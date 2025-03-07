Mystery is a genre that can cover a lot of ground when it comes to the variety of movies that include elements of it. From violent thrillers to classic whodunits, there's a brand of mystery to appeal to the tastes of any viewer. The popularity of the genre has risen and fallen over the decades, but it has never truly gone away, only evolved. Classic noirs have given way to serial killer thrillers and cozy mysteries have become crime procedurals, while characters from acclaimed mystery writers like Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle have anchored hundreds of films and TV series. Mystery plots are so widespread that even most blockbusters include an element of intrigue and some filmmakers have built entire careers on twist endings.

Untangling the web of what mystery movies are worth a viewer's time can be as complicated as some of those movies' plots. It doesn't take the world's greatest detective to know that no listing of cinematic secrets could ever be considered complete or definitive, but even amateur sleuths can pick out a fine lineup of usual suspects when it comes to a must-watch night of mystery movies. When looking for perpetrators of pure entertainment value, these ten movies should be on anyone's list of prime suspects.

10 'Game Night' (2018)

Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein

Image via Warner Bros.

Game Night is an action-comedy with an epic cast led by Jason Bateman that follows a group of friends whose interactive mystery game is interrupted by a real kidnapping. The clever script keeps the twists coming, so the movie never begins to strain the character's incredulity and manages to have some genuine surprises that are as unexpected as they are hilarious. The cast, including Bateman and Rachel McAdams as the game-obsessed central couple, are all in tune with the movie's tonal mix of thriller and comedy and play each element well enough that one doesn't undercut the other. The true cast stand-out is Jesse Plemons as a socially awkward neighbor and police officer who hasn't been invited back to game night since his divorce. Plemons plays the role with the perfect mix of understated menace that wrings humor out of every awkward interaction.

Directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who also deftly mixed comedy with fantasy in the destined to be a cult classic Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, frame and pace the movie as if it were a genuine thriller, which only elevates the dark comedy. The duo, who also had their hands in the screenplays for Horrible Bosses and Spider-Man: Homecoming, have quickly become directors to watch in the comedy genre, and Game Night is perfect for a movie night for anyone who enjoys a nice dose of laughs with their mystery.