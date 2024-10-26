Film noir is one of the most iconic genres of classic Hollywood. While those hardboiled black-and-white thrillers may be a thing of the past, neo-noir — the genre’s modern reincarnation — has given us some of the most celebrated films in movie history. The genre has evolved and expanded beyond the “mean streets” to encompass a wide range of settings and styles from around the globe. Netflix has an excellent selection of such films in its catalog, ranging from the darkly humorous to the unapologetically violent, contemporary favorites to perennial classics. Read on to discover our handpicked list of the best neo-noir films on Netflix right now.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘A Simple Favor’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Based on Darcey Bell’s eponymous 2017 novel, A Simple Favor is a crime comedy thriller directed by Paul Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer. The film follows Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a widowed small-town mom and vlogger who strikes up a friendship with Emily (Blake Lively), a mysterious, sophisticated woman. When Emily subsequently disappears, Stephanie teams up with Emily’s husband, Sean (Henry Golding), to solve the case. The movie also features Andrew Rannells, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, and Jean Smart in supporting roles.

A Simple Favor was a box office success at the time of its release, earning over $97.6 million worldwide. The film was also critically acclaimed, with praise for its plot, direction, and performances. A highly entertaining movie full of twists and turns, A Simple Favor is further enhanced by its stylish cinematography and high production value. A sequel movie, with most of the cast returning, is currently in the works.

‘Oldboy’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Oldboy (2003) Release Date November 21, 2003 Director Park Chan-wook Cast Choi Min-sik , Yoo Ji-tae , Kang Hye-jung Runtime 120 minutes

Loosely adapted from the eponymous Japanese manga written by Garon Tsuchiya, Oldboy is a South Korean action thriller directed and co-written by Park Chan-wook. The film follows Dae-su, a man who is mysteriously imprisoned in a sealed hotel room with no knowledge of why he is there or who his captor is. 15 years later, he is unexpectedly released and sets out on a quest for vengeance that may just destroy him. The movie stars Choi Min-sik as Dae-su, with Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung, and more in supporting roles.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, Oldboy was both a critical and commercial success. The film has been praised for its emotional depth and amazing action sequences. The movie also earned several accolades, including the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Oldboy has inspired countless films and shows in the years since its release and has had two remakes in other languages, including a 2013 American version starring Josh Brolin.

‘Collateral’ (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.5/10

Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, Collateral is a 2004 neo-noir action thriller directed and produced by Michael Mann and written by Stuart Beattie. The film follows a Los Angeles cab driver (Foxx) who finds himself driving around a hitman on a killing spree, played by Cruise. The movie also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Peter Berg, Javier Bardem, and Bruce McGill.

Collateral was a box office success at the time of its release, grossing over $220 million worldwide. The film also received largely positive reviews from critics, who praised the direction, editing, and performances. A highly stylized noir thriller, Collateral also earned numerous accolades and was ranked as one of the top ten films of 2004 by the National Board of Review. Additionally, Foxx received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, and editors Jim Miller and Paul Rubell were nominated for Best Film Editing.

‘Night in Paradise’ (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Night in Paradise Release Date April 9, 2021 Director Park Hoon-jung Cast Uhm Tae-goo , Jeon Yeo-been , Cha Seung-won Runtime 2 hr 11 min

Written and directed by Park Hoon-jung, Night in Paradise is a South Korean neo-noir crime film that follows a mobster hiding out on Jeju Island in the aftermath of a violent tragedy, meeting a terminally ill woman. Unfortunately, his vengeful enemies still hunt him no matter where he goes. The film stars Uhm Tae-goo, Jeon Yeo-been, Cha Seung-won, Lee Ki-young, and Park Ho-san, among others.

Night in Paradise had its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, where it was screened out of competition. Released on Netflix in April 2021, the film has received largely favorable reviews from critics and earned a number of accolades. The movie has been praised for its balanced direction, solid plotting, and layered characters, as well as its visceral action sequences. A gangster film with a touch of melancholia and genuine emotion, Night in Paradise is a fascinating work of South Korean noir storytelling.

‘A Land Imagined’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | IMDb: 6.2/10

A Land Imagined Run Time 1 hr 35 min Director Yeo Siew Hua Release Date August 7, 2018 Actors Peter Yu, Luna Kwok, Liu Xiaoyi, Jack Tan, Ishtiaque Zico

A 2018 mystery thriller drama written and directed by Yeo Siew Hua, A Land Imagined is a Singapore-France-Netherlands co-production with dialogues in English, Mandarin, and Bengali. The film follows a Singapore police officer’s investigation into the disappearance of a lonely construction worker from China, with the officer attempting to understand the mindset of the missing man in order to find the truth. The movie stars Peter Yu, Luna Kwok, Liu Xiaoyi, Jack Tan, and Ishtiaque Zico.

A Land Imagined premiered in competition at the 2018 Locarno Film Festival, where it won the Golden Leopard, the top prize of the festival. Director Yeo Siew Hua also won the Junior Jury Award and a Special Mention award. A critically acclaimed film, the movie was selected as the Singaporean entry for Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, though it wasn’t nominated. A Land Imagined is a powerful film that’s part mystery and part character drama, with a story driven by social commentary and exceptional cinematography that ties it all together.

‘Talaash’ (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Talaash Run Time 2 hr 19 min Director Reema Kagti Release Date November 30, 2012 Actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao

Written and directed by Reema Kagti and co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Talaash (translated as Search) is a Hindi-language psychological crime thriller. The film follows a police inspector struggling with the trauma of his young son’s death. With his marriage falling apart, the inspector distracts himself by investigating the mysterious death of an actor, which takes him to the borders of the real and supernatural. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajkummar Rao, Shernaz Patel, and more in supporting roles.

Talaash received largely positive reviews from critics and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year. The movie has been praised for its direction, screenplay, music, cinematography, and performances, as well as the powerful themes of guilt and trauma that it explores. A thrilling and engaging film with moving performances, Talaash is one of India’s most underrated gems in the crime drama genre.

‘Scarface’ (1983)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 8.3/10

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes

Directed by Brian De Palma and written by Oliver Stone, Scarface is a 1983 crime drama starring Al Pacino as a Cuban refugee who becomes a powerful drug lord in Miami, charting his meteoric rise and devastating fall. The film is a remake of the eponymous 1932 movie, which is, in turn, an adaptation of a 1930 Armitage Trail novel. Besides Pacino, the film also stars Steven Bauer, Michelle Pfeiffer, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, Robert Loggia, Míriam Colón, and F. Murray Abraham.

Scarface was fairly successful at the box office, but the initial critical response to the film was highly negative. Over time, however, the film has been re-evaluated by critics and enjoys a large cult following. Widely regarded as one of the greatest gangster films ever made, Scarface is now a pop-cultural landmark, with countless subsequent works referencing its iconic scenes and immensely quotable dialogues. Well-written, expertly directed, and full of powerful performances, Scarface is American noir at its finest.

