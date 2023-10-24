Horror is one of cinema’s oldest genres, and it has undergone many re-inventions to stay fresh over the decades with one of its most visually arresting subgenres being the giallo films which rose to prominence during the 1970s in Italy. The intriguing subgenre is defined by its colorful, stylistic intensity, its mixture of murder mystery and slasher horror (sometimes with supernatural elements), as well as its psychological elements and sexploitation.

‘70s horror classics like Suspiria and Deep Red continue to stand as revered masterworks of the genre, with filmmaker Dario Argento considered the father of giallo cinema. However, there have been plenty of giallo films from more recent years that prove the beautiful yet haunting subgenre remains very much alive.

10 'The Strange Colour of Your Body’s Tears' (2013)

While it was met with only mixed reviews on account of its narrative complexity, The Strange Colour of Your Body’s Tears has come to be accepted as a cult hit of neo giallo cinema. The winding mystery follows a man who returns home to find his wife missing, prompting him to explore the apartment block where cacophony of secrets, false leads, seduction, and death fuels his investigation.

At its best, the film’s story was an intriguing and messy blend of ideas which could distort the mind with ease, however it was undoubtedly its visual style which stands as its strongest aspect. Rife with a surreal, terrifying, yet mesmerizing beauty, it leans into giallo’s most striking tropes to serve up a treat for diehard fans of the subgenre.

9 'The Last Matinee' (2020)

A true horror spectacle for the genre’s most passionate and adoring fans, The Last Matinee thrived as a love letter to cinematic thrills and cinema itself. Set in 1993 in a declining movie theater, the final screening of a horror movie becomes a nightmare when a murderer stalks the cinema, killing cinema goers with only the projectionist’s daughter recognizing something strange is afoot.

The film’s insular focus is where much of its peculiar charm is found, but it is in its smart, contemporary twists and graphic though artful gore where it unveiled a gripping sense of spectacle. Primarily a compact slasher flick, it uses the style and the violence of classic giallo cinema to make for a confronting yet beautiful picture.

8 'Piercing' (2018)

A delightfully twisted horror, Piercing follows a seemingly average family man as he checks into a hotel to see if he can accomplish the perfect murder, only to find himself in over his head when he encounters the call-girl who would be his victim. As Reed (Christopher Abbott) struggles to carry out his plan, the pair find themselves constantly at odds as they try to decipher the other’s true intentions.

The psychological horror thrives as a taut and interesting thriller due to its confronting content and Mia Wasikowski’s mystic performance, but it also has a certain element of con artist fun. In the end, it is a far more accessible film than its story would suggest, and it leans into the aesthetic of giallo cinema to undercut its most disturbing ideas with a layer of surrealism.

7 'Amer' (2009)

Despite running for just 90 minutes, Amer presents an exhausting watch for viewers which handles is carnal elements with the same relentless energy as its graphic gore and stylistic flair. The film follows a woman through three different stages of her life, each one linking desire with death as she drifts from reality to fantasy while being pursued by an ominous black figure.

While the French film gives audiences very little to cling on to in the way of narrative, it does hook viewers in with its hypnotic, forbidden allure. Its openness discussing sex was almost as confronting as its vicious violence as it weaved together a thematically gripping picture which hearkened back to the original giallo films of the 1970s.

6 'Malignant' (2021)

James Wan has cemented himself as one of the modern masterminds of cinematic horror with his list of achievements in the genre ever expanding. One of his most recent and most brilliant films was 2021’s Malignant, following a young woman who suffers from terrifying visions or murder and strives to save the victims when she realizes what she sees is real.

The creeping murder mystery arguably could have milked more from its enigmatic core story, but it still managed to leave a mark on audiences with its stylistic flair. It also introduced ideas of body horror and camp thrills to the fold and boasted a truly sensational twist to boot.

5 'In Fabric' (2018)

More viscerally confronting than outright horrific, In Fabric meshed intense imagery with a giallo-soaked ghost story to be an unlikely blending of ideas which worked a treat. It follows a dazzling red dress cursed by a malevolent presence which unleashes a deadly force when it is purchased by a divorced bank teller struggling to provide as a single mother.

While its touch of dark comedic satire is a nice touch, it is impossible to deny the film function’s best as an unsettling, voyeuristic exploration of commodification. Steeped in sex, violence, and a nightmarish atmosphere of powerful red imagery, In Fabric touches on all the sensitivities of giallo film while adding some of its own ideas to the mix.

4 'Bliss' (2018)

Functioning as a look at addiction through the lens of vampire horror, Bliss mixed supernatural intrigue with the erratic mania of an intense trip. It follows a hard-partying and reckless artist in Los Angeles struggling to rejuvenate her stagnating career when her drug use spirals out of control, and she finds herself with an unquenchable thirst for blood.

In true giallo fashion, the intensity of the story is compounded by a violently striking display of visual style as Dezzy’s (Dora Madison) descent grows increasingly disturbing. With a snappy runtime of just 81 minutes, Bliss is a full-throttle horror with no qualms about depicting graphic sex, violence, and substance abuse.

3 'Knife + Heart' (2018)

A co-production between France, Mexico, and Switzerland, Knife + Heart was a perfect example of giallo tropes being jettisoned into the modern day. The mystery horror follows a producer of cheap gay porn as she tries to win her lover back with her most ambitious project only to become embroiled in an investigation when one of her actors is brutally murdered by a serial killer.

While the film occasionally stumbles in terms of its narrative, it never wavers in its magnificence as a racy shlock horror stunner which thrives in the modern age of queer cinema. Its overt sexual elements, lethal mystery, and its memorable masked killer help make Knife + Heart a stand-out hit of neo-giallo cinema.

2 'Berberian Sound Studio' (2012)

While being a British production, Berberian Sound Studio was able to embroil itself in the heart of giallo’s foundation as it was set in the Italian horror film industry of the 1970s. It stars Toby Jones as Gilderoy, an English sound engineer who is hired by a film studio in Rome and finds his mental health suffering as complications arise in the production.

Appropriately, the film was celebrated as being an achievement in terms of its sound design which imbued it with much of its creeping tension, especially as the story grew more erratic. While it is arguably more of a tribute to giallo cinema than an embracing of the genre’s tropes, Berberian Sound Studio still thrives in its element and is a must-see film for all lovers of the horror subgenre.

1 'Cold Hell' (2017)

A joint production between Germany and Austria, Cold Hell brought a punchy, modern spin to the classic tropes of giallo horror. The mystery thriller follows a Turkish woman in Vienna as she witnesses the attack of a serial killer targeting prostitutes and, when the police prove to be of no help, finds herself having to stop the culprit herself before he silences her.

Rich with escalating suspense, intense deaths, fantastic style, and a gripping central game of cat-and-mouse, Cold Hell flaunted classic gaillo in all its allure while also bolstering the spectacle with strong, gritty action. Running at just 91 minutes, it offers non-stop exhilaration and serves as ample proof that giallo cinema can still thrive today.

