You know you love Neil Patrick Harris. That charming smile, those comedic chops, that velvety smooth voice—what’s not to adore? Over his 30-year career, he has dazzled audiences on screens big and small with showstopping performances in everything from cult classics to award-winning TV shows. Get ready to swoon as we count down the 10 best Neil Patrick Harris performances.

From playing an over-the-top version of himself in the Harold & Kumar films to portraying the indelible Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother, Neil has proven time and again that he’s an entertainer for the ages. So grab some popcorn, crank up “Nothing Suits Me Like a Suit,” and enjoy this retrospective of NPH at his most legendary.

10 Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Under the Red Hood is an animated thrill ride! Neil Patrick Harris voices Nightwing, the original Robin, now all grown up and fighting crime on his own. NPH brings his signature charm and humor to the role. His banter with the Joker is absolutely hysterical. You'll be laughing out loud as Nightwing mocks the Joker's ridiculous schemes and fashion sense.

With pitch-perfect line delivery, NPH conveys Nightwing's anger and determination to save his protege. You really feel the depth of Nightwing's care for the next generation of heroes. He brings so much passion and personality to every word. His Nightwing steals the show and makes this one of the most entertaining DC animated movies.

9 The Muppets

When The Muppets came out in 2011, NPH stole the show as Gary, the human friend and puppeteer of Walter, the world’s biggest Muppet fan. His boyish charm and enthusiasm are perfect for the fun, heartwarming tone of the movie. The musical numbers are especially memorable - Gary’s duet with Walter, “Man or Muppet,” is a real showstopper.

As Gary helps Walter realize his dream of meeting the Muppets, you can’t help but root for them. NPH brings so much humor and sincerity to the role. The way he enthusiastically embraces the Muppets’ zany adventures will make you wish he was your friend too. His positive attitude and words of encouragement to Walter are truly inspiring. With its message of following your dreams and embracing who you are, The Muppets is fun for all ages.

8 Gone Girl

In the chilling psychological thriller Gone Girl, Neil Patrick Harris delivers a delightfully unsettling performance as Desi Collings, Amy Dunne’s ex-boyfriend. When Amy mysteriously disappears on her fifth wedding anniversary, all eyes turn to her husband Nick as the prime suspect. However, as the investigation deepens, Desi emerges as another possible culprit with a rather unhealthy obsession for Amy.

Harris plays Desi with a disarming charm and vulnerability that makes his sinister and predatory nature all the more frightening. His subtle performance is riveting yet not over-the-top. Desi appears sensitive and caring on the surface but has a sinister possessiveness over Amy that makes your skin crawl. Harris’s nuanced take on this multi-faceted role demonstrates his range and talent as an actor.

7 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

In Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, NPH voices the enthusiastic and eccentric mayor of Swallow Falls, a town where food falls from the sky. His over-the-top and charismatic performance is positively infectious. As the mayor, he wholeheartedly embraces the peculiar weather and sees it as an opportunity to put the town on the map as a tourist destination.

This family-friendly animated film is highly imaginative, and NPH's spirited vocal performance helps bring the story to life. His portrayal of the kooky mayor is perfectly suited to the movie's overall wacky and fun-loving sensibility. If you're looking for an amusing escape and a few belly laughs, give this flick a go. The mayor, and NPH, won't disappoint!

6 8 Bit Christmas

If you're looking for a fun, family-friendly Christmas movie, 8 Bit Christmas is sure to put you in the holiday spirit. This lighthearted comedy follows Neil Patrick Harris' character Jake as he travels back in time to the 1980s.

As Jake reconnects with the era of his childhood, you'll be overcome with nostalgia for the simple days of 8-bit video games and mixtapes. The retro setting and references to iconic '80s pop culture bring an extra dose of cheer and silliness. With Neil Patrick Harris' enthusiastic and energetic performance, you're guaranteed to feel gleeful and bright.

5 Undercover Brother

In Undercover Brother, NPH stars opposite Jason Segel as brothers Jake and Josh, secret agents for the O.S.I. (Organization of Super Spies). These super spies are not your typical James Bond type. Instead, they’re goofballs who stumble their way through missions, relying more on dumb luck than skill.

Jake and Josh have a hilarious sibling dynamic. They bicker and tease each other constantly as real brothers do. At the same time, they have each other’s backs when things get dangerous. Their silly spy gadgets, like rocket-powered skateboards, lead to lots of laughs and crazy action sequences.

4 Starship Troopers

In Starship Troopers, NPH plays Carl Jenkins, a psychic soldier who can control alien arachnids with his mind. This sci-fi action film is a total blast from the past that still holds up today. As a high schooler, Carl enlists in the Mobile Infantry to gain citizenship. His squad is sent on a rescue mission to a faraway planet after training, where they face off against massive insectoid aliens.

Starship Troopers is a super fun, nostalgic film that launched NPH into mainstream stardom. His performance as the plucky psychic Carl steals the show and makes this wacky space adventure an unforgettable cult classic. It is an entertaining sci-fi romp with an underlying message about citizenship, responsibility and doing your part for the common good.

3 A Series of Unfortunate Events

As Count Olaf, Neil Patrick Harris rocked some truly spectacular and silly costumes in A Series of Unfortunate Events. From his regular disguise as the hook-handed swashbuckler Captain Sham to his stint as the ribbon-bedecked gym teacher Coach Genghis, Neil embraced the absurdity of each over-the-top character.

His commitment to the show’s whimsical and exaggerated style brought the zany outfits to life and made them as memorable as his dramatic performances. Whether dressed as a sea captain, scientist, or doll salesman, Neil threw himself fully into each role with gusto. His comedic timing and ability to physically embody such an array of personalities showed his impressive range and talent as an actor.

2 How I Met Your Mother

For nine seasons, How I Met Your Mother made us laugh and cry as we followed Ted Mosby's epic search for “the one”. This show is pure joy. From Marshall and Lilly's adorable relationship to Barney's outrageous antics, HIMYM is a comedy classic.

Barney Stinson, the bro-est of bros, is a standout. Neil Patrick Harris plays him with infectious energy and humor. Barney's elaborate schemes to pick up women are ridiculous and over the top. Yet beneath the suits and catchphrases, we see his heart of gold. From the very first episode, we were hooked. The flash-forwards, callbacks and continuity rewards close attention. The show balances humor and heart with finesse. HIMYM makes us wistful for our own gang of friends and thirsty for adventure in the big city.

1 Uncoupled

The series finale of Uncoupled was the perfect ending to such an entertaining show. Neil Patrick Harris brought his A-game and had us laughing until the very end. His sarcastic and witty humor shone through in every scene. The awkward dating encounters and relationship drama felt all too relatable. Neil's character Michael finally found love again in the most unexpected place. The meet-cute moment in the last few minutes was utterly heartwarming and left me cheering at my screen.

Uncoupled was a joy to watch from start to finish thanks to Neil's charismatic performance and comedic timing. This show proved that breakups and new beginnings can be funny, awkward, messy and hopeful - all at the same time. Here's hoping Neil blesses us with another project soon because he never fails to delight!

