Mystery films captivate audiences with their intricate plots, suspenseful storytelling, and unforgettable twists. The best in the genre keep viewers on the edge of their seats, teasing them with clues and revelations until the very end. These movies draw viewers in by weaving complex plots, hiding clues in plain sight, and delivering twists that linger long after the credits roll.

From classic noir movies to modern whodunits, this list highlights ten of the best mystery movies that have earned a score over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. Whether you’re a fan of psychological thrillers or crime dramas, these films promise to leave you questioning every detail, right up to their stunning conclusions.

10 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?' (1962)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? follows the twisted relationship between two aging sisters, former child star Baby Jane Hudson (Bette Davis) and her paraplegic sister, Blanche (Joan Crawford). Once a successful actress, Blanche now uses a wheelchair after her mobility is reduced due to her injury in a mysterious accident. Jane, who never outgrew her fame, is consumed by jealousy and resentment towards her sister. Living in isolation, Jane torments Blanche both physically and psychologically, as she plans a new rise to fame.

What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? is never mentioned without the feud between its stars. However, regardless of that feud, the movie blends psychological horror with mystery, keeping viewers guessing about the true nature of the relationship between the two sisters and the events that led to Blanche's accident. Such suspenseful blend is only enhanced by the performances of Crawford and Davis. The mystery in What Ever Happened To Baby Jane? unfolds gradually, relying more on character dynamics and psychological suspense than fast-moving plot twists.

9 'The Third Man' (1949)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

The Third Man follows American writer Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten), who arrives in post-World War II Vienna to visit his friend Harry Lime (Orson Welles), only to discover that Lime has recently died in a mysterious accident. As Martins investigates, he discovers shocking revelations about Lime’s true character and the existence of a mysterious "third man" who may have been present at the scene. Martin uncovers conflicting accounts of Lime's death and becomes entangled in a web of intrigue involving black market dealings and corruption.

Often considered the best noir movie ever, The Third Man's plot is intricately layered, gradually revealing the sinister truth behind Lime's death and his involvement in illegal activities. The movie is a visual and thematic triumph, with its shadowy cinematography and morally ambiguous characters capturing the bleak atmosphere of post-war Vienna. Welles delivers an unforgettable performance as Harry Lime, whose presence looms over the narrative despite his limited screen time.

8 'Knives Out' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Knives Out follows the investigation into the death of wealthy crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), who is found dead in his mansion after his 85th birthday party. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is hired to solve the case and begins to unravel the dysfunctional Thrombey family's web of secrets and lies. As suspicion falls on each family member, Blanc works with Harlan's caregiver, Marta (Ana de Armas), who has her own connection to the mystery.

Knives Out is a fresh and modern take on the classic whodunit genre. It blends humor, suspense, and intricate plotting. Knives Out's star-studded ensemble cast is led by Craig as the eccentric detective Benoit Blanc. The movie stands out for its sharp social commentary on wealth and privilege. Additionally, the story keeps viewers guessing with clever misdirection, making it a thoroughly engaging and entertaining mystery. It was also the mainstream breakthrough for de Armas in Hollywood.

7 'Memento' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Memento follows Leonard Shelby (Leonard Shelby), a man with short-term memory loss and is unable to form new memories, as he searches for the person who murdered his wife. Due to his unability to form new memories, Leonard relies on Polaroid photos, notes, and tattoos on his body to track his progress. The movie's story unfolds in reverse, revealing key events from the end to the beginning, mirroring Leonard's disoriented mind.

Memento is a highlight in Christopher Nolan's flmography, which is a hard achievement, as Nolan's flmography is stacked with excellent movies. The movie's unique structure draws the audience into the fragmented mind of Leonard, making them experience his confusion and unreliable memory firsthand. The viewing experience of Memento is similar to solving a puzzle and slowly seeing it come together, except in Memento the puzzle pieces keep changing every minute. Throughout the movie, the audience begins to question Leonard's motives, reliability, and the very nature of the information he's relying on.

6 'Witness for the Prosecution' (1957)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Witness for the Prosecution follows Sir Wilfrid Robarts (Charles Laughton), an ailing lawyer defending Leonard Vole (Tyrone Power), who is accused of murdering a wealthy widow for her inheritance. Despite mounting evidence against him, Vole insists he is innocent, and his devoted wife, Christine (Marlene Dietrich), becomes a key witness in his defense. However, when Christine testifies against her husband and claims he confessed to the murder, the situation gets complicated.

Witness for the Prosecution is an adaptation of Agatha Christie's play of the same name, and it features her best detective, which easily explains why the movie appears on this list in addition to its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Witness for the Prosecution is a masterful courtroom mystery drama with suspenseful twists that reveal details at the perfect time. Christine's betrayal of her husband takes the audience by surprise, leading to an even more shocking final twist.

5 'Vertigo' (1958)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Vertigo follows retired police detective John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart) after he is hired by an old friend to follow his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), who exhibits strange behavior and an obsession with her ancestor’s death. As Scottie follows her through the streets of San Francisco, he becomes increasingly infatuated with her. Despite his attempts to save her, Madeleine seemingly commits suicide by jumping from a bell tower. Devastated by her death, Scottie later meets Judy, a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Madeleine, and becomes obsessed with transforming her into his lost love.

Vertigo is not just another great film directed by Alfred Hitchcock, it is one of the best Hitchcock movie. Vertigo explores themes of obsession, guilt, and deception. Additionally, James Stewart delivers a haunting performance as Scottie, whose unraveling mental state drives the narrative. Hitchcock's use of dizzying camera techniques, such as the famous "vertigo effect," heightens the tension and disorientation, pulling viewers into Scottie's fractured perspective.

4 'M' (1931)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

M follows the manhunt for a serial killer in Berlin, who preys on young children. As fear grips the city, the police intensify their search, frustrating local criminals whose activities are being disrupted by the heightened law enforcement presence. Desperate to stop the killer and restore their operations, the criminal underworld joins forces to find him. Meanwhile, the murderer, Hans Beckert (Peter Lorre), struggles with his uncontrollable urges.

M is one of the best mystery thriller movies ever. M is praised for its innovative use of sound, pioneering storytelling, and psychological depth. Lorre’s chilling performance as Hans Beckert, a murderer tormented by his own uncontrollable impulses, is one of the first cinematic depictions of a killer’s psyche. Director Fritz Lang masterfully builds tension through shadowy visuals and sound, especially with Beckert’s whistling, which becomes a haunting motif throughout the movie.

3 'Rear Window' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Rear Window is based on Cornell Woolrich's 1942 short story It Had to be Murder. It follows photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries (Stewart), who is using a wheelchair due to a broken leg and spends his days watching his neighbors from his apartment window. As he observes the lives of those around him, Jeff begins to suspect that one of his neighbors, Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr), has murdered his wife. With the help of his girlfriend, Lisa (Grace Kelly), and his nurse, Stella (Thelma Ritter), Jeff tries to gather evidence to prove the crime. As they investigate, the tension rises, and Jeff’s voyeuristic curiosity puts them all in danger.​​​

Directed by Hitchcock, Rear Window builds suspense using limited settings, relying on subtle details and visual storytelling. The movie cleverly explores themes of voyeurism, privacy, and the ethical dilemmas of becoming too involved in others' lives. Stewart’s portrayal of Jeff, who becomes obsessed with uncovering the truth behind a possible murder, draws viewers into the tension as they question whether his suspicions are valid or merely a product of boredom and paranoia. Rear View was one of the movies Hitchcock took out of circulation.

2 'The Night of the 12th' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

The Night of the 12th follows a haunting investigation into the brutal murder of Clara (Lula Cotton-Frapier), a young woman found burned alive in a small French town. Yohan (Bastien Bouillon), a determined detective, and his partner Marceau (Bouli Lanners) lead the investigation, which becomes an obsession as they uncover disturbing secrets about Clara’s life and her relationships. Despite their relentless efforts, the case remains unresolved, taking an emotional toll on the detectives.

The Night of the 12th stands out for its different approach to mystery, focusing less on the typical “whodunit” elements and more on the complexity of human relationships and the weight of unanswered questions. Additionally, the movie presents a raw and unsettling realistic depiction of gender-based violence. The tone of The Night of the 12th is somber and introspective, offering no easy answers, which adds to its haunting allure. While the mystery not getting solved might frustrate some watchers, it sets the movie apart from other mystery movies and reflects the reality that many people experience.

1 'Anatomy of a Murder' (1959)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Anatomy of a Murder follows lawyer Paul Biegler (Stewart), who defends Army Lieutenant Frederick Manion (Ben Gazzara), accused of murdering a man who allegedly raped his wife, Laura (Lee Remick). As the trial unfolds, Biegler faces off against a sharp prosecutor, with the case hinging on whether Manion acted in a moment of irresistible impulse or committed premeditated murder. With no evidence supporting Manion's innocence, Biegler's job is harder than he expected.

Anatomy of a Murder is praised for its sharp writing, outstanding performances, and ability to keep audiences guessing. The movie combines suspense, legal intrigue, and emotional depth. Upon its release, Anatomy of a Murder shocked its audience with its use of explicit language and exploration of sexual assault and moral ambiguity. Stewart gives a stellar performance as defense attorney Paul Biegler, for which he was nominated for a Best Actor Academy Award.