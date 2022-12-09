When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.

For veterans, it's not just about what happens at war but what they go through after the fact and at the hands of their superiors. It's worth questioning why there's a fight going on at all and why soldiers can be both the heroes and the scapegoats.

'Hearts and Minds' (1974)

Hearts and Minds ruminates on the Vietnam War and trades perspectives between politicians, the Vietnamese, and soldiers who fought in the war. The varying accounts not only humanize many aspects of it all, but specifically, the divide between soldiers and politicians on the morality of the war is stark, as some soldiers and politicians still defended their actions, while others heavily regretted it.

The story shown alongside the Vietnamese people talking about their experiences shows a grim reality of what happened, and hearing the soldiers' accounts shows how the mass destruction was somewhat hidden in plain sight. The reports show how people can fall for damaging rhetoric that can create such heinous destruction.

'The Tillman Story' (2010)

The Tillman Story is, as its title indicates, the story of Patrick Tillman, a former football star who stopped his career to enlist in the military. While Tillman is a fascinating man, the story follows his death, initially reported as him dying in the line of combat as a hero, and slowly unravels to reveal Tillman's death at the hands of fellow soldiers and the coverup that went into it all.

His family's fight to find the truth while gripping the loss of their son demonstrates a lack of empathy on behalf of the US military as a structure for the people who attempt to do something they think will help their country. The callous view on the livelihood is on full display, and as each new perspective gets told, it becomes clear how these power structures hurt those below them.

'The Invisible War' (2012)

The Invisible War is a documentary on the dark reality of sexual assault in the military. While the primary stories follow women, the documentary also covers men who have been assaulted, explaining how it's often not about sexuality but power. The story demonstrates how the attitudes toward masculinity and power within the military affect people on a personal level, as sexual assault practices rely on upholding this power. The women who tell their stories reveal how the men who assaulted them are still high-ranking in the military and, beyond that, the lack of accountability.

The Invisible War goes beyond to show the high-ranking women who are taught how to silence lower women who get assaulted or how women, in general, are left out of these discussions due to the idea that they'll be more empathetic in the plight of sexual assault. The documentary is incredibly powerful and goes over the history of sexual assault scandals in the military with a fine-toothed comb to show where the failures within the institution still exist.

'TransMilitary' (2018)

TransMilitary follows the lives of trans individuals in the military as they fight for the ability to serve openly, leading up to the Trump administration's push to ban trans people from the military. Following their personal lives with their families alongside explaining how being trans in the military has impacted them, the documentary is both surprising and gripping.

The firsthand accounts help shed light on how many of the soldiers were able to fit in and live freely in the military because they came to a place where nobody knew of their past. As they came out to friends, they helped push for wider acceptance of trans people in the military. The documentary ends around when the Trump administration pushes to ban transgender people from the military, and it shows how the progress made ran into a major setback.

'Why We Fight' (2005)

Why We Fight attempts to answer why war is so pervasive in the US. The documentary posits a theory that these wars are to uphold the "military-industrial complex," where the profit of weapons benefits those in power.

The story blatantly points out the blinders people put on towards war and how war being unquestioned often leads to these power structures being upheld in the first place.

'Standard Operating Procedure' (2008)

Standard Operating Procedure focuses on how morality falters in war, as it interviews soldiers who tortured prisoners at Abu Ghraib. The documentary discusses with the soldiers why they did these things or ended up in these pictures. Many point out that it was almost expected and that arriving at the prison was the standard already in place.

The documentary avoids forgiving them or whitewashing their crimes but demonstrates how people can convince themselves these things are necessary while also showing how these soldiers took the fall for their superiors. They were not the ones who designed or created the rules within the prison, but they ultimately went along with them. The documentary is powerful in how it questions the level of self-responsibility within situations like the prison.

'In The Year of the Pig' (1968)

The infamous 1968 documentary released amid the US war in Vietnam, In the Year of the Pig, documents the history of America's involvement in the conflict. The movie slowly introduces the roots of the war, tracing through the French control of Indochinese conflicts, the United States-backed government in Vietnam, and the eventual entry of the US army.

The film has no narration but talking head interviews among the footage of politicians to demonstrate a cohesive narrative about how the conflict came to be. It shows the inhumane nature of what the US did as instigators and colonizers who attempted to push into a land that wasn't theirs and how they justified it.

'Control Room' (2004)

Control Room follows the conflict between the US and the media outlet Al Jazeera. The US government and media bands against the outlet, claiming it's pro-Arab, and that bias made them inherently evil. The Bush Administration went as far as to call it the mouthpiece of Bin Laden when the reality came down to the fact that the channel was showing the impact of the Iraq war on the Middle East and specifically brought humanity to Iraqis, which the US media tried so hard to avoid.

The movie shows how much of Iraq as a population was conflated with Bin Laden and how taking that humanity from their citizens became a part of letting people be blind to the war in the first place. The movie and the news channel challenge this dehumanization and forces viewers to think about the actions of the American government and media.

'War Made Easy' (2007)

War Made Easy is based on the 2005 book by Norman Soloman, which explained the dynamics of both politicians and media simplifying war to make it seem appealing or beneficial for Americans. The piece runs parallels between conflicts that started in the Cold War to Iraq.

The film explores the trend of closing off critical thinking that leads Americans to not think too deeply about the conflicts at hand and instead paint it as a moral imperative to enter the war. This explanation exonerates the guilt that comes with thinking about the actual impact these wars have on other countries by villainizing the countries' cultures and acting as though the only people hurt in the process are the "bad guys."

'Iraq for Sale' (2006)

Iraq for Sale is an excellent documentary that explains the operations of those who profit from war, typically defense departments, and how private companies get rewarded in conflict. It highlights how the impact exists against people as a whole, whether on the side of the US or its opposition.

While it highlights the inhumane nature of war, it pushes further how there's profit for private companies in the matter and how the government can incentivize them to do so. It reflects valuable information on why these conflicts exist and who benefits from them.

