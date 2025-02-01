While film is primarily a visual medium, the importance placed upon sound design and impactful audio in general cannot be understated when it comes to the enjoyment and memorability of a film. One of the most succinct and effective ways to make a meaningful impact on the audience is the usage of a striking and memorable song, playing in the background to complement what is happening on-screen with perfect timing. This is commonly recognized in both film and television as a "needle drop", and has created a wide array of iconic movie moments since the early days of film.

This method of blending music and film into a powerful and effective combination is widely celebrated well into the modern era of filmmaking, with 2024 having an exceptionally high number of great needle drops. From the biggest blockbusters of the year that were able to afford massively acclaimed and beloved songs from the world's greatest artists to humble independent films that created music of their own, there is no wrong way to do a needle drop.

10 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

'MacArthur Park' by Jimmy Webb

Combining a needle drop and a musical number together while subsequently paying tribute and evolving one of the most beloved jokes from the first film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice delivers an exceptional needle drop during its final act. Acting as a modern evolution of the classic 'Banana Boat' scene from the original film, the despicable demon Beetlejuice forces the human characters to once again partake in a chaotic dance number against their will, this time to the somber and romantic 'MacArthur Park' by Jimmy Webb.

It's difficult to top such a classic needle drop from the original film, yet this scene manages to up the ante and improve upon the original scene while still keeping the charm and wit of the original. The choreography is more ridiculous and fun to watch, characters have faces of shock and fear while forcefully singing the song, and the spotlight lighting treats the whole scene like a theatrical production. The movie goes all out for what is easily the best scene in the film, cementing it as one of 2024's best sequels.

9 'Venom: The Last Dance'

'Memories' by Maroon 5

Venom: The Last Dance is far from an exceptional blockbuster experience, having a wide array of pacing issues and strange choices in its screenplay, yet the film undeniably ends with an instantly iconic, almost unintentionally hilarious needle drop. In the final scene of the film, Eddie Brock reminisces about his memories with Venom in New York City, looking on at the Statue of Liberty while Maroon 5's 'Memories' plays out the film. This emotional sendoff for Venom as a character is immediately undercut by a post-credits scene that reveals that he's still alive, but that is beside the point.

There is something about the distinct combination of this cheesy Maroon 5 song and shots of New York City and Tom Hardy as he says "I won't forget you buddy" that makes this scene such a hilarious, strange way to end the trilogy. It's far from what could truly be considered an exceptional scene, yet this needle drop absolutely transforms the scene and gives it an iconic stature, as this sequence has been in the back of my head ever since I saw the film.