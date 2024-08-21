While musical movies may not appeal to all audiences, fans of musicals are passionate and fiercely supportive of the genre. Though the songs and vocals may be the most memorable aspects of movie musicals, taking on lives of their own outside of the films via cast albums, many musicals also feature brilliant acting from the often large ensemble casts.

With the likes of Chicago, Judy, or La La Land, stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, and Emma Stone, who are award-winning and world-renowned for their performances in more dramatic roles, took home Academy Awards. While acting in musical movies may be forgotten, fly under the radar, or slip into the background of the extravagant production, it doesn't mean that the acting talent of casts isn't worthy of recognition.

10 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge! is undeniably remembered for its extravagant characters, lavish sets and costumes, its incorporation of beloved pop songs, and the tragic love story within the narrative. However, the performances of lead actors Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman are equally remembered for carrying the film to great heights, especially considering neither actor is normally associated with the musical genre.

Telling the story of the forbidden and doomed love between a poor writer, Christian, and the courtesan star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine, Moulin Rouge!'s cast give larger-than-life performances that would feel out of place anywhere else, but are executed perfectly for such an over the top musical. Despite being accomplished and beloved actors in multiple, more typically dramatic genres, Moulin Rouge! is still remembered by many as a standout project for both Kidman and McGregor.

9 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Directed by George Cukor

1954's A Star Is Born may not be the adaptation that most modern audiences remember, but it doesn't mean the stunning performances shouldn't be remembered themselves. Similar to other versions of the story, the 1954 version tells the story of a young aspiring actress and a matinee idol with a dwindling career, who form a bond as he helps her success grow.

Returning from a four-year hiatus from the big screen, there is no surprise that Judy Garland commands the screen every second of her runtime, and gives a performance that is incredibly worthy of the accolades she received. James Mason proves himself a more than worthy scene partner to Garland, with the duo creating a compelling dynamic between the two characters, and handling difficult subject matter genuinely and convincingly.

8 'West Side Story' (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

While Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise's 1961 screen adaptation of West Side Story is remembered for some great performances, Steven Spielberg's 2021 version aimed to correct some of the inaccurate casting from the previous movie, and also introduce some incredible new talent to the world.

After an incredibly long search, Spielberg found his Maria in Rachel Zegler, whose perfect vocals and clear understanding of the character have not only made her a memorable Maria but also helped launch her career, leading to main roles in the likes of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. However, the standout performances come from the supporting cast, with Ariana Debose's Anita winning her the Oscar, whilst Mike Faist was robbed of more awards season recognition for his scene-stealing portrayal of Riff.

7 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Directed by Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen

Gene Kelly is unquestioningly one of the most well-known and beloved movie musical stars of all time, and alongside his equally celebrated co-stars, Debbie Reynolds and Donald O'Connor, gave some of the strongest musical performances on screen, in Singin' in the Rain.

Remembered by many as one of the best classic movies of all time, Singin' in the Rain tells the story of three creatives and performers, who find themselves in the thick of the film industry's transition from silent to sound cinema. Recognized for going above and beyond in musical numbers, and showing incredible chemistry in each and every scene, Kelly, O'Connor, and Reynolds's performances are loved by audiences to this day.

6 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Many may have initially questioned the paring of pop icon Lady Gaga and seasoned actor Bradley Cooper in the latter's directorial debut, 2018's A Star is Born, but the duo quickly set minds at ease with their fierce chemistry and stunning performances.

Telling the story of the romance between an aging alcoholic musician and a young vocalist, A Star Is Born captured audiences with its emotion, music, and the heartfelt and believable relationship between the two leads. Raking in accolades and nominations for their performances, Gaga and Cooper are arguably most remembered for their incredible live performance of the record-breaking song ''Shallow."

5 'Dreamgirls' (2006)

Directed by Bill Condon

Bill Condon's 2006 musical Dreamgirls takes obvious inspiration from The Supremes and the Motown record label, and depicts the rise and fall of fictional music group The Dreams, during the 1960s and 70s, whilst the world of R&B evolves around them.

While Dreamgirls is remembered for its impressive musical numbers, dazzling costumes, and generally great performances from the likes of Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy, the undeniable standout is Jennifer Hudson as Effie White. Just a few years after her memorable time on American Idol, Hudson made her acting debut as White and completely stole the show with her powerhouse vocals and deeply emotional performance. She received critical and audience acclaim, taking home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

4 'Chicago' (2002)

Directed by Rob Marshall

Rob Marshall's Chicago is one of the most memorable movie musicals of the early 2000s, becoming the first musical since 1968's Oliver! to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards. Based on the 1975 Kander and Ebb stage show, Chicago follows two women who find themselves imprisoned for murder and the media frenzy they stir up in an attempt to keep themselves from facing too harsh a punishment. Exploring themes of celebrity, the media, and general corruption, Chicago received widespread critical acclaim, with the main praise going towards the performances from the lead cast.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger, Queen Latifah, and Richard Gere all received prestigious accolades and nominations for their roles, including Academy Awards and Golden Globes (Zeta-Jones won an Oscar). Even twenty years later, the cast of Chicago frequently are remembered as one of the strongest movie musical ensembles.

3 'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Directed by Robert Wise

For many, when thinking of movie musicals, there is one big name that comes to mind. That name is Julie Andrews. Known for her roles in Mary Poppins, The Princess Diaries, and most recently, Bridgerton, Andrews's acting talent has been recognized by the masses across a career that spans eight decades.

Many would argue that her most iconic role, outside of Mary Poppins, is that of Maria von Trapp in Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. Accompanied by a talented crop of young actors and the incredible Christopher Plummer as Captain von Trapp, Andrews and the ensemble give genuine, heartfelt performances, which allow the magic of music to be felt by the audiences, but also the gravity of the climate in which the characters are living. The Sound of Music is remembered by many as one of the greatest movie musicals of all time, and the performances are a huge part of that.