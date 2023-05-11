It's easy to sing the praises of a great musical. Musicals are frequently high in emotion and energy, with the genre usually being definable as one that incorporates music in with its storytelling. Sometimes, this is done with characters breaking into song. Sometimes, musical sequences will only exist in dreams or fantasy sequences. Other times, a musical might center on characters who sing and dance as part of their profession, making the music feel more believably in-universe.

Not all musicals will necessarily be to everyone's tastes, and the genre is perhaps one of the more divisive ones out there, at least broadly speaking (the same can arguably be said about Westerns and horror movies). Yet for those who love the genre, or for those who want to discover what it has to offer, the following titles are among the greatest musicals of all time. They showcase how varied and exciting the genre can be at its best, and are ranked below from great to greatest.

25 'A Star Is Born' (1954)

Modern-day viewers might be most familiar with the 2018 version that stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, but the 1954 version of A Star Is Born remains the best. That being said, it's not the original. Aside from the two aforementioned versions, the story has also been told in 1937 and 1976 versions.

The tragic romantic story about a young female singer experiencing a rise to power while her older partner endures a fall from grace seems to be a generation-crossing one that audiences can't get enough of. This 1954 version is notable for its length (it's almost three hours) and for featuring what might be Judy Garland's greatest performance (though Meet Me in St. Louis and a certain fantasy film from 1939 do offer decent competition).

24 'Chicago' (2002)

Not only is Chicago a great musical, but it's also a surprisingly great darkly comedic crime movie, too. It's a satirical look at the similarities between infamy and fame, following two women who find themselves on death row in the titular city during the 1920s and will stop at nothing to avoid execution.

To some extent, traditional musicals went out of fashion in the 1980s and 1990s, with unabashedly bold and music-heavy films like Chicago ultimately helping the genre become trendy once more. More than 20 years on from its release, the music, style, and performances of Chicago remain entertaining, with it being a deserving Best Picture winner at the 2002 Oscars.

23 'A Hard Day's Night' (1964)

Of all the movies featuring the members of The Beatles during their short-lived but tremendously influential time together as a band, A Hard Day's Night stands as their best. Narratively, it's exceedingly simple: it simply follows the band members around a comedically heightened version of England in the 1960s as they get into trouble and try to avoid crowds of obsessive fans.

It succeeds thanks to its uniquely offbeat sense of humor, the natural chemistry of the band back when the Fab Four were young and still seemed to like each other's company, and, of course, the music. The album of the same name (their third overall) features the songs used throughout the film, and is often regarded as the first truly great Beatles album.

22 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is an explosive musical that blends comedy and drama, and focuses on a gender-queer punk/rock singer named Hedwig. She's a fictional character, but the film unfolds sort of like a biographical rock musical, with the story covering her turbulent life story that begins in East Berlin around the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

It's an iconic LGBTQ movie, and though it failed to find an audience upon release in 2001 (despite strong reviews), it's now rightly heralded as a cult classic. The songs are all extremely catchy, the narrative balances humor and heavier content well, and it looks at topics surrounding queer identity and being transgender at a time when even fewer theatrically released movies tackled such subject matter.

21 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

There aren't too many musicals that combine crime and horror elements with a story that's told entirely through music, which makes Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street stand out from the crowd. The title character is a serial killer who murders his customers and gives the bodies to his partner-in-crime, Mrs. Lovett, who bakes their body parts into pies.

It's incredibly morbid, but might prove to have a very dark sense of humor for those who like their comedy pitch-black. The dark, moody look of the film pairs extremely well with all the memorable songs, and of the many collaborations between director Tim Burton and star Johnny Depp, this is easily one of their best.

20 'South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut' (1999)

Yes, the South Park movie is one of the best musicals of all time. You read that right. Anyone who doubts Trey Parker and Matt Stone's ability to craft an excellent movie musical should know that the great Stephen Sondheim (who was behind the original stage version of the aforementioned Sweeney Todd) was a huge fan of their work.

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut came out just a couple of years after the show began, and follows the show's characters getting wrapped up in a potentially world-ending conflict over a profanity-filled Canadian movie. It's hilarious and surprisingly well-scored from beginning to end, and its prophetic nature around the conflict 2014's The Interview nearly started arguably makes it even funnier and more biting.

19 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is one of those movies that a good many people probably have memories of watching when they were younger. Whether young kids should watch it, however, is up for debate, seeing as even though it's labeled as a family-friendly movie, much of it is surprisingly traumatic and kind of scary.

Its story is, by now, an iconic one, following a group of young children who win a competition to see the inside of a top-secret and highly fantastical chocolate factory. From the memorably bratty side characters to the iconic performance by Gene Wilder as the title character to the Oompa-Loompas and their earworm songs, it provides a musical ride that still feels overwhelming in the best ways possible over half a century on from release.

18 'Top Hat' (1935)

The advent of sound in 1927 was obviously instrumental in letting the musical genre thrive, and it's no coincidence that one of the first big talkies - The Jazz Singer - had music numbers. Yet of all the musical films released during the genre's early years, few are quite as good as 1935's Top Hat.

It starred legendary duo Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and has a romantic comedy-style plot mixed in with plenty of song and dance numbers. For anyone wanting to discover how the musical genre developed in its early years, Top Hat is a great place to start, and is funny and charming enough to hold up as an engaging watch all these decades later.

17 'Purple Rain' (1984)

What A Hard Day's Night did for The Beatles, Purple Rain essentially did for Prince. It features the legendary musician playing a character similar to himself, being an inspiring artist who only goes by "The Kid," and has dreams of one day becoming a huge star, even if the path there has numerous obstacles to navigate and overcome.

While the narrative isn't the strongest - and Prince is nowhere near as good an actor as he was a musician - Purple Rain soars thanks to its music. The soundtrack album of the same name is arguably Prince's greatest work, and one of the very best studio albums of its decade. It can be watched and enjoyed for the music alone, with the stylish visuals and distinctively 1980s aesthetics also giving it some additional entertainment value.

16 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

An exceptionally bleak film about injustice and the unexpected tragedies that life can throw one's way, Dancer in the Dark is not an easy watch. It follows Selma (played by Bjork) who's a single mother struggling to support herself and her only child, all the while trying to save money for an operation that will ensure her son doesn't end up progressively going blind the same way she has.

Director Lars von Trier is known for making heavy, depressing, and sometimes disturbing films, with Dancer in the Dark being no exception to this trend. Still, it's a rewarding and powerful watch for those able to handle some of its more intense scenes, with Bjork excelling both when it comes to her lead performance and for all the songs she wrote and sang for the movie.

15 'La La Land' (2016)

While the same can't be said for his 2022 movie, Babylon, in 2016, Damien Chazelle made a movie that almost everyone seemed to like with La La Land. It's a romance/dramedy/musical about two passionate creative people living in Los Angeles who enter a relationship, only to find their differing careers gradually start pulling them apart.

It's really, really simple, at its core, but also really, really effective. It works as a modern update/homage to classic Hollywood musicals that were popular in the 1950s without ever feeling derivative or mocking, and Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles both give great performances that are up there with the best of their respective careers.

14 'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

One of 1986's best movies, Little Shop of Horrors is an example of how to correctly adapt a musical from stage to the big screen. It's a darkly funny horror musical about an unusual and particularly animated plant that has a thirst for human blood and, after growing rapidly, begins demanding it gets fed entire human beings.

The songs are all exceptionally well-written, and in classic musical style, are all essential for the narrative at hand. The way characters express their innermost feelings through song while the story around them gets increasingly more bizarre and violent makes for a very enjoyable contrast, and it's just an all-around fantastically executed movie with some surprisingly great special effects to boot.

13 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

There are numerous iconic animated musicals released by Disney (particularly during their Renaissance period), but few are as classic as 1991’s Beauty and the Beast. It combines fantasy, romance, and memorable songs to great effect, making for a movie that feels timeless, and will undoubtedly continue to feel that way into the future.

For as great as other Disney musicals like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid are, Beauty and the Beast is perhaps the studio’s most outstanding achievement. It’s bittersweet that it was one of the final projects of Howard Ashman before his tragically early death, but his legacy lives on through a movie like Beauty and the Beast (impressively, three songs he wrote for the film were nominated for Best Original Song at that year's Oscars).

12 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

A French musical that achieved international popularity, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is one of the rare film musicals that has all of its dialogue sung, rather than spoken. It's a romantic drama about a young couple who fall in love but are then separated by war, and find themselves naturally drifting apart before an encounter some years later complicates things further.

Because of the film feeling like one long song, it doesn't exactly feature the catchiest melodies or hooks, but the ambition is admirable (for extra points, it's also a surprisingly Christmasy movie). Those who like the film but want a few more distinct songs should also check out The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967), which was directed by the same filmmaker, Jacques Demy.

11 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

The Blues Brothers is an early 1980s classic, and surely one of the most over-the-top and thrillingly eclectic movie musicals of all time. It centers on a pair of brothers who learn the orphanage they grew up at is scheduled for destruction, unless they can raise $5000. And so that is exactly what Jake and Elwood set out to do, primarily through getting their old band back together and putting on a charity concert.

Along the way, they seem incapable of not making enemies, and by the end of the film are being pursued by police, ex-girlfriends, other musicians, and even a group of Illinois Nazis. This leads to plenty of action alongside all the comedy and music numbers, with the latter often being performed by some of the greatest R&B artists of all time, including James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and Ray Charles.

10 'An American in Paris' (1951)

Gene Kelly's second-best musical (his best is further down) might have to be An American in Paris, which won Best Picture at the Oscars in 1951. It's fairly light overall, with a plot about more than one man collectively falling for the same woman while living in the capital city of France.

Kelly's always a blast to watch on-screen, with his charisma, dance moves, and super colorful visuals all making An American in Paris hugely entertaining to watch. It might be a little fluffy and silly for some, but as far as old-school Hollywood musicals go, they don't get much better than this.

9 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The reputation of The Rocky Horror Picture Show precedes it, and its status as one of the biggest cult movies of all time has made it somewhat legendary. It's a goofy, strange, and bombastic musical about a young couple who stumble upon a strange mansion and have their lives forever changed by the even stranger people inside.

It's a glam-rock musical that's unapologetically in your face, with that quality plus the very catchy songs being two big reasons for its fame. A third reason would have to be Tim Curry, of course, because while his performance is far from the only memorable one in the movie, it is one that demands (and deserves) the most attention.

8 'Grease' (1978)

Say what you want about Grease (including that it hasn't aged the best), but you can't deny it's the word. What that word is might differ from person to person, but many would say that the word is "iconic," or maybe "unforgettable," or "silly," or even "legendary."

It's a 1970s throwback to the 1950s, and features a memorable group of high school students (who don't exactly look school-age) singing and dancing their way through life while falling in love and taking part in car races. As long as you ignore the terrible message of the film's ultimate conclusion (or view it as satirical), Grease makes for a good time.

7 'Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

Regardless of how you feel about the divisive Moulin Rouge! - which was directed by the divisive Baz Luhrmann - surely most can agree that the movie is a lot. It's big, flashy, uncompromisingly wild, and features wild tonal swings that are made even more disorientating by the movie's rapid editing.

Yet for those who can get on the same page as the film (and it takes a little while to adjust), Moulin Rouge! is very rewarding. It has some great musical numbers that reinterpret and remix popular songs from throughout the 20th century, and tells a tragic romantic story with a good deal of heart behind it. It's melodramatic and sometimes too much to handle, but it's hard to forget or deny its ability to gleefully assault the senses.

6 'The Wizard of Oz (1939)

1939 was an important year for American movies, and The Wizard of Oz is a big reason for the year having the sort of legacy it has. It's a fantasy musical about a young girl who finds herself in the strange land of Oz, and sets out on a mission to find her way back to the real world, making all sorts of friends and enemies along the way.

This is another one of those musicals that most people have likely seen, which can have the effect of making it one that some may take for granted. Yet looking at what the movie did for cinema when it comes to special effects, world-building, the use of color, and the incorporation of once-unexpected genres (here, fantasy) with the musical genre makes it clear to see that across the board, The Wizard of Oz is an absolute classic and a landmark for American film.