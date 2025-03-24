The rise of franchises and extended universes has changed the way films are discussed in popular culture. The obsession with continuity, lore, and narratives free from "plot holes" has made popular film criticism feel like a score-keeping exercise rather than a form of artistic expression and entertainment. In other words, it removes the nuance of the experience and reduces it to something akin to a sports event.

It's important to remember that plot holes, inconsistencies, and wonky timelines don't preclude a film from also being moving, entertaining, or thrilling; absolutism and black-and-white thinking have no place in film discussion. To prove it, this list covers a range of different mystery films that are fun, tense, or entertaining despite not making much sense on paper. Sure, not every detail holds up to scrutiny, but that doesn't make the experience any less enjoyable.

10 'Zodiac' (2007)

Directed by David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

During the late '60s and early '70s, a string of strange take place across San Francisco's Bay Area. The unidentified perpetrator claims responsibility for the crimes in a series of letters and ciphers that he sends to local newspapers. When some ciphers are sent to The San Francisco Chronicle, political cartoonist Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal) and crime reporter Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.) become interested in the case.

Zodiac is, without a doubt, one of the best crime films of the century (if not of all time). So, how is it possible that its ending doesn't hold up? Within the confines of the David Fincher film, the storytelling is flawless. But, in reality, the book the film was based on was heavily criticized despite its popularity. Written by Robert Graysmith (the cartoonist portrayed by Gyllenhaal in the film), the book delivers speculation as if it is fact and uses flawed and inaccurate techniques to analyze handwriting and ciphers. The book also heavily implies that Arthur Leigh Allen was actually the Zodiac, and the film follows suit. Alas, Allen's credibility as a suspect was even weaker in reality than it was in the film.