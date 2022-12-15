Many defining elements make French cinema — a highly dramatic plot (that is often never short on funny moments every now and then), well-written characters that showcase some kind of development, and a gorgeous, sophisticated setting all play important roles in these foreign films.

There is no doubt that France has been providing the film industry with countless high-quality features throughout the years and fascinating viewers with their intriguing stories. While there are plenty of incredible films to choose from when getting into French cinema, users on Reddit have lent a helping hand and pinpointed some essentials, from Blue is the Warmest Color to Hate.

'Blue is the Warmest Color' (2013)

Blue is the Warmest Color (La vie d'Adèle) is a French LGBT classic that follows Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos) as she navigates through life. When she meets Léa Seydoux's Emma, a free-spirited girl with blue hair with whom she bonds tightly, Adèle embarks on a self-discovery journey and embraces her sexuality along the way.

On Reddit, u/killerofheroes mentioned the Abdellatif Kechiche film when users were asked for French cinema favorites. With 27 upvotes and mentioned on many lists on the platform, the heartbreaking coming-of-age story is a very popular pick among Redditors.

'The City of Lost Children' (1995)

A mad scientist Kronk (Daniel Emilfork), who seeks to slow his aging process, kidnaps children in a surreal, dystopian society in The City of Lost Children (La Cité des enfants perdus). When Denree (Joseph Lucien) is kidnapped by Krank's Cyclop men, his strong brother One (Ron Perlman) comes to his rescue with the help of Miette (Judith Vittet).

Filled with iconic lines and an unforgettable, uniquely bizarre storyline, this Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet movie is a must-watch when it comes to French cinema. "I'm going to add City of Lost Children to this list because it's awesome (and Ron Perlman speaking French is pretty amazing)," says u/aveganliterary.

'Pierrot le Fou' (1965)

Pierrot le Fou follows Ferdinand Griffon (Jean-Paul Belmondo), who is stuck in a dead-end, unhappy marriage and has just been fired from a TV broadcasting station where he worked. When Ferdinand meets Marianne (Anna Karina) — who was his mistress five years ago and calls him Pierrot — as he heads back home after his wife forces him to go to a house party at her father's, he offers to take her home. This takes a wild turn and both venture on a wild journey together.

When it comes to French "must-sees," Pierrot le Fou is recommended on the platform a couple of times and is accurately described as "a New Wave road movie" by one Redditor. With stunning cinematography and an engaging plot, the Jean-Luc Godard feature makes for an entertaining one.

'Tell No One' (2006)

Tell No One (Ne le dis à personnel) is a deeply enthralling crime drama that revolves around the re-opening of Margot Beck's murder case when the police come across an accidental discovery. When brand-new events are linked to Margot's death, her seemingly innocent husband Dr. Beck (François Cluzet) becomes suspect again.

Ultimately, Tell No One is an amazing thriller that makes you want to tell everyone about it, and Reddit users agree. Unsurprisingly mentioned in a lot of comments on the platform, the 2006 film gathers a lot of praise. U/Mr_Evil_MSc remarks, "If you want something really engaging and just very entertaining, in French, I strongly recommend Tell No One - a really good, dark and twisty thriller."

'A Prophet' (2009)

Following nineteen-year-old Franco-Algerian Malik El Djebena who has just been sent to prison with a six-year sentence in Brécourt for assaulting police officers, this top-notch 2009 crime film follows the young man's wild journey as he navigates through life in prison and ascends the inmate hierarchy.

One of the most praised French movies on the platform, A Prophet (Un prophète) deserves all the hype it gets. "I've seen about half of these, but my vote is for Un Prophete. Just an absolutely riveting and gritty film," u/SetYourGoals highlights in a thread where the film is mentioned.

'Amélie' (2001)

There's no doubt that the iconic Jean-Pierre Jeunet movie has a huge impact on pop culture even 21 years later. Centering around Audrey Tautou's kind-hearted Amélie, who sees the world through a beautiful lens and constantly helps everyone around her, this enchanting film is guaranteed to make viewers more appreciative of the smallest things in life.

Taking a spot in almost every French film-related post on the website, Amélie (Le fabuleux destin d'Amélie Poulain) ranks high with more than 80 votes in u/legna2lived's comment. "Amelie is a more modern French film that needs to be mentioned somewhere in this thread," says u/natethecyborg when asked about French favorites.

'The Intouchables' (2011)

One of the most popular French flicks out there, The Intouchables tells the extraordinary and deeply moving story of a wealthy man named Philippe (Cluzet), who has gone quadriplegic from a paragliding accident, thoroughly exploring his strong unlikely bond with caretaker Driss (Omar Sy), who helps him look at the world differently and make uplifting changes in his life.

Aside from being moving, the 2011 film is equal parts funny and sends out a wonderful message on the power of friendships. Turns out that the movie is so impactful that it made viewers pursue learning the language: "That's literally my first ever French movie. Four years ago, I decided to learn French after watching this movie," u/zhangxt010423 revealed.

'Hiroshima mon amour' (1959)

Hiroshima mon amour (Hiroshima, My Love) is a beautifully-told drama that revolves around a passionate affair between a Japanese architect, Lui (Eiji Okada), who lost his family in the bombing, and Elle (Emmanuelle Riva), a young girl who's in Japan with the intent of making a feature about the impact of Hiroshima's atomic bomb.

With 18 upvotes for a Redditor's comment, the 1959 movie takes place in a good number of "French essentials" lists on the platform, and for good reason. Featuring dramatic, enthralling cinematography that almost feels like a visual poem, Hiroshima mon amour is an unforgettable watch that reflects on memories and growth.

'The 400 Blows' (1959)

This memorable coming-of-age film follows the thought-provoking story of 14-year-old Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), who is unfairly punished in school by his French literature teacher, and lives an unhappy and unfulfilled life, returning home every day to a mother he doesn't believe loves him. Antoine later turns to crime — until he is caught and put in an observation center.

Gathering plenty of global love on the platform, u/mulla_omar believes The 400 Blows (Les quatre cents coups) to be "one of the best films I've ever seen." In the same thread, u/trebleverylow adds: "Such an obvious choice. Because it's such an obviously great film. Best answer here."

'Hate' (1995)

Another evident pick is Mathieu Kassovitz's crime drama that offers a twenty-four-hour insight into in the lives of three young men spent in the French suburban. In Hate (La Haine) Abdel (Abdel Ahmed Ghili) went straight to hospital after a beating at the police station during the riots that took place the night before. Arab Said (Saïd Taghmaoui), his Jewish friend Vinz (Vincent Cassel) and Black boxer Hubert (Hubert Koundé) join forces and promise to avenge their friend if he doesn't make it out alive.

"Don't even think I've spelled it correctly but it's the black and white one that follows three blokes in Paris for a short while during some riots," u/moofacemoo says when asked for a French favorite. With 93 votes, Redditors agree that it's a must-watch. "It really is amazing. The attention to scene blocking and the way the camera moves is incredible," u/TonsOfNunz adds.

