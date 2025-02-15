More often, there are a few lines or quotes in a series that perfectly resemble a scenario in another series. For instance, Donquixote Doflamingo's line in One Piece, "Children who have never known peace have different values than children who have never known war," corresponds with Naruto. In Boruto: Naruto's Next Generation, Himawari Uzumaki is displayed to say, "Being a Shinobi is fun." But in reality, Shinobi's life is surrounded by constant attacks, reckless nights, and the sacrifice of close ones, often mingled with state politics.

This background shapes a character's ethics and values, determining whether the personality will rise as a hero or a villain. Also, it is not the protagonist's characters or villainous traits that make a character beloved, but the ultimate ends that clinch them as affectionate. Over 500 episodes, Naruto has showcased a wide array of characters, sharing complex motivations and intents, entitling them to have a special admiration from the fanbase. There may be several characters that are missing from this list, and that's simply because of the limited spots.