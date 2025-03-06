Musical biopics seem to be making a comeback in recent years, with movies like Bohemian Rhapsody, Elvis, Rocketman, and A Complete Unknown finding commercial success and heaps of accolades. It's certainly a fun and fascinating genre when done right, providing insights into beloved, larger-than-life figures while also serving up enjoyable renditions of beloved tunes.

This is a difficult recipe to pull off perfectly, which is why a lot of musical biopics end up being rather tame and uniform, playing it safe, sticking to tired story structures. Nevertheless, there are still plenty of great musical biopics out there, films that add to the viewer's understanding and appreciation of their subjects. With this in mind, here are ten essential musical biopics, from the vibrance of Elvis to the stirring realism of Control.

10 'Rocketman' (2019)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Image via Paramount Pictures

"Real love's hard to come by. So you find a way to cope without it." Taron Egerton delivers a phenomenal performance in this one as Elton John, delving deep into both the star's larger-than-life stage presence and his deep personal struggles. The story charts Elton's transformation from his humble beginnings as Reginald Dwight, a shy piano prodigy with emotionally distant parents, to his meteoric rise as one of the most iconic musicians in history. However, fame brings its own demons, including drug addiction and toxic relationships.

Rocketman succeeds because it delivers on the emotional level as well as the musical, with electrifying musical numbers and grand theatrics. Sure, some of the narrative beats hew a little too closely to tried-and-true biopic formulas, but the star power and infectious tunes do a lot to compensate. Egerton is the biggest surprise of all, taking a big, bold step into storytelling territory.