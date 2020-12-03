With more activities moving indoors and social events remaining at a distance, Movies Anywhere is providing a one-of-a-kind-experience offering a glimmer of hope to mend your isolated sorrows. Offering a synced viewing experience, you can Watch Together with Movies Anywhere in a way that connects you to friends and family looking for a night in, cuddled up to a good movie or two. If you’re looking to sing and dance around with loved ones, sharing a memory or two of endless joy, here’s a list of Screen Pass-eligible musicals you can Watch Together on Movies Anywhere.

Mamma Mia!

Image via Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia! is a tremendously fun musical to watch when you just want to have a good time. With a star studded lineup, fresh ABBA covers, and a slew of costumes that will blow your mind, this musical is a perfect selection for you and loved ones like your mom, sister, and gal pals. I recommend topping the experience off with a nice bottle of Rosé.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Image via Universal Pictures

Mamma Mia 2 is Mamma Mia Jr. with some added spice. You thought the first movie was colorful? Imagine Cher flying down in a helicopter stepping out in a glittering white outfit to a sea of people anticipating her arrival on a Greek island. The beautiful Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again breathes life into old ABBA songs not covered in the first movie, building upon the legend of the original Mamma Mia. If you’re not there for the music, stay for the beauty of Lily James, an iconic actress gifted with a beautiful voice. This viewing experience screams “pair up with your wine mom book club for a night you’ll never forget.”

Newsies

Image via Disney

As a journalism major with an aspiring career in media, this musical is a favorite of mine for obvious reasons. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the mastermind behind High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, Newsies follows the New York City Newsboys’ Strike and the complexities of unions striking against the man. This little gem features a young Christian Bale pre-Batman fame whose performance will sweep you off your feet with eccentric candor and awe. Highly recommend watching this one with news buffs or historians who are enamored by the beginning of print media.

Billy Elliot

Image via Universal Pictures

Jamie Bell’s Billy Elliot in this musical is absolutely adorable. The cute dimples, the messy brown hair, and the positive outlook on life will make you melt. His life revolves around community strife caused by the 1985 miner’s strike in England and his struggle to balance life as a ballet dancer in secret from his family. Billy Elliot is an incredible journey of a kid who believes anything is possible if you keep your head down and follow your dreams. In a time when everything is uncertain, it is a story of hope that will make you and your viewing party feel positive for the first time in forever.

Shrek The Musical

Hear me out: Shrek the Musical is not a movie, it’s an experience. Not only will you be creating memories with friends watching this wild adaptation of an ogre finding love, you’ll have a story to tell for lifetimes about musical numbers following Donkey and Shrek’s adventures. If you liked DreamWorks’ Shrek, you’ll enjoy this musical, which follows the plotline of the original film very closely. This one is quite a wild experience.

Little Shop of Horrors

Image via Warner Bros.

Maybe it’s the fact Little Shop of Horrors was the first Broadway play I ever saw, or maybe it’s the fact “Suddenly Seymour” is one of the best songs out there, but Little Shop of Horrors is a cannot skip musical. Beautifully mixing humor with tragedy, this absurd number follows the adventures of a florist shop attendant who realizes his venus flytrap has a hankering for human blood. The plot is enough to draw anyone in and, considering the star studded cast of this film, Little Shop of Horrors is a five star movie that will promise to deliver, and make you look good with friends who can’t decide what to watch. An enchanting, feel good musical perfect for a viewing party with a tendency to love drinking red wine in bed.

Phantom of the Opera

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Dark and brooding with an overall sense of the macabre, Phantom of the Opera is a classic for a reason, and this 2004 adaptation directed by Joel Schumacher stars none other than Gerard Butler himself as the titular Phantom. The 300 star lets his vocal chops shine alongside Emmy Rossum’s Christine, resulting in a pretty fascinating adaptation of one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Share the experience with childhood friends who grew up with prolific Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most popular musical.

Les Miserables

Image via Universal Pictures

Telling the tragic tale of lower class citizens planning an uprising against the government, Les Miserables features some of the best music in the Broadway universe, and Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper’s 2012 adaptation has an absolutely stacked ensemble that includes Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway in a performance so good it won her an Oscar. The staging is admittedly bold as Hooper frames everything with an in-your-face aesthetic, and the film is notable for recording all of the musical numbers live on set — a very tricky thing to pull off.

Annie

Image via Disney

What’s not to love about the cute little redheaded adopted by Daddy Warbucks? This Disney classic covers the pitfalls of Miss Hanigan, the tribulation of the Great Depression, and the redemption story of one orphan given a one of a kind experience to live as the 1%. Annie is a story almost everyone knows and one that is heavily revered by all, given how popular “Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow” was for little kids to sing during the early 2000’s. Especially now, this musical serves as a feel good nostalgic return to a childhood free of worry and hardships.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Image via 20th Century Fox

Rocky Horror Picture Show is not a Halloween specific musical. It is an evergreen piece that stands the test of time, given the cult following it has created that dawns funky numbers every October to show up and dance the Timewarp in theaters across the country. If you have not seen this before, it’s a must-watch. It’s not just for theater lovers and people who love to belt notes above their range, it’s for anyone who loves to have a good time and see an all-time performance from Tim Curry. A delicious, scary, unique musical that is unmatchable in both quality and costume design, the Rocky Horror Picture Show will have you and your quarantine group entertained for months.

Waitress

Image via Fox Searchlight

A heartbreaking classic, Waitress follows the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker at Joe’s Diner who tangles herself in a love affair that ends with a pregnancy. Be warned, once you fall into the fandom there’s no turning back, as the musical was recently revamped in 2016 to feature music written by Sara Bareilles. You’ll be singing upbeat, melodramatic music around the house for months following this movie experience, a great break from the chaos that is life. If you’re to choose anyone to Watch Together with, I heavily suggest watching this movie with your mom. Seeing the 2007 indie film with mine was an experience unmatched by any other with her.

To access the musicals listed above, go to Movies Anywhere for detailed instructions on how to Watch Together.

This article is presented by Movies Anywhere.

Movies Anywhere and Screen Pass are trademarks of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2020 Movies Anywhere.

