Musical episodes on television exploded after the overwhelming and, in retrospect, shocking popularity of Fox's musical comedy Glee. At one point during the early 2010s, it seemed like every television show wanted a musical episode, coming up with bizarre explanations as to why characters on a medical drama were abruptly bursting out into song.

Some of these episodes have aged remarkably well; others were and remain puzzling, especially when the actors doing the singing are very obviously trying with all their might to sound good. Still, there's a lot to applaud about these episodes, from the songs to the plot to the singing -- in some cases, anyway.

10 "Song Beneath The Song" - 'Grey's Anatomy'

Grey's Anatomy is perhaps the most confusing show to opt for a musical episode. The hard-hitting medical drama was famous for its intense, often life-or-death storylines that made its early seasons staples in the Emmy Drama categories. However, the season seven episode "Song Beneath the Song" was a gimmicky albeit fascinating episode for the show.

Centered around the powerhouse vocals of making cast member and Tony winner Sara Ramirez, "Song Beneath the Song" happens in Callie's head as she struggles between life and death following a car accident. The episode isn't exactly "good," and many of the show's actors can't sing, but it's understandable -- they're not singers. Pleasant surprises like Chyler Leigh and Kevin McKidd elevate the otherwise puzzling episode, which ranks as one of Grey's most daring.

9 "The Song In Your Heart" - 'Once Upon A Time'

Once Upon a Time was a show where a musical episode made sense. Based on numerous fairy tales and Disney movies, Once thrived on the magical elements that built the Mouse House. Music was a perfect and logical companion, and frankly, it's surprising it took the show six seasons to feature it.

Like many other shows, the Once Upon a Time cast were not professional singers, so their songs have a karaoke-night-at-the-local-bar quality. However, their earnestness and commitment are so obvious that no fan can resist; this cast is game, jumping head-first and emerging mostly unscathed. And everyone sings; even iconic television villain of the new millenniumGiancarlo Esposito gets in on the musical action. Let no one say Once didn't know how to laugh at itself.

8 "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night To Remember" - 'Riverdale'

Before Riverdale descended into the pits of narrative madness, it was a gripping and intriguing neo-noir mystery teen show. The show always featured music, but its first full musical episode was a tribute to Lawrence D. Cohen's underrated musical adaptation of Carrie.

The Riverdale cast has several capable singers and a few great ones, leading to an eclectic mix that adds a realistic quality to the whole thing. Neck-deep in the Black Hood storyline, "Chapter Thirty-One: A Night to Remember" pushes the story forward while adapting a largely overlooked musical that might seem out-of-place in a high school production -- then again, Riverdale High was never like other schools.

7 "Daria!" - 'Daria'

Everyone's favorite awkward and rebellious teenager got to star in a musical of her own, and it was as funny as any fan would've thought. "Daria!" is the season three premiere and sees the titular character trapped at school during a hurricane along with Jane, Brittany, and Kevin.

In many ways, "Daria!" is as out-of-place as its titular character. There's never an explanation for the characters' singing -- they simply burst out into song, their voices straining and all. Whether seen as a brilliant satire or a show having fun with itself, "Daria!" is a clever and often hilarious episode featuring catchy songs, vibrant animation, and the joy of seeing one of television's driest shows letting loose.

6 "My Musical" - 'Scrubs'

Scrubs was a consistent performer throughout its nine-season run. However, the show has aged great and is now often considered a modern classic in the sitcom canon. The show often featured fantasy premises to match its kooky sense of humor, including a musical episode in season six, aptly titled "My Musical."

Framed as the fantasies of a new patient at the hospital, "My Musical" is a fantasia that benefits from a committed cast and a show that always embraced its craziest antics. "My Musical" is silly, fun, and funny, another example of how Scrubs' event episodes worked through an enviable combination of skill, ambition, and the cast's ridiculously contagious energy. Plus, the songs are pretty catchy, and the choreography is top-notch.

5 "Duet" - 'The Flash'

At one point or another, the Arrowverse was bound to address that two of its leading faces -- Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist -- were Glee alums, and many of its supporting players -- from Jeremy Jordan to Victor Garber -- were Tony nominees. And what better way to do it than to bring another Glee veteran, Darren Criss, and make a musical out of it?

"Duet" sees the Music Meister send Barry and Kara to a musical world, where they must work together to escape before they become trapped forever. The episode excels because everyone who sings is a professional, from Gustin and Benoist to Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes. Featuring several great covers -- that "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" rendition is spectacular -- and a few charming original songs, "Duet" is everything a musical episode should be and more.

4 "Dude, We're Getting The Band Back Together" - 'Phineas And Ferb'

Phineas and Ferb is among the Disney Channel's best shows of the new millennium. Focusing on two extraordinarily creative brothers making the best of their seemingly endless summer vacation, the show was full of unforgettable songs that cemented its place as a cultural juggernaut.

However, the season one chapter, "Dude, We're Getting the Band Back Together," stands as one of Phineas and Ferb's greatest episodes. The storyline follows the boys reuniting "Love Händel," their parents' favorite band, to celebrate their anniversary. "Dude, We're Getting the Band Back Together" features some of the show's best songs -- especially the incredible and wildly creative "I Ain't to Rhythm."

3 "Mayhem Of The Music Meister" - 'Batman: The Brave And The Bold'

He's the Music Meister! Batman: The Brave and the Bold is among the most underrated Batman adventures, but it's a handsomely animated and subversive take on the Caped Crusader. "Mayhem of the Music Meister" is among the show's most famous and beloved episodes, a genuinely creative adventure that feels out-of-place in the best sense.

Voiced by the ridiculously talented triple-threat Neil Patrick Harris, the Music Meister is possibly Batman's most entertaining villain. Gifted with the power to make everyone around him burst into song, the Music Meister brings some much-needed musical chaos into Batman's noir-ish world. With snappy songs complemented by a great cast, "Mayhem of the Music Meister" is a stellar Batman episode and further proof that there's more to World's Greatest Detective than perpetual brooding.

2 "Once More, With Feeling" - 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a groundbreaking show in almost every way. Subverting familiar tropes from science fiction, fantasy, and high school shows, Buffy was a breath of fresh air, especially in the late 90s. The series pioneered many concepts and is among the earliest examples of a musical episode in a non-musical show.

The seminal "Once More, with Feeling" sees the Sunnydale residents terrorized by the demon "Sweet," who makes people burst into song to express hidden truths. "Once More with Feeling" plays it straight, accurately portraying how regular people would fare if put on the spot and asked to sing live. And while the songs aren't particularly memorable, the cast is a delight, singing and dancing their hearts out and setting the bar extremely high for every musical episode that followed throughout the next decade.

1 "Nightman Cometh" - 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'

The wicked and inflammatory sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has many unforgettable episodes. However, "The Nightman Cometh" ranks highly among the show's finest efforts, thanks to a musical as provocative as the show itself. Written by Charlie as another effort to win the Waitress' heart, "The Nightman Cometh" is a fantasy take on his troubled childhood and features the gang as the main actors.

With hilariously awkward songs like "Troll Toll" and "Little Baby Boy" and the Sunny cast at its most unhinged, "The Nightman Cometh" is an uproarious but uncomfortable experience, much like Sunny's entire run. The musical does what Sunny does best: dealing with sensitive and thorny subjects -- in this case, the devastating truth about Charlie's childhood -- through wicked and acidic humor, a combination no other show on television can successfully pull off.

