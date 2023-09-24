Ingrained in the culture and the history of ancient times, mythology has always been a rich source of inspiration for entertainment. Many TV shows have directly adapted mythological stories and characters, such as Xena: Warrior Princess, while others brought modern interpretations of ancient deities like American Gods.

Mythological motifs are perfect for episodic series as they're used to shape character development and plot arcs. Indeed, mythology offers an endless, colorful range of storytelling possibilities for heroes, villains, and more. These shows are among the best based on mythology, from Greek to Celtic and Norse, adapting these timeless stories for a new medium.

10 'Hercules' (1998-1999)

The animated series came as a spinoff from the 1997 animated classic Hercules. Luckily, the majority of the main cast came back to voice their characters. The show follows the adventures of young Hercules during his time at a training academy for aspiring heroes.

Hercules draws from Greek mythology but takes considerable creative liberties to adapt the stories for a younger audience. For instance, Zeus' and Hades' interactions and portrayals are much more light-hearted and humorous than the original myths. The series uses Greek Mythology as a starting point but aims to entertain rather than inform.

9 'Atlantis' (2013-2015)

The BBC One series Atlantis borrows from Greek mythology, updating it for a new audience. The show follows submarine pilot Jason, who gets transported to the mythological kingdom of Atlantis. There, he meets famous figures and goes on dangerous adventures against several mythological creatures.

Like other BBC fantasy shows, Atlantis opts for a cheeky, pulpy, family-friendly approach. It uses multiple mythological figures and stories in its episodic format, although it never bothers to stay true to their original versions. Silly and breezy, Atlantis is a delightful and underrated fantasy show from 21st-century television.

8 'Ragnarok' (2020-2023)

The popular Norwegian Netflix series Ragnarok ends with its third season. This modern reimagining of Norse mythology blends elements of ancient beliefs, climate change, and coming-of-age drama, following Magne, a modern-day reincarnation of Thor. Along the way, he uncovers his connection to Norse mythology and works with his friends to avert the impending catastrophe.

The town of Edda is the perfect location for a story like this; it has a mystery and natural majestic quality that will enthrall audiences. The protagonist's exposure to the ancient Nordic culture is fascinating on an intellectual level that other shows don’t get to. Ragnarok is among the best Norse mythology shows; it blends the myths into its narrative rather than just being inspired by them, seamlessly integrating them into its DNA.

7 'Clash of the Gods' (2009)

The History Channel has put out some great documentary series, including 2009's Clash of the Gods. Each episode focuses on a different mythological figure or concept, such as Zeus, Hercules, Medusa, and more. The series uses a combination of re-enactments, expert interviews, and visual effects to bring these myths to life and provide insight into their significance in human history and culture.

The show aims to examine the historical, cultural, and psychological aspects of each myth. Narratives present them in a compelling and entertaining format, making them accessible and captivating for a wide audience. The docuseries uses universal themes experienced by the gods, such as heroism, love, and betrayal. Although more informative than entertaining, Clash of the Gods remains an interestingly "realistic" take on a subject many shows choose to fictionalize.

6 'American Gods' (2017- 2021)

Adapted from Neil Gaiman's acclaimed novel, American Gods takes mythology and modern-day culture to examine the relationship between ancient ideals and modern values. It follows the main protagonist, Shadow Moon, as he becomes entangled in a conflict between the Old and New Gods.

The basis of the story revolves around the idea that gods and mythical creatures exist because of the influence they assert over people. As society’s beliefs change, new gods representing modern concepts like media, technology, and globalization emerge to challenge the older gods of mythology. Delving into a wide range of mythologies, it draws from various cultures to create a unique narrative that blends ancient stories with contemporary issues. American Gods received positive reviews - although its infamously bad second season considerably lowers its score among critics and fans.

5 'Xena: Warrior Princess' (1995-2001)

A spin-off from Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena is set in a fictional ancient world inspired by Greek mythology. The titular Warrior Princess possesses impressive combat skills and intelligence, showcased when she battles with villains and helps defend innocent people exposed to demons. Throughout the show, the characters travel through different lands, encountering various mythological and historical figures.

While the show features action-packed episodes with sword fights, magic, and mythology, it also explores themes of friendship, redemption, and personal growth. Featuring one of the most badass women in fantasy TV, Xena remains a classic from modern pop culture with a dedicated fan base.

4 'Wonder Woman' (1975-1979)

Starring Lynda Carter as the titular character. Wonder Woman focuses on Diana Prince, an Amazon princess from the hidden Paradise Island. She takes on the secret identity of Diana Prince and works as a civilian employee for the U.S. military’s intelligence agency.

The show’s portrayal reflects the influences of the Amazonians and their fierce warriors. It includes several mentions of Greek mythology, playing fast and loose with the myths to fit its narrative. Wonder Woman was hugely influential for the superhero genre and the DC brand, cementing the image most audiences had about the titular character for years to come.

3 'Outlander' (2014- Present)

From author Diana Gabaldon, Outlander revolves around Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who unexpectedly finds herself transported back to 1743. Throughout the series, audiences will find references to Celtic folklore and superstitions. Characters might mention fairies, folk remedies, and traditional practices that were part of daily life in the Scottish Highlands.

Outlander will occasionally feature sacred sites or stone circles that hold cultural or mystical significance, evoking ideas of ancient and mystical connections between the characters and their environment. The show incorporates Celtic culture and folklore to enhance its historical and cultural context, using these elements to create an immersive story. Mythology isn't the show's primary concern but rather an interesting addition that enriches the narrative. Outlanderhas received acclaim from critics and fans, cementing it as one of the best fantasy shows currently airing.

2 'Blood of Zeus' (2020)

Blood of Zeus is set in Ancient Greece and follows a commoner named Heron, who discovers he is the son of Zeus. The plot revolves around a war between the gods of Olympus and the giants, ancient and powerful creatures seeking to overthrow the gods and seize control of the world.

One of the most overlooked Netflix originals, Blood of Zeus explores the clash between gods and humans, exploring the idea of “destiny.” Drawing from Greek Mythology, the show creates a unique conflict that involves classic gods but doesn't follow any known myths. Blood of Zeus received near-universal acclaim, cementing itself as one of the most original modern shows based on Greek myths.

1 'Vikings' (2013-2020)

Inspired by the sagas of Norse hero Ragnar Lothbrok and his descendants, Vikings chronicles his rise from humble farmer to renowned warrior and leader. The show explores Norse culture, religion, and customs, depicting Viking society and their interactions with other cultures.

The show features battles, political intrigue, and personal drama, incorporating elements of Norse legendary sagas. Throughout its run, Vikings maintained a blend of historical accuracy and fictional storytelling with its portrayal of Viking life, warfare, and exploration. The show’s popularity led to spin-offs and continued interest in the history and mythology of the age, cementing it as one of the best modern shows based on mythology.

