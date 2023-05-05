Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd film in the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the sheer quantity of entries feeling almost overwhelming at this point. That being said, Guardians 3 looks set to sidestep the dreaded "Marvel fatigue" for a few key reasons. One is that it's an entry in one of Marvel's most popular series so far, another's that it's been made by the ever-reliable James Gunn, and one more is that it's set to conclude a beloved trilogy that began back in 2014.

That also means expectations are high, but thankfully, the third Guardians of the Galaxy film delivers, and rounds out the trilogy in a fitting and satisfying manner. And of course, it wouldn't be a compelling Guardians of the Galaxy movie without a great soundtrack, and the diverse track list for Guardians 3 also delivers the goods. What follows are the 10 best songs Guardians 3 uses, sorted by the order they appear in the film.

10 "Creep" (acoustic) by Radiohead

For better or worse, "Creep" is Radiohead's most famous song. It was their first single, and isn't exactly indicative of how their more acclaimed songs and albums ended up sounding. But the accessible alt-rock sound and incredibly blunt lyrics have made it one of the most iconic songs of the early 1990s.

It's fitting that it opens the film, with the even more haunted and tortured-sounding acoustic version of the song accurately foreshadowing that this Guardians film is going to be a little darker than the other two. It also establishes that the soundtrack is well and truly venturing out of the 1970s, given Peter Quill got a Zune player - with 300 (!) songs on it - at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

9 "Since You Been Gone" by Rainbow

Not to be mixed up with the 2004 Kelly Clarkson song "Since U Been Gone," Rainbow's "Since You Been Gone" is a fitting addition to the Guardians 3 soundtrack for more than one reason. The most obvious is the sound of the song, which has the big 1970s rock feel of tracks that defined earlier Guardians movie soundtracks.

Yet the lyrics speak to the film's themes and story, with the delays to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (remember the messy James Gunn firing and rehiring?) meaning it feels like these characters have been gone for a while. And a big part of Peter Quill's storyline in the film is grappling with how the Gamora he fell in love with is gone, and though an alternate version of her re-emerges in this film, "reuniting" proves more bitter than sweet, given how different she is.

8 "In the Meantime" by Spacehog

It's no surprise that "In the Meantime" by Spacehog was featured prominently in the marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It has a somewhat bombastic rock sound that fits with the whole Guardians aesthetic, but also sounds distinctly 1990s, containing feeling a little Brit-pop-influenced, but also quite reminiscent of The Smashing Pumpkins, one of the biggest rock acts of the 1990s.

It's perfect for the film, though, and along with "Creep," another song choice that shows breaking out of the 1970s was a good call. It also helps that the 1990s are more nostalgic now, compared to back in 2014, when the first Guardians film was released. Back then, much of the 1990s was approximately 20 years ago. Nowadays, it's more like 30. Time flies, and nostalgia catches up.

7 "Do You Realize??" by The Flaming Lips

It's interesting that a song by The Flaming Lips gets used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after the Cat Stevens song "Father and Son" was memorably used in Vol. 2. That's because one song by The Flaming Lips, "Flight Test," sounds remarkably similar, and even led to a plagiarism case.

Granted, "Flight Test" isn't The Flaming Lips song featured here, but it belongs to the same album as "Do You Realize??", which is on the Guardians 3 soundtrack. It fits Peter's storyline emotionally, given it underscores a scene in the film where he's feeling particularly broken up about Gamora. It's also fitting because the lyrics reference space, and also the inevitability of death, which is naturally something that hangs over the heads of the characters here, given it's the final film in a trilogy.

6 "This Is the Day" by The The

The The is either the best or worst name for a band ever, and clearly one that came before the days of searching for artists online. Their work is undeniably amazing though, with the band - made up of only one constant member, Matt Johnson - releasing some of the greatest and most underrated music of the 1980s and 1990s.

"This Is the Day" is probably The The's best-known song, and gets used memorably in the lead-up to Guardians 3's climactic battle. It's a song that sounds somehow melancholic and triumphant at the same time, which works with the overall tone of the movie, and its lyrical reference to "a clear blue sky" ties in well with some of the film's most emotional moments.

5 "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by Beastie Boys

Like Radiohead's "Creep," "No Sleep till Brooklyn" by Beastie Boys is another song on the Guardians 3 soundtrack that's remarkably well-known, and perhaps even overplayed. It's one of the group's most famous songs, and even showed up recently in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is on track to be one of the year's most popular films.

All that's to say you need a pretty good reason to use a song like this in a movie, but thankfully, Guardians 3 uses it well. It accompanies the lead-up to - and the start of - what's easily the film's greatest action scene, and one that might go down as one of the best from the MCU overall.

4 "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + the Machine

In the interest of avoiding spoilers, it's best not to describe how "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + the Machine gets used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. What can be confirmed is that its use here is memorable and fitting.

Music has played a particularly large role in the climaxes of earlier Guardians films, like Star-Lord and his dance-off in Vol. 1, and the aforementioned use of Cat Stevens in Vol. 2's emotional ending. Florence and the Machine is here used to continue this trend for the final movie in the trilogy, and works with aspects of the film's finale, thanks to the song's lyrical content and the emotions the music itself presents.

3 "I Will Dare" by The Replacements

The Replacements could be described as an underdog band mostly active during the 1980s, and one with a devoted cult fan base that nevertheless missed out on mainstream success. And it's hard to understand why, beyond the logic that maybe they were just ahead of their time, and their brand of emotional, cathartic alternate rock resonated more with Gen-X'ers coming of age in the 1990s or angsty Millennials in the 2000s.

So it's good that their music is featured at the very end of Guardians 3, seeing as the Guardians themselves were at least initially seen as underdogs within the MCU. A scrappy, charming, and surprisingly accessible band having a song like "I Will Dare" appearing in a movie like Guardians 3? It feels appropriate.

2 "Badlands" by Bruce Springsteen

There's next-to-nothing that can be said about the use of the Bruce Springsteen song "Badlands" in Guardians 3 without ruining the film's post-credits scenes. The film's a new release, at the time of writing, and post-credits scenes are best when they offer surprises, after all.

But it's an upbeat, energizing, and rebellious-sounding rock song. There are aspects of its lyrics that fit with at least one post-credits scene, and the final scene of the movie. It works, despite Springsteen being a far bigger artist than those normally featured on the Guardians soundtracks... that's all you need to know,

1 "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone

It's a bit of a surprise to hear "Come and Get Your Love" by Redbone at one point during Guardians 3, but it's also fitting. It was prominently used in the very first movie, during the opening credits, and so hearing it here makes it feel like a bookend.

There are plenty of other ways Vol. 3 references or calls back to the first film, and these make the entire story feel consistent, and like a well-rounded trilogy. It's sad to know that this will be the last Guardians movie, or the last that really feels like this, but thankfully, fans have been left with good times, stories, and, of course, tunes.

