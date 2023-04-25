We all love a good detective story, but it adds a fresh spin when the main character isn't actually a cop or professional investigator. This raises the stakes, makes success less certain, and helps the audience to relate more to the characters.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best nontraditional mystery movies where the protagonist is just an amateur sleuth. Their picks include some great viewing to fill the Glass Onion-shaped hole in our lives.

10 'Confess, Fletch' (2022)

One of the most charming movies of 2022 was this crime comedy starring Jon Hamm. He plays a man who is accused of multiple murders and sets out to prove his innocence, encountering various whacky characters along the way.

Hamm does a terrific job of taking over the character previously played by Chevy Chase. He's joined by a wonderful supporting cast, including Roy Wood Jr., Lorenza Izzo, and Kyle MacLachlan. "Fun movie," said the user JohnnyJayce.

9 'The Kid Detective' (2020)

Adam Brody stars in this comedic mystery as Abe Applebaum, a once-promising kid detective who, now in his thirties, finds himself stuck in his hometown, unable to solve real cases and grappling with the trauma of a past failure. When a teenage girl (Sophie Nélisse) hires him to solve the murder of her boyfriend, Abe sees it as a chance to redeem himself and regain his former glory.

The Kid Detective is a genre mash-up, mixing humor with darker and more serious themes, held together by strong performances and clever plot twists. Despite its limited release, the film received positive reviews from critics and has gained a cult following. "The Kid Detective is a good one if you like dark comedy. And you can never go wrong with jaded Seth Cohen," said the user JohnnyJayce.

8 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

In this labyrinthine neo-noir, Andrew Garfield plays Sam, a young man who becomes obsessed with his neighbor Sarah (Riley Keough) after she disappears from their apartment complex in Los Angeles. Sam embarks on a surreal journey through the city, encountering a bizarre cast of characters and uncovering a conspiracy that may explain Sarah's disappearance.

Under the Silver Lake received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its visual style and performances while others criticized its convoluted plot and lack of coherence. Despite its mixed reception, it has since gained a dedicated cult following. The film contains several Easter eggs and puzzles for viewers to solve, adding to the fun. "So crazy," said the Redditor UpTownKong. "I really enjoyed it."

7 'The Name of the Rose' (1986)

The Name of the Rose is a historical mystery set in a medieval monastery in Italy. It follows William of Baskerville (Sean Connery), a Franciscan friar, and his young novice Adso of Melk (Christian Slater) as they investigate a series of murders. The film boasts an impressive cast, including F. Murray Abraham as the inquisitor Bernardo Gui and Ron Perlman as Salvatore, a hunchbacked assistant to the head librarian.

It's a thought-provoking movie exploring themes of religion, power, and knowledge and is a must-see for fans of historical dramas and mysteries. "Beautifully shot and acted while faithfully capturing Umberto Eco's novel about the slimy underbelly of medieval religious zealots," said the user WillingBid35.

6 'Brick' (2005)

This neo-noir film, directed by Rian Johnson, gleefully smashes together a detective story and a teen drama. Brendan Frye (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) is a high school student who becomes embroiled in a complex mystery involving his ex-girlfriend Emily (Emilie de Ravin) and a drug ring run by a ruthless kingpin (Lukas Haas). Brendan navigates the seedy underworld of his suburban California town, using his intelligence and wit to solve the case and avenge Emily's death.

Brick is known for its stylish melding of classic film noir tropes with a contemporary high school setting and its dialogue and taut pacing. Despite its limited release and niche subject matter, Brick has garnered a legion of devotees. "Brick is underrated," said the Redditor TheGreasyStrangler.

5 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Stieg Larsson's Millennium series was all the rage in the early 2010s, with no better introduction to the characters than this film version directed by David Fincher. Rooney Mara plays Lisbeth Salander, a troubled and brilliant hacker who collaborates with journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) to investigate a decades-old mystery involving a wealthy Swedish family. As Lisbeth and Mikael delve deeper into the case, they uncover a web of secrets, lies, and violence that endangers their lives.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo stands out with its dark and moody atmosphere, its nuanced portrayal of its characters, and its graphic depictions of violence. It was Redditor abelincoln3's pick for the best non-traditional detective story.

4 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Blue Velvet is a surrealist neo-noir directed by the legendary David Lynch. It follows a young man named Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan), who returns to his hometown after his father's illness. After he stumbles upon a severed human ear, he finds himself drawn into an underworld filled with violence and depravity, led by the mesmerizing and terrifying character of Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper).

With its haunting score and striking visuals, Blue Velvet is a twisted masterpiece that showcases Lynch's unique vision. In the thread, the user BedDefiant4950 glibly noted, "aint no one's said [Blue Velvet] yet?"

3 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a crime-comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. as Harry Lockhart, a small-time thief who accidentally finds himself auditioning for a Hollywood detective role, and ends up becoming entangled in a real-life murder investigation alongside his high school crush, Harmony (Michelle Monaghan).

The film also features Val Kilmer as Perry van Shrike, a private detective who becomes Harry's unlikely partner in the investigation. It's a witty homage to classic film noir, filled with snappy dialogue, hilarious moments, and unexpected twists and turns. Several Redditors recommended it, with the user lakers612 calling it a "great example" of an off-kilter murder mystery.

2 'Rear Window' (1954)

Rear Window is a classic Hitchcock thriller, one of the Master of Suspense's best works. It centers on L.B. "Jeff" Jefferies (James Stewart), a photojournalist confined to his apartment due to a broken leg. As he passes the time by spying on his neighbors from his rear window, he becomes convinced that one of them has committed murder and enlists the help of his girlfriend, Lisa (Grace Kelly), and his nurse Stella (Thelma Ritter), to investigate.

​​​​Rear Window is a masterclass in suspense, with Hitchcock expertly building tension through camera angles, sound, and lighting. The film's confined setting, along with its exploration of voyeurism and the nature of perception, make it one of Hitchcock's most accessible movies for modern audiences. The user Samael13 references this film alongside dozens of others.

1 'The Bird With the Crystal Plumage' (1970)

The Bird With the Crystal Plumage is a classic Italian giallo film directed by Dario Argento and a seminal work in its subgenre. It revolves around Sam Dalmas (Tony Musante), an American writer who witnesses a murder attempt while in Rome. As he becomes more involved in the investigation, he finds himself in increasing danger as the killer targets him.

With its stylish cinematography and intense, suspenseful plot, The Bird With the Crystal Plumage is a must-see for fans of the giallo genre and a great introduction to Argento's work. "Many giallo films have the main character trying to solve a case, usually an outsider of some sort who witnessed a murder and is trying to clear their own name and stay ahead of the police," the Redditor Greedy-Loss9030 explains.

