Long before there were movies, people everywhere looked to books for their dose of imagination and information. However, now that we are continuing steadily along in the age of cinema, the written word still plays its part in the process of filmmaking. Out of all the vast genres of books, mystery – and specifically murder mysteries – have never gone out of style. Just ask Agatha Christie. Now when it comes to book-to-film adaptations, some are massive hits and others a major miss.

There have been some knock-out films that owe it all to the books that came before them. And there's a movie for everyone. If you're a fan of old cinema, check. If you're a fan of a murder mystery with horror thrown into it, check. Or if you're a fan of just a plain old whodunit, the following films will have readers covered.

1 'The Girl on the Train' (2016)

Paula Hawkins's The Girl on the Train follows the troubled life of Rachel Watson (masterfully played by Emily Blunt). After her divorce, Rachel's life consists of nothing but drinking and her daily train rides to "work." Every time she rides the train she passes the home of a picture-perfect couple that Rachel quickly obsesses over. In her mind, she imagines a great life for them, but when the wife vanishes, her idyllic world crumbles around her as she is forced to consider whether she was somehow involved in her disappearance.

The Girl on the Train is a wonderful story about how a fixation can become deadly, especially when the person doing the fixating doesn't have a good level of clarity. With her constant inebriation and hangovers, Rachel can never be a hundred percent sure of what is happening around her and what she is doing. Does that mean she could be the bad guy?

2 'Laura' (1994)

Old-fashioned thriller Laura by Vera Caspary is most remembered for being adapted into the 1944 classic noir movie starring Gene Tierney. The story of Laura, a stunning woman that no one can resist, and the investigator who steadily develops an obsession with her as he works to solve her murder is the focus of the book, which is just as captivating as the movie.

Consider a classic example of film noir, Laura is filled with an endless amount of twists and turns that will have audiences feeling as though their head is on a swivel. The film will keep you thoroughly captivated until its satisfying ending under the masterful and knowing direction of Otto Preminger.

3 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

A Simple Favor, written by Darcey Bell, was adapted into a 2018 film starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. The story follows mommy blogger Stephanie after she picks up her best friend's son from school as a favor and finds herself in the heart of a mystery when her friend goes missing. Soon after Stephanie's best friend Emily's body is discovered, everything she previously believed to be true about their friendship starts to fall apart.

As the film takes a more comedic route, the book significantly ups the creep factor. Both, however, do wonders at showcasing different kinds of mothers and wives – a laid-back yet secretive one, Emily, and a stressful and protective one, Stephanie. That is not to say that the two don't have their fair share of secrets. Some will make audiences so shocked it's like they got electrocuted.

4 'The Black Dahlia' (2006)

James Ellroy's novel The Black Dahlia, which was inspired by a true crime, follows two police officers as they look into the death of a young movie star in 1940s Hollywood and sends them down a perilous rabbit hole. It's difficult to compare the novel's uncompromising journey into Los Angeles' underbelly to the 2006 film starring Scarlett Johansson, which was inspired by the novel's psychological turns.

Though it is safe to say that the novel comes out ahead of the film, The Black Dahlia gives audiences a beautiful fictionalization take on the gruesome and famous case that was never solved. Even though the film was released in 2006, it has undertones of a film noir. Some say the best parts of both old cinema and new cinema.

5 'Dark Places' (2015)

Under its giant of a sister novel-turned-blockbuster film adaptation, Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn's Dark Places can get lost in the shuffle. Yes, the book was made into a film in 2015, starring Charlize Theron. But even though it didn't make as much buzz at the box office, the film is still as thrilling as Gone Girl.

The plot centers on a woman named Libby who, in order to cash in on a bunch of true-crime enthusiasts, revisits her horrific past as a survivor of "The Satan Sacrifice of Kinnakee, Kansas." Unfortunately, going back to her past puts her on the killer's radar who murdered her family.

6 'Where the Crawdads Sing' (2022)

Based of the novel by Delia Owens, Where the Crawdads Sing is a story that expertly combines all the trills and horror of a murder mystery with a beautifulness of a coming-of-age story filled with romance and love for nature. The coming-of-age murder movie is about a little girl who was raised in the southern marshes in the 1950s.

The wild and mysterious, Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), often known as the "Marsh Girl" to the residents of Barkley Cove, was left behind by her family and forced to fend for herself in the marshlands. When the town's golden boy is found dead, the town starts to suspect the Marsh Girl as the killer, resulting in Kya being an even bigger outcast than she already is.

7 'Rebecca' (2020)

A young bride (Lily James) tells the tale of her time at Manderley, her husband's (Armie Hammer) country estate, in Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier. She has to deal with a maid who appears to be infatuated with Rebecca, her husband's previous wife, as well as what might be the ghost of her predecessor lingering in the hallways. However, is there something more sinister than a ghost haunting her.

After the novel's adaptation in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock, Ben Wheatley's 2020 version brings a fresh perspective to the story that has been renowned as a classic. The film's atmosphere is that of a stylish one, and with the mystery surrounding the death of the first wife, Rebecca, shadowing everything, viewers can almost feel the hand closing around the young bride's throat.

8 'To Die For' (1995)

To Die For, a thriller by Joyce Maynard from 1992, was made into an overlooked film starring Nicole Kidman in 1995. The femme fatale of the 1990s is Suzanne Maretto. The weather reporter wants nothing more than to leave her dull suburban marriage, but instead of just leaving her husband, she devises a sinister scheme to have her 16-year-old lover kill him.

At its core, To Die For is a fantastic story about ambition and manipulation. Gus Van Sant, the director, depicts a gorgeous and seductive woman who uses her body and limited intellect to achieve her career goals in a documentary-style film.

9 'Deep Water' (2022)

Author Patricia Highsmith's novel Deep Water is a dark and violent thriller about a story of love gone wrong. Set in the calm, modest town of Little Wesley, Vic and Melinda's marriage is held on by a string. That string is the couple's precarious arrangement where Melinda is permitted to have as many lovers as she wants as long as she doesn't abandon her family. Vic eventually loses control of his jealousy and attempts to win his wife back through a shocking tale of murder.

Adapted for the screen in 2022 by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, the film sees Deep Water taken down a deadly and erotic path. With Ben Affleck playing Vic and Ana de Armas playing Melinda, the two actors bring new depths to two unequivocally unlikable characters caught in a whirlpool of lies, deceit, and murder.

10 'Psycho' (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's adaptation of Robert Bloch's Psycho has become one of the most iconic cult classics in the horror and mystery genres. The story follows a Phoenix secretary who, when she embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run. She ends up checking into a remote motel run by a young man who seems to be completely under his mother's control.

Since Hitchcock's Psycho is such a masterpiece, Bloch's book has been overshadowed. But even if you believe you already know Norman Bates's story, Bloch's distinctive writing style and the enduring quality of the truly unnerving tale of the weird motel owner make the book well worth reading.

