Chandelier," Sia (2014)

Directed by Sia and Daniel Askill

Image via Anayawaka Productions

Before "Chandelier" took the world by storm (both as a song and a music video), Sia was probably most closely associated with the song “Breathe Me,” which was used to devastating effect in the greatest television finale of all time. “Chandelier” was almost just as powerful; since the video was published on YouTube in May 2014, it’s amassed a ridiculous 2.7 billion views.

Lyrically, “Chandelier” is dark, focusing on addiction as well as the use of substances as a means to escape tedium and negative feelings. On the surface, the music video is straightforward, following a young girl (played by Maddie Ziegler) with the appearance of Sia doing an interpretive dance around an abandoned apartment. There’s something unsettling about it all, though, with such visuals bringing out the darker undertones to the song, all done in a way that might risk being pretentious, though it never quite crosses the line into pretentiousness.

15 "November Rain," Guns N' Roses (1992)

Directed by Andy Morahan

As mentioned earlier, some of the more straightforward music videos out there focus on showing an artist or band simply playing the song in question, whether on a stage or in some other interesting environment. “November Rain,” by Guns N' Roses, kind of does this, but it’s a long song, reaching about nine minutes in length. It’s safe to say that it has adequate room to push things further music video-wise, and it seizes the opportunity.

It's a big, bold ballad of a song, and the music video matches the drama and potentially silly grandeur of it all, adding a story alongside what looks like concert footage. The band plays, the juxtaposition of a wedding and a funeral happens and feels suitably ham-fisted, and then Slash also plays his guitar solos in a Western-looking setting with ridiculously epic camerawork capturing it all. Released in the early 1990s, it feels like an attempt to go bigger and crazier than any of the bombastic music videos of the 1980s had, and if that was the case, then Guns N’ Roses pulled it off.

14 "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," Eurhythmics (1983)

Directed by Chris Ashbrook

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” is the kind of near-perfect synth-pop song that’s easy to take for granted. Even if you’ve never actively sought to listen to it, it’s the sort of thing you’ve probably heard a handful of times at the very least. It’s also so catchy that just a few listens is enough for the Eurhythmics song to bury itself deep within your brain. Simple, striking, punchy pop.

And yet it gets even better if you listen to the song while watching its music video. This music video can be placed alongside Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like the Wolf” as one that, in hindsight, comes across as hugely influential (so far as editing and visuals, broadly speaking, are concerned). The song is already seductively sinister alongside being catchy, but the imagery of the video only accentuates such qualities. It could be about dictators, Cold War paranoia, assassinations, the music business, or cows. Or all of the above. There’s imagery that’s somehow both pointed and random, and the surrealness of it all is intoxicating.

13 "Ashes to Ashes," David Bowie (1980)

Directed by David Bowie and David Mallet

Image via RCA Records

David Bowie was ahead of the curve in so many ways, seemingly throughout his entire career. He was even ahead of his own death, crafting Blackstar as what now can be appreciated as a final artistic statement; something that explores death, legacy, and any number of other things. With Bowie, things are never simple enough to present just one interpretation, which is something the 2022 documentary Moonage Daydream spent 140 minutes coming to terms with.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that Bowie also seemed to see the future when it came to music videos, with “Ashes to Ashes” predating some of those other early 1980s music videos that helped define the form. The imagery is so unusual that it still feels otherworldly and unlike anything else, with references to addiction and isolation accentuated by the visuals present in the video. It’s an impactful song with an astoundingly forward-thinking music video, and one of many essential things David Bowie did during his impressive career as a musician, artist, and actor.

12 "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)," Missy Elliott (1997)

Directed by Hype Williams

Supa Dupa Fly was Missy Elliott’s first solo album, and “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” was the lead single from that album. Both song and video were ways for Elliott to establish herself as a solo artist, beyond being known for belonging to the collective known as Swing Mob. Notably, the song also became the first hip-hop track to be transmitted into space.

The music video is strange in how it’s presented, and doesn’t feel like something from the 1990s. The distorted visuals and use of fisheye lenses feel daring in a more modern way, and the blow-up suit Elliott wears at one point is also iconic. “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” has a music video that lives on, and was more recently crowned the best hip-hop video of all time by Rolling Stone.

11 "Bad Romance," Lady Gaga (2009)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Lady Gaga’s rise to fame was momentous in its speed and intensity. Her music was undeniably pop, but retained a novel quality and kind of became the sound of the late 2000s and early 2010s. Hit after hit was pumped out so much that you can’t really point to a single song of Lady Gaga’s as being “the” star-making one, but “Bad Romance” – and its kind of bonkers music video – was surely a large contributor.

The video has what could be a twisted sense of humor, alongside various eccentric fashion choices and some imagery that feels borderline horror at times. It’s campy, twisted, sexual, sinister, and oddly fun, but never quite goes too far into full-on unpleasant territory (even though the visuals are more challenging than the relatively easy catchiness of the song).

10 "Sabotage," Beastie Boys (1994)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Capitol Records

“Sabotage” is one of the best-known Beastie Boys songs, and has been prevalent throughout various pieces of pop culture (including Star Trek, of all places). It’s an energetic blend of rock and rap, having a sort of edge to it that’s somewhat diluted by the more comedic music video, which loosely parodies the sorts of police procedurals that were popular during the 1970s.

Like Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice,” the director here was Spike Jonze, and it’s yet another video of his that helps present a compelling argument for him being one of the best music video directors of all time. The humor of the video doesn’t line up entirely with the more serious/badass feel of the song, but that’s okay, because the contrast created is amusing and extremely entertaining. Even watching it today, 30 years later, it still feels fresh and interesting.

9 "Take on Me," a-ha (1985)

Directed by Steve Barron

Image via Limelight Productions

Released the same year as the video for “Money For Nothing,” and having the same director as that video (Steve Barron), a-ha’s “Take On Me” sometimes feels as though it could hold the title of “most iconic 1980s music video.” It’s one to which many others are compared and, like “Money For Nothing,” it’s daring, bold, and surprisingly groundbreaking with its presentation.

Instead of computer animation, the video for “Take On Me” uses rotoscoping, which involves drawing over live-action footage. “Take On Me” uses this format alongside actual live-action footage to tell a narrative about two people – one a young woman, and the other a man inside a comic book – who seem to fall in love, despite being in two different worlds. It’s still mind-blowing and technically impressive, as a video, and it helps that the song is also one of the best pop hits of the decade, too (even without the accompanying video).

8 "This is America," Childish Gambino (2018)

Directed by Hiro Murai

Image via Doomsday Entertainment

Released at a tumultuous time that’s arguably still ongoing (and just as tumultuous), Childish Gambino's “This Is America,” as is evident from the song’s title, is a socially conscious song about the U.S. in the 2010s. It’s a song about race and violence, particularly that of a gun-related nature, concerning the latter. As such, it’s a music video that itself is quite violent and frightening at times, but all for a good reason.

It leaves an impact and intends to shock, as well as provoke thoughts, being a success and then some in such regards. It’s impressive on a technical front, too, with the music video consisting of several long takes with plenty of things going on in both the foreground and background for much of the video. “This Is America” caused a sensation instantly, and as time goes on, it’s looking increasingly likely that it will be held up as one of the defining music videos of the 2010s.

7 "Hurt," Johnny Cash (2003)

Directed by Mark Romanek

A song and video that was initially moving, and has only become more somber as the years have gone on, "Hurt" is an undeniable tearjerker of a music video, but not in an overly sentimental or clichéd way. It feels like a brutally honest look at the life, legacy, and impending death of Johnny Cash, reflected by the song’s lyrics, Cash’s aged yet still distinctive voice, and the use of old footage from the man’s younger days.

It's remarkable the song works so well for this context, considering it’s a cover of a Nine Inch Nails track that has now, more or less, become Cash’s song; the music and video, as well as its proximity to his death in 2003, have made it so. Whether “Hurt” is the greatest Johnny Cash song might be up for debate, but the stars aligned in 2003 to make it undoubtedly the most powerful track of his lengthy career.

6 "Sledgehammer," Peter Gabriel (1986)

Directed by Stephen R. Johnson

There’s more creativity and wild things happening in the music video for Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” than there are in a good many genuinely great (and unique) feature-length animated movies. It’s a video that says “Hold my beer” to the aforementioned stunning semi-animated music videos for “Money For Nothing” and “Take On Me” before managing to somehow outdo them.

Alongside claymation and more traditional stop-motion animation, the video for “Sledgehammer” also utilizes pixilation, which is when live actors are captured one frame at a time, with the frames played together to simulate motion. Gabriel sings pretty much the entire song this way, though he does also turn into a clay figure at one point, and gets replaced by a dancing headless chicken that splits into two dancing headless chickens. The part where Gabriel goes on a rollercoaster and his hair moves around using the aforementioned pixilation method is amazing, too. It’s just weird, goofy, and so much fun to watch it all, and it’s understandable why “Sledgehammer” is apparently the most-played music video in MTV’s history.

5 "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Nirvana (1991)

Directed by Samuel Bayer

Image via Straylight Productions

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” is probably the best-ever music video that is either wholly or mostly “just” a band playing the song the music video was created for. It is, of course, one that does a little more than show Nirvana playing what has always been their best-known song, and always will until the end. But, boiling down the premise (what’s there at least), the video is Nirvana playing the song in a gymnasium in front of an increasingly rowdy teenage crowd.

It's all about the attitude, though; the aesthetic, to use an overused or possibly dirty word, shines through and screams grunge in every conceivable way. Some well-utilized slow motion and that murky yellow coloring throughout also go a long way to giving the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” its unmistakable atmosphere. Nirvana, as a band, is long over, but the music and, yes, spirit exhibited in this song and video live on.

4 "Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)," Beyoncé (2008)

Directed by Jake Nava

Image via Anonymous Content

Simplicity was key to the music video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and the same can be said about the music video for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It)” music video. In fact, it’s even more minimalist. Filmed in black and white, the entire video is Beyoncé singing the song while dancing, alongside two back-up dancers. The lighting occasionally changes, and the background goes from plain white to gray at times, but there’s otherwise very little to distract from the dancing.

That’s all it is. It’s three women dancing and one of them is also singing. But it works. The song has a certain repetitiveness and earworm quality to it that might make it an acquired taste, but it honestly works so much better when paired with this striking video. It’s hard to say whether the song “is” the video, or absolutely needed it to succeed (Beyoncé is so unstoppable as an artist it might well have been an iconic 2000s single without the video), but it can kind of feel that way when the video’s 3 minutes and 20 seconds prove to be such a slam dunk.

3 "Closer," Nine Inch Nails (1994)

Directed by Mark Romanek

If you wanted to be cynical, maybe you could file the music video for “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails under E for Edgy, but it’s an edginess that’s also creative and appropriate for the song at hand. “Closer” appeared as the biggest song from the band’s album The Downward Spiral, which also housed the original version of “Hurt” which, as mentioned before, was later covered and redefined by Johnny Cash.

The music video for Cash’s “Hurt” and the music video for “Closer” shared a director: Mark Romanek, who helped make this one condense a movie’s worth of horrific R-rated imagery into less than five minutes. “Closer” shows grotesque and alarming things, all edited together in a relentless and anxiety-inducing way, and could be blamed for plagiarizing Se7en if it had not, in fact, come out a whole year before the release of Se7en. For pushing boundaries and committing to horror more than just about any other relatively mainstream music video ever has, “Closer” is a classic.

2 "Thriller," Michael Jackson (1983)

Directed by John Landis

Image via Sony Music Entertainment

Yeah, this is one of those ones you can’t assemble a ranking of iconic music videos without mentioning, preferably closer to the top of a list, if not at the very top. So, yes, here is “Thriller” by Michael Jackson, who honestly featured in enough legendary music videos that he could warrant his own top 10, or even a top 20. “Thriller,” though, feels like more than just a music video. It’s not so much a thriller short film, but it is a compelling throwback to horror films of old.

Is it even fair to compare it to others when it’s a full-fledged short film, benefiting from movie-quality special effects and production values? The album version of the song nears a lengthy six minutes, but the video stretches things further, running for almost 14 minutes and having a lengthy introduction, plus a shorter epilogue, that don’t feature the song. Jackson dancing with a group of zombies needs to be seen to be believed, but some of the more horror-focused stuff is genuinely frightening, especially if you remember seeing this video and being affected by it at a young age. It also has some of the best closing credits you'll ever see, saying things like, “Scary music by Elmer Bernstein” and “Featuring ‘rap’ by Vincent Price.” How could anyone resist a Vincent Price rap?

1 "Like a Prayer," Madonna (1989)

Directed by Mary Lambert

Image via Sire Records Company

Telling a provocative story, featuring some controversial imagery, and bouncing back and forth between obscure symbolism as well as being truly on-the-nose, “Like a Prayer” is a video that has it all; some might even say too much. But perhaps that’s just Madonna for you. She’s always wanted to do her own thing, alarm certain people, and continually make music that’s, on the surface, extremely easy to enjoy. The song clearly has legs, too, considering its heavy usage in one of 2024’s biggest movies.

She walks a strange line between being profane and popular, or is she popular on some accounts because of that provocation? You could look over all her albums and all her songs and all her videos/recorded concerts, or you could just dive into the video for “Like a Prayer” again. It is an overwhelming and mesmerizing condensation of everything that is, was, and ever will be Madonna into five and a half minutes. You may be offended, you may be surprised, you may want to get up and dance, and you may have your mind blown. Maybe all at once.

