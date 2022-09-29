Content Warning: The following article contains discussions of sexual abuse, rape, pedophilia, drug use, and gun violence.Most film directors try to avoid the dreaded NC-17 rating like the plague. It has long been considered the kiss of death, deterring audiences and stirring up negative connotations. The NC-17 rating replaced the equally bad “X-rating” in 1990 and has been a point of controversy for general movie-goers ever since.

To many cinephiles, though, the NC-17 rating is a point of interest and even a badge of honor. It's incredibly rare for mainstream movies to get slapped with the rating, so when movies do, it generates quite a bit of curiosity around them. Regardless of the label, American culture is still obsessed with the forbidden, the sexual, and the shocking, and NC-17 movies will always hold an important place in the film world with some incredible stories. While NC-17 movies like these are admittedly in decline – with Netflix's divisive 2022 film Blonde being an exception – there's no shortage of classic films to choose from for viewers who are curious to see what stories, scenes, and characters can earn this (often dreaded) rating.

17 'Blonde' (2022)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Director Andrew Dominik's Blonde became a hot topic of discussion following its premiere in 2022. Aside from making history by becoming the first NC-17-rated film released exclusively on a streaming service, it became controversial due to its divisive – some argue, unethical – portrayal of Marilyn Monroe.

Blonde does some things well, notably Ana de Armas' captivating performance as the iconic actress, which has cemented her as one of the most important actors of her generation. However, its exploitative depiction of Monroe's alleged experiences, despite being called fictional, far outweighs any of the positive aspects that make it worth watching.

16 'The Dreamers' (2003)

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

The subversive romantic drama film The Dreamers is set in Paris in 1968 and revolves around a romantic relationship between three friends: an American exchange student called Matthew (Michael Pitt) and two French siblings, Isabelle (Eva Green) and Théo (Louis Garrel). Directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, the film delves into issues of sexuality, politics, and the social unrest of the 1960s.

The film has several graphic sexual scenes and explicit nudity, which is why it was rated NC-17. Furthermore, the film is famous for its graphic and erotic depiction of sexuality, which some considered offensive. New viewers may appreciate its strong overarching message of sexual liberation, which is apparent in the way the characters experiment and sexually express themselves with one another.

The Dreamers Release Date September 1, 2003 Director Bernardo Bertolucci Cast Michael Pitt , Eva Green , Louis Garrel , Anna Chancellor , Robin Renucci , Jean-Pierre Kalfon Runtime 115

15 'Crash' (1996)

Director: David Cronenberg

Acclaimed director David Cronenberg's Crash is a psychological thriller film based on an eponymous 1973 book by J.G. Ballard. The movie follows the story of a group of people in and around Toronto who develop a sexual obsession with vehicle crashes. The film delves into subjects such as human sexuality, fetishism, and technology in shocking and often downright bizarre ways.

It's no surprise that Crash was rated NC-17 for its violent sexual content and violence, as well as its main topic, which was deemed too controversial for an R rating. The movie contains multiple explicit sexual encounters and violent situations that were judged too graphic for a broad audience. Furthermore, the film's subject matter, which deals with car crash fetishism, was seen as being too shocking and unorthodox. That said, the movie has gone on to become a cult classic among Cronenberg fans.

14 'The Devils' (1971)

Director: Ken Russell

The Devils take place in the gorgeous setting of 17th-century France. Father Grandier (Oliver Reed) is a priest whose heretical views on sex and religion influence a passionate following of sexually-obsessed nuns. The power-hungry Cardinal Richelieu (Christopher Logue) realizes he must eliminate Grandier to gain control of France, though. And so Richelieu portrays the priest as a Satanist to spread public outcry and ruin his beloved reputation.

The Devils is simply a landmark in cinema, even with its NC-17 rating. The film is based on actual historical events surrounding Urbain Grandier, who was executed. The movie was heavily edited before its release, though, removing graphic scenes that mixed sex and violence with Christian rituals and religious objects.

The Devils Release Date July 16, 1971 Director Ken Russell Cast Vanessa Redgrave , Oliver Reed Runtime 111

13 'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

Directors: Benoît Poelvoorde, Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel

In this great black comedy mockumentary, the activities of a rampaging serial killer named Ben (Benoît Poelvoorde) are recorded by a willingly complicit documentary team. As Ben provides commentary on the nature of his “work,” the team eventually becomes his accomplices and active participants in his crimes.

There is no real way to describe why Man Bites Dog was given an NC-17 rating without going into detail about the horrifically graphic violence presented in the film. But critics also acknowledge its smart and thought-provoking messages – like how a morally gray journalist’s obligation to be “objective” might trump the natural human impulse to intervene in a terrible situation.

Man Bites Dog Release Date January 15, 1993 Director Rémy Belvaux , André Bonzel , Benoît Poelvoorde Cast Benoît Poelvoorde , Jacqueline Poelvoorde-Pappaert , Nelly Pappaert , Hector Pappaert , Jenny Drye Runtime 95 Minutes

12 'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

Director: Abel Ferrara