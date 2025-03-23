Few genres can match the sheer energy and spectacle of a great movie musical. When done right, they're the ones that externalize our emotions as we follow the characters that feel so openly and honestly. Wowing us with the artistry of stellar visuals and heartfelt writing, the best musicals don't just entertain, they transport viewers into their magically abstract world where every moment is larger than life.

Of course, what makes or breaks a movie musical are its songs. Whether they're electrifying dance numbers or emotional ballads, they are the conduits of our storytelling experience. Without good songs, it's just a regular old movie. And luckily, there are some musical movies that never drop the ball. Indeed, from start to finish, every single song is a smash hit. No skips whatsoever. It's a rare phenomenon, but not impossible. Let's hope more can follow in their footsteps.

10 'West Side Story' (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via 20th Century Studios

Set in the 1950s, the New York City streets are divided by two rival gangs, the White Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks, both of which are determined to gain control of their crumbling neighborhood. But among all the chaos, a forbidden love story grows. Though who's to say that Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria's (Rachel Zegler) relationship can mend the wounds of the city?

As a remake of an already beloved musical, West Side Story was already blessed with some legendary songs. Between "Jet Song", "Tonight", "America", and "I Feel Pretty" — this soundtrack had you dancing and crying all within five minutes of each other. What made this version such a stellar reinvention, however, was the phenomenal cinematography and how it elevated the scale and vibrance of every musical sequence. Of course, it also helps when you've got powerhouse performers such as Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and Mike Faist leading the ship.