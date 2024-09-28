Fall and winter tend to feel like the most magical times of the year, with holidays specifically built around mystic arts and folklore. (Looking at you, Halloween, Day of the Dead, Winter Solstice, and everything Santa does.) With all this focus on ancient practices and beliefs, we thought we would go back to the O.G.s of myth and legend and let you in on all the amazing shows that take inspiration from the classics in Greek and Norse mythology. Here are the best mythology shows on streaming.

‘Ragnarok’ (2020 - 2023)

IMDb: 7.3/10

Ragnarok Genre Fantasy, Drama Debut Date January 31, 2020

This Norwegian reimagining of Norse mythology set in modern times is an epic remix of the original themes and characters. Ragnarök follows Magne, a teen boy who discovers he is the reincarnation of Thor, as he uncovers that a threat to his small town is actually a struggle among the gods while investigating the death of his friend. The series feels like a teen fantasy drama in the same arena as Percy Jackson and the Olympians or Riverdale in the way that it uses the flavors of the original canon to create a whole new story with issues relatable to contemporary audiences like climate change and pollution.

‘Kaos’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 74% | IMDb: 7.5/10

British screenwriter Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World) presents a slick, vivid, and darkly funny clash of titans featuring a monumental cast, including greats like Cliff Curtis (Meg 2: The Trench), Janet McTeer (The Menu), and Suzy Izzard (Hannibal). Leading this enormous ensemble is Jeff Goldblum (Asteroid City) as the Greek god of thunder and king of Mount Olympus, Zeus, and he brings electric energy and his signature charm while displaying a delectable wrath that we rarely get to see in his oeuvre. Kaos places the Greek pantheon in the 21st century and follows three humans caught in a web of prophecy, conspiracy, and corruption, and to say it feels like a genuinely fresh take on the old myths would be an understatement.

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Release Date December 20, 2023 Creator Rick Riordan, Jonathan E. Steinberg Cast Walker Scobell , Leah Jeffries , Aryan Simhadri , Jason Mantzoukas , Adam Copeland

Rick Riordan’s hit fantasy novels finally get a worthy adaptation in the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians live-action series. For those unfamiliar, the series follows the demigod children of the Greek pantheon in the 21st century as they discover their lineage and train their extraordinary gifts at a camp created to be their only safe haven. The first season faithfully translates the first book, The Lightning Thief, to screen while filling the cast with phenomenal talent that infuses the characters with even more layers — especially the main three played by Walker Scobell (The Adam Project), Leah Jeffries (Beast), and Aryan Simhadri (Trevor: The Musical). With the second season already in production, now is the perfect time to dive in.

‘Twilight of the Gods’ (2024 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Animation veteran Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark) teams up with visionary Zack Snyder (Army of the Dead) once again to present a tale of revenge set in the realms of Norse mythology. Twilight of the Gods has a dazzling ensemble led by Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049), who plays a fierce warrior embarking on a journey to kill the god of thunder after he slaughters everyone at her wedding. It’s all very Kill Bill but with a Seven Samurai twist as she gathers other scorned fighters to lay a path of blood leading straight to Thor. This is the perfect story for animation, as Oliva creates grand set pieces of the nine realms and gleefully gory battle scenes that are a feast for the eyes in ways that live-action could never capture.

‘Xena: Warrior Princess’ (1995 - 2001)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Of the hundreds or thousands of takes on Greek Mythology that have made their way to television, none are as striking (Zeus pun intended) as camp darling and feminist icon Xena: Warrior Princess. This series was one of auteur filmmaker Sam Raimi’s first ventures into television, and it is bathed in his signature style and humor. But the highlight is Lucy Lawless (Spartacus) as Xena, who is the kind of badass character that little girls look up to and aspire to be, while her faithful companion, Gabrielle, played by Renee O'Connor (Ark), is an icon all her own as a clever, empathetic, and resourceful character that always uses her brains to get out of situations. Together, these two leads take on warlords across Greece, monsters of legend, and even the gods themselves.

‘Blood of Zeus’ (2020 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Blood of Zeus Release Date October 27, 2020 Creator Charley Parlapanides, Vlas Parlapanides Cast Derek Phillips , Jason O'Mara , Claudia Christian

Blood of Zeus takes epic to a whole new level with a captivating story and divine animation from Powerhouse Animation Studios, who created the acclaimed ​​Castlevania series. As with many Greek tales, the story revolves around a secret offspring of known horndog Zeus, who is tasked with cleaning up a mess he created. Derek Phillips (Friday Night Lights) stars as Heron, a common boy who is destined to save the world from an army of monsters born of a curse on Zeus’s blood — a parallel that gets a thorough examination as this hero-in-the-making has to reconcile with his own lineage as he is thrown into a battle where even his godly allies might not be as virtuous as they seem.

‘Troy: Fall of a City’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 4.1/10

Troy: Fall of a City Genre Historical Drama Debut Date February 17, 2018

Taking a detour from Homer’s Odyssey, Troy: Fall of a City is a new take on the Trojan War that focuses on the political drama within the city itself. However, through all the Game of Thrones-style wheeling and dealing to survive the 10-year siege, the core of the series is a love story between Paris, the Prince of Troy, and Helen of Troy, played by Louis Hunter (The Fosters) and Bella Dayne (Humans), respectively. This tragic tale of a doomed city knows just how to tug at the heartstrings while delivering a harrowing tale of war, hubris, and betrayal.

‘Hercules’ (1998 - 1999)

IMDb: 6.6/10

Hercules Genre Comedy, Fantasy, Superhero Debut Date August 31, 1998

Set before the events of the award-winning Disney film, Hercules is an episodic adventure following our favorite demigod as a teen, training to be a hero while trying to balance his friendships and school. The animated series gets most of the original cast back in the booth, like James Woods (Ray Donovan) and Tate Donovan (Manchester by the Sea), while adding a whole slew of new characters from the Greek mythos, like Icarus, Cassandra, and the Sphinx. By the way, if you’re a stickler for canon, you should go in knowing that the series contradicts a bit of the original film to make its premise work, but a true scholar would know that when it comes to the classics, canon is as flexible as a contortionist.

‘Krapopolis’ (2023 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 56% | IMDb: 6.4/10

Krapopolis Release Date September 24, 2023 Creator Dan Harmon Cast Richard Ayoade , Matt Berry , Hannah Waddingham , Pam Murphy , Duncan Trussell , Pia Shah

Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon brings us another irreverent romp set in Ancient Greece that features an all-star cast, including Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd), Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). Krapopolis is a cheeky comedy featuring a family with mixed lineages between gods, monsters, and mortals who are trying to pioneer the first city and establish what they think society should be. Being a FOX comedy aimed at adults, the series is allowed to get a bit raunchy, a specialty of characters played by Matt Berry, but there is also a good amount of heart, as the show uses the characters to comment on how people should be treated, alternative family dynamics, and how far we as a civilization have come.

‘Class of the Titans’ (2006 - 2008)

IMDb: 7.1/10

Clash of the Titans Genre Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Drama, Action, Adventure Debut Date December 31, 2005

Class of the Titans is all-around cute fun for people who like animated shows. The series follows a team of seven teens descended from Greek gods and heroes who battle the forces of the evil titan of time, Cronus, every week using the powers and skills they inherited from their ancestors. The show is a breezy 52 episodes, about the equivalent of a single season of an early 2000s anime like Naruto or Bleach, and the action coupled with the banter among the teen heroes is top-notch. Plus, fans of Canadian animation from that time will get a shot of nostalgia from the voice cast, including greats like Kirby Morrow (Inuyasha) and Sam Vincent (X-Men: Evolution).

