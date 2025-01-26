Despite only being a series regular for seven out of the 22 seasons of NCIS, Cote de Pablo's Ziva David is a character that left an indelible mark on the series. In the Season 3 premiere, when the NCIS Major Crimes Response Team dealt with the fallout of Caitlin Todd's (Sasha Alexander) murder by Ari Haswari (Rudolf Martin), Ziva's introduction was a smooth transition to replace Todd on the team. She was introduced as Haswari's control officer while he worked undercover at Hamas. The then-newly-appointed NCIS Director Jenny Shepard (Lauren Holly) vouched for Ziva to assist NCIS as they had worked together and had been saved by her on a mission in Cairo. Ziva was tasked with ensuring Ari's safety when Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a personal vendetta against him.

She proves her loyalty to NCIS by killing Ari when he tries to shoot Gibbs. It was revealed that Ari was also Ziva's half-brother, showcasing the start of a long-running redemption arc for her character. As she joined NCIS as a Mossad liaison officer, Ziva eventually stepped out of the shadow of her former agency, run by her father, Eli David (Michael Nouri), and worked toward being a full-fledged NCIS agent. But just as the character reached this satisfying development, de Pablo revealed Ziva's next arc would have her return to Israel as "an unfortunate, miserable woman." This led to her ultimate exit from the series in Season 11. After many of Ziva's character-focused episodes dealt with having Mossad be her main antagonist, the possibilities for fresh stories were endless, so it's unfortunate that this fan-favorite character wasn't treated with the respect she deserved.

Ziva David Had a Cycle of Reused Stories Throughout ‘NCIS’