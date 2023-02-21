Truth Be Told checks all boxes for buzzwords popping up today. It is a binge-worthy psychological nail-biter that tells the story of Poppy Parnell, played by the incredible Octavia Spencer. Parnell is a true-crime podcaster that attempts to crack mysterious cases. Renewed for its third season by Apple TV, it is evident that the series is popular with fans.

But is it not the only addictive, compelling mystery series on TV to check out. From Servant to Mindhunter, these chilling mystery and crime TV series will leave you breathless - truth be told.

1 'Servant' (2019-)

When thirteen-week-old Jericho, son of Dorthy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), dies, the couple goes through an extreme therapy treatment in M. Night Shyamalan's Servant. The couple hires Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) as the nanny to their "baby Jericho," a doll.

Servant furnishes the same psychological characteristics that Truth Be Told does. The show is loaded with more than enough unnerving moments, and there is also an effective layer of a dark sense of humor tossed in as well. Between the paranormal rendezvouses and the multiple strange circumstances, Servant is wickedly entertaining.

2 'Sharp Objects' (2018)

Camille Preaker (Amy Adams), a journalist, returns to her small hometown to cover the story of the murders of two girls after a short stint at a psychiatric hospital in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects. As Camille tries to solve the puzzle of the murders, she recognizes that her past echoes the present much more than she anticipated.

Sharp Objects and Truth Be Told presents the audience with a journalist attempting to solve a case involving numerous wrong turns and misdirections. Sharp Objects offers a dream-like environment filled with notions of spirits, paranoia, delusions, and mysterious possibilities.

3 'The Night Of' (2016)

The Night Of tells the account of a fictional murder case in New York City. The show follows the case from the police investigation through the legal proceeding. It also offers social commentary on the criminal justice system and the problems the charged endures while awaiting a speedy trial.

Both The Night Of and Truth Be Told taps into society's draw to true-crime stories. The Night Of weaves an incredible tale that is both powerful and emotional. The show presents complex characters; the more the viewer watches, the more layers pull away. Viewers play armchair detectives from start to finish of the entire series and are shocked by the numerous story twists.

4 ‘Mindhunter’ (2017-2019)

FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) work together on a research project to better understand the mind and motives of imprisoned serial killers in Mindhunter. They hope to utilize the understanding acquired from the interviews and their understanding of psychology to solve their open cases.

Like Truth Be Told, Mindhunter delivers some horrendous crimes to viewers in a seemingly more palatable and digestible way. Mindhunter is an intelligent TV series; it is never dumbed down for the audience. It is engrossing and exciting as it tries to explore elements of human nature that sometimes go ignored.

5 'How to Get Away with Murder (2014-2020)

The legal drama series How to Get Away with Murder features a group of law students and their criminal defense professor Viola Davis (Annalise Keating). Davis chooses five students to intern at her law firm, and they become involved in a murder scandal that jeopardizes the entire university.

How to Get Away with Murder and Truth Be Told feature assertive female protagonists that stop at nothing to unravel their cases. Davis (and Parnell, for that matter) are unbelievably dynamic and intensely intricate characters that deliver consistent cathartic storylines.

6 'Hannibal' (2013-2015)

Recruited by Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) helps the FBI investigate a serial killer. Crawford decides to have Graham overseen by forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) in the series Hannibal.

While Hannibal has more police procedural feeling than Truth Be Told, both offer a unique side to crime solving than generally seen. Hannibal is deliciously innovative and is perfectly cast. Not to mention the show offers a myriad of stunning yet unsettling imagery strewn throughout the series.

7 'Pretty Little Liars (2010-2017)

Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse), the head lioness of a group of girls from Rosewood High, goes missing in the TV series Pretty Little Liars. One year after her disappearance, the friends gather to try to piece together what happened to DiLaurentis.

Like Truth Be Told, Pretty Little Liars is a rollercoaster of emotions, actions, and suspense. It builds tension from the first episode's opening scene and only let's go at the very end. The audience is fascinated by the mystery and enthralled by the edge-of-your-seat power the characters, and the plot produces.

8 'Broadchurch' (2013-2017)

Broadchurch tells the narrative of the murder of a young boy, Danny, in a tiny coastal town. The town becomes embroiled in secrets and an unwanted media uproar that threatens to rip families and the community apart.

Truth Be Told, and Broadchurch underscores the more expansive consequences that murder can have on a close community. The small English town of Broadchurch is close, quaint, and loaded with secrets. It is an exceptionally well-written murder mystery that holds the audience's attention and keeps them guessing until the absolute final moment of Broadchurch's ending.

9 'Defending Jacob' (2020)

Assistant district attorney Andy Barber's (Chris Evans) son is charged with murder in the Apple TV miniseries Defending Jacob. Barber and his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) must discover a way to endure the murder charge that has devastated their family.

Both Truth Be Told and Defending Jacob are agonizing gut-wrenching performances. Defending Jacob invites viewers to consider the capacity to which parents suffer for their children and the corruption that resides within the criminal justice system.

10 'Jessica Jones' (2015- 2019)

The TV series Jessica Jones follows a superpowered woman, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who once had a superhero career until the villain Kilgrave (David Tennant) drove her to take another person's life. After that, she turned in her cape for a profession as a private investigator.

Jessica Jones and Truth Be Told present the viewers with two compelling authoritative women cracking crimes and handling their own issues simultaneously. Jessica Jones is not the standard polished superheroine. She is brassy, brawny, and a little bit bossy. Jessica Jones is superbly written, and each episode leaves the audience desiring more.

