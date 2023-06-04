Musicals have been around since the dawn of talkies. The colorful and energetic genre reached its undisputed height during Hollywood's Golden Age, with many of American cinema's most timeless and iconic musicals coming out between 1930 and 1950. Still, the genre survived and kept on thriving, with many worthy musicals coming out during the New Hollywood and modern eras.

As part of its annual celebration of cinema, the American Film Institute named its 25 best musicals in 2006. From bonafide classics to more modern offerings, these musicals are integral to the motion picture industry and its rich legacy.

10 'Meet Me In St. Louis' (1944)

Judy Garland makes the first of three appearances in the AFI's list for best musicals with her charming Christmas classic Meet Me in St. Louis. Set in the years before the 1904 World's Fair, the plot follows the Smith family, especially the second-eldest daughter, Esther, who harbors a crush on the boy next door.

Meet Me in St. Louis is a charming celebration of family through a healthy dose of music and dance. Powered by one of Garland's most effortless, enchanting performances, Meet Me in St. Louis is a triumphant picture and the perfect proof that musicals have an unparalleled power to transport audiences to a world where everything can be solved through a good, old-fashioned song.

9 'An American In Paris' (1951)

Like Garland, the nonpareil Gene Kelly was a defining figure in Golden Age's musicals. Kelly's famous dance abilities built his reputation as a song-and-dance man, perhaps best showcased in the 1951 classic An American in Paris. The plot revolves around Jerry, a former GI and aspiring artist in post-war Paris and his romantic entanglements with two very different women.

An American in Paris soars thanks to Kelly's passionate, charming performance. Aided by an equally impressive Leslie Caron, Kelly delivers a performance so iconic and passionate that it should be enough to make audiences forget how problematic the plot is. Colorful, enthusiastic, and endlessly entertaining, An American in Paris is among Vincente Minnelli's greatest.

8 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

The one and only Audrey Hepburn stars in Warner Bros. 1964 adaptation of the hit musical My Fair Lady. An adaptation of the classic Pygmalion, the film tells the story of Professor Henry Higgins, who takes Cockney flower salesgirl Eliza Doolittle under his wing, promising to turn her into a proper English lady.

Hepburn might seem a tad out-of-place as a poor Cockney salesgirl, but her incessant and ridiculously contagious charm is more than enough to pull audiences into the illusion. My Fair Lady is an elegant and lively musical romp, and although the plot might seem questionable under the modern gaze, the music and Hepburn should make audiences forget about their concerns, if only until after the credits roll.

7 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Judy Garland returns to the AFI's list of best musicals with her seminal, game-changing musical A Star Is Born. A remake of the 1937 eponymous film, A Star Is Born follows aging actor Norman Maine, who meets and falls in love with aspiring singer Esther Blodgett. As his career wanes, hers rises, and the couple must balance their differences to make their relationship work.

A Star Is Born lives and dies with Judy Garland. Possibly delivering the greatest one-woman show in cinematic history, Garland rises to new heights with her raw, earnest, vulnerable portrayal of Esther. Acting like this is seldom seen, which, coupled with Garland's legendary booming voice, turns A Star Is Born into a heartbreaking masterpiece of musical cinema.

6 'Mary Poppins' (1964)

Julie Andrews, who famously originated the role of Eliza Doolittle in the stage version of My Fair Lady, was passed over for the film version. However, the actress fought back with the lead role in Walt Disney's live-action/animation hybrid Mary Poppins, based on P. L. Travers' novels about a magical English nanny.

To put it simply, Mary Poppins is Disney's greatest live-action triumph. Indeed, when people use that elusive phrase, "the magic of the movies," they are surely talking about Mary Poppins. The film is dazzling, awe-inspiring, spellbinding, and utterly unforgettable, the movie equivalent of a childhood dream that magically and beautifully comes to life through song and dance.

5 'Cabaret' (1972)

Liza Minnelli followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, Judy Garland, and put her beautiful voice to good use. Minnelli played the role of Sally Bowles in Bob Fosse's 1972 musical Cabaret, based on the eponymous 1966 show. Set in 1930s Berline, the plot centers on a British academic who falls for a cabaret singer while struggling with his sexuality amid the rise of the Nazis in the Weimar Republic.

Cabaret is among the best films from the 1970s. Radiant, surprisingly gloomy yet intoxicating, and with a star-making performance by the one and only Liza with a Z, Cabaret is a near-perfect picture. The film revitalized the fading musical genre and confirmed there will always be a place in the audience's hearts for a well-told tale of music and dance.

4 'The Sound Of Music' (1965)

A year after Mary Poppins' overwhelming success, Julie Andrews returned to movie musicals with Robert Wise's masterpiece The Sound of Music. The plot centers around Maria, a young Austrian postulant who becomes the governess of Captain Von Trapp's many children.

Romantic, sweeping, and unabashedly sentimental, The Sound of Music is a love letter to love itself. The film is visually stunning and melodious, with Andrew's angelic voice gracefully going from one memorable number to the next. The Sound of Music might be overly saccharine for some, but its contagious joy will win over even the most cynical viewers.

3 'The Wizard Of Oz' (1939)

Judy Garland's last appearance in the AFI's list of best musicals comes courtesy of her most iconic film. Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz centers on young Dorothy Gale, a girl transported to the magical land of Oz via a tornado. Joined by three unlikely friends, Dorothy must follow the yellow brick road and reach the splendorous Emerald City to seek the help of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz is nothing short of a masterpiece. Hopeful, dazzling, and hypnotizing, The Wizard of Oz has the unique and necessary ability to make audiences believe in magic. Fueled by Garland's wide-eyed performance and with a cast of colorful supporting characters, The Wizard of Oz is a triumph that many have tried to imitate; alas, no one has been able to recapture its singular delight.

2 'West Side Story' (1961)

Robert Wise expertly translated the 1957 stage musical West Side Story onto the big screen. Based on Shakespeare's seminal play Romeo & Juliet and set amid the rising rivalry between two gangs, West Side Story follows the blossoming romance between Tony, a white member of the Jets, and Maria, a Puerto-Rican girl and sister of the Sharks' leader.

West Side Story is an explosion of movement, gracefully staging some of cinema's most challenging and captivating choreographies. A technical marvel brought to life in glorious technicolor, West Side Story is a tragic and haunting love story and a groundbreaking achievement in musical cinema.

1 'Singin' In The Rain' (1952)

Gene Kelly stars opposite Debbie Reynolds and Donal O'Connor in the 1952 musical classic Singin' in the Rain. Set in the hectic transition period between silent films and talkies, the film follows Don and Lina, a long-time acting duo whose partnership is threatened by her inability to sing in an upcoming musical. When Don falls for the chorus girl hired to dub Lina's single voice, trouble ensues.

Singin' in the Rain is a love letter to the magic of movies buoyed by Kelly's irresistible and seemingly inexhaustible charm. His now-iconic performance of the titular number is arguably the most celebrated and beloved sequence in movie musical history, cementing Singin' in the Rain as the greatest movie musical in American cinema.

