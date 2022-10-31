Sport has always lent itself to the world of movie making with professional leagues always rubbing elbows with the glitzy lights of Hollywood, especially when it comes to basketball and the NBA.

RELATED:9 Great Movie Cameos By NBA Players

The larger than life sport league has boasted some of the more charismatic personalties to grace the sporting landscape and they, along with their respective franchises have made their way onto the big screen in many an occasion.

Like Mike (2002)

Back when Bow Wow was still known as Lil Bow Wow he starred as Calvin, a down on his luck orphan who stumbles upon a magical pair of basketball sneakers with the faded letters "MJ" written on them. In a freak lightning storm accident Calvin is struck while retrieving the sneakers off a powerline and becomes a basketball savant when he puts them on.

Now blessed with mind-boggling basketball powers, he's thrust into the national spotlight with the NBA calling next. Calvin and his wonder sneakers start going up against the real life big boys with action scenes against teams like the New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76er's, Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings just to name a few.

Thunderstruck (2012)

Thunderstruck stars NBA superstar Kevin Durant as himself in this Freaky Friday set up of a film. KD magically loses his b-ball skill to Brian, a manic teenage Thunder fan, during a half court shot promo at an OKlahoma City game. Turning him into the star of his high-school basketball team. The switch has also unfortunately sapped Durant of his ability to score anymore.

But the playoffs are around the corner and Brian comes to realize that if he doesn't do the right thing and figure out a way to give the balling powers back, his idol and hero could be in real jeopardy of having a disastrous end to their season and career.

Eddie (1996)

A low-key favorite among basketball movie fans, the story of Edwina "Eddie" Franklin (Whoopi Goldberg) is every loud New York Knicks' fan dream come true. Getting pulled from the stands and given the chance to coach the team.

After establishing an "honorary coach" contest as a promo to distract fans from a sub par season, team owner "Wild Bill" Burgess (Frank Langella) chooses the crowd favorite Eddie, and embarks on an experiment to try and turn their season around. In fact, Eddie becomes so popular that she ends up replacing the head coach and teaches the players and organization what playing basketball for the people is actually all about.

Semi-Pro (2008)

From 1967 to 1976, the American Basketball Association was a small basketball league operating right on the fringes and nipping at the heels of the more popular NBA. Despite playing a more upbeat and free flowing style of ball that put a spotlight on flair and showmanship, the ABA was ultimately absorbed by the NBA with 4 teams joining the association after the merger with the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets, New York Nets and Indiana Pacers making the jump, all of whom are depicted in the movie.

The memorable Jackie Moon (Will Ferrell) and the Flint Tropics are creations of the film and serve as a vehicle for hilarious Hijinx supported by some true comedy heavy hitters like Will Arnett, David Koechner, Rob Corddry, Andy Daly, Tim Meadows and Matt Walsh

Hustle (2022)

Hustle stars Hollywood's Uber Basketball Fan Adam Sandler who also produced the movie with Netflix and NBA superstar LeBron James. Sandler plays a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who discovers a phenom street ball player while visiting Spain and promptly does everything within his power (including lying to his family) to get him to the NBA world stage.

With over 25 NBA personalities appearing in this film as well as a bunch of teams, it became a fast and wide hit with Basketball fans all over the world who enjoyed its underdog story and authentic heartfelt performances and game play sequences.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Surprisingly snubbed at the 2020 Oscars, Adam Sandler's depiction of a once successful New York gem dealer named Howard Ratner, who is tragically addicted to gambling, bares the actors soul and allows him to give audiences a truly transcendent and nerve shaking performance. Always on the hunt for the next big bet, Howard thinks his luck has changed as an uncut Opal from Ethiopia finds its ways into his hands and catches the eye and soul of Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett who has found himself in Howard's jewelry store, just before a big playoff game.

Following the critically acclaimed Good Time, the Safdie Brothers, Benny and Josh, creatively turned their attention to delivering a story that incorporated a real life basketball game as the driving narrative that played out in climax of the movie where the Boston Celtics took on the Philadelphia 76ers in the last game of the 2012 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals which took place on May 26, 2012.

Forget Paris (1995)

Andy (Billy Crystal) spends his life on the road as an NBA referee, and on any given night can be found trading jibes with some of the game's elite talents. Whether its getting threatened by the Phoenix Suns Charles Barkley for waving off a game winning basket, the Indiana Pacer's Reggie Miller making fun of his short stature or throwing out Los Angeles Laker Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from his own retirement game, Andy seems to be longing for something missing in his life.

And that's when we meet Liz (Debra Winger) who while working for an airline in Paris befriends Andy after helping him locate some lost deceased father who he was accompanying to his burial spot. They fall in love and hilarity ensues in the vein of such rom-com genre classics as When Harry Met Sally and Sleepless In Seattle. Crystal is a rabid NBA fan and has been devoted to his Los Angeles Clippers for decades proving that not all celebs root for the Lakers.

Just Wright (2010)

A very entertaining "paint by numbers" rom-com Just Wright hits all the familiar and fun tropes and beats, but is set in the unfamiliar backdrop of the high octane world of the NBA. Famed Hip Hop artist and hardcore basketball fan Common stars as NBA All-Star Scott McKnight who seemingly has the world on a string, until a sidelining injury cripples his NBA season.

Enter Queen Latifah, the straight shooting physical therapist who has just entered his life and unwittingly finds herself treating one of the biggest names in the game. All seems to be on the up and up until Leslie finds herself falling for Scott, forcing her to choose between the job and the battle of emotions raging in her heart. Though there's a spattering of other NBA teams in this film the main IP are the then New Jersey Nets before they migrated to Brooklyn in 2012

Space Jam

With Chicago Bulls megastar Michael Jordan announcing his retirement from the world of NBA ring chasing, he's turned his focus to Baseball and playing weekend golf with Bill Murray in the 1996 hit Space Jam. Meanwhile, the evil Mr. Swackhammer is planning to kidnap all our beloved Looney Tune characters and abscond with them to Moron Mountain. The thing is though, Big Swack has never matched wits with Bugs Bunny!

NBA talent cameos in the film include Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, and Shawn Bradley alone representing their real life teams with hilarious scenes of them becoming "possessed" by the aliens while on the NBA court.

Inside Moves (1980)

This1980 film was directed by Lethal Weapon and Superman helmer Richard Donner and featured an Oscar-nominated performance by Diana Scarwid. Inside Moves is the story of Roary (John Savage), a washed up and chronically injured former sports star who forges a strong friendship with Jerry (David Morse), an injured basketball player who tends bar at the local watering hole.

Over time, with the help of other regular bar frequenters Jerry is helped on the road to basketball recovery and suddenly finds himself a scouting target for the NBA Golden State Warriors in one of their rare film depictions. Inside Moves is a poignant and well executed story that celebrates the human spirit and the power of a helping hand.

NEXT: ‘Untold’ Season 2: ‘Operation Flagrant Foul’ Trailer Spotlights NBA Referee Tim Donaghy’s Gambling Scandal