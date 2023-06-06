While it's not too unusual for movie genres to go in and out of fashion as time marches mercilessly on, it is unusual for a genre to die out completely. This happened with film noir, which is defined as only lasting from the start of the 1940s until 1958. While the genre was influenced by movies released before 1940 and has influenced countless movies released after 1958, this period remains the only time the genre, in a true sense, existed.

As for neo-noir movies? That's become a genre unto itself with no end in sight, given such films have endured well into the 21st century. Neo-noir movies take the crime/mystery narratives, morally gray characters, and themes surrounding violence and corruption found in classic film noir movies and tend to make things more explicit and even less predictable. And the 1980s was a decade that proved particularly good for this new breed of film noir, as the following titles demonstrate.

10 'Streets of Fire' (1984)

Not only is Streets of Fire an action-packed neo-noir/crime movie hybrid, but it's also arguably a musical, with the songs from its great soundtrack playing a particularly large role in the movie. As for the plot, it's ridiculously simple: bikers capture a young female singer, and her former lover is enlisted to set out and rescue her.

RELATED: Movies That Prove 1990 Was a Criminally Good Year for Crime Movies

It almost feels fantastical at points, or like it's set in some alternate reality, because the emotions are so heightened, and the world of the film is remarkably stylized. Its bluntness and tendency to feel melodramatic can make it hard to engage with emotionally at times, but for the explosive style, great 1980s music, and admirable confidence in its inherent simplicity, these Streets prove worthy of taking a walk down, even if they may be on Fire.

9 'Body Double' (1984)

Anyone who's seen at least a couple of movies directed by Brian De Palma is likely aware that the guy knows his way around the thriller genre, which makes him well-suited to helm a neo-noir. Body Double further demonstrates this, being a wild and fast-paced movie about voyeurism, murder, and the adult film industry.

It's borderline silly how many plot twists and subverted expectations there end up being in Body Double, but at a point, it's kind of admirable just how far it pushes things. It's a homage/update of both the film noir genre and the sorts of thrillers Alfred Hitchcock specialized in making, ensuring it's an entertaining explosion of ideas that stands as a highlight within De Palma's filmography.

8 'Cutter's Way' (1981)

Image via United Artists

Film noir movies tended to be fairly downbeat at the best of times and soul-crushingly hopeless at the worst of times. Cutter's Way feels like it's trying to push the idea of a bleak noir-infused movie to its limits, featuring a storyline where the main characters attempt to expose a murderer, only for their actions to have tragic consequences.

Despite being heavy and quite sad to watch, it's also a very engaging and tense film and benefits from two great lead performances by Jeff Bridges and John Heard. It's an underrated example of neo-noir, and while something that gets this heavy might not be for everyone, those who like film noir being particularly hard-edged should track it down.

7 'Body Heat' (1981)

Image via Warner Bros.

Fitting its title, Body Heat takes place in Florida during a heatwave and includes a sizable amount of romance balanced with its crime/thriller premise. That premise follows a woman convincing her lover to kill her wealthy husband, and even those not familiar with the film noir genre should know that such plans rarely turn out well in movies like this.

RELATED: The Best Romantic Movies of All Time, Ranked

Given classic film noir movies were made during a more restrictive time in Hollywood history, most things concerning sex and violence had to be implied rather than shown. Body Heat is an example of what happens to a film noir-type movie when it's allowed to be more explicit, leading to a film that effectively feels like it updates and pushes forward certain noir tropes, ideas, and story beats.

6 'Manhunter' (1986)

Image Via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Even though it might not be as well-known as 1991's The Silence of the Lambs, Manhunter is significant for bringing the character of Hannibal Lecter to the big screen several years before that Oscar-winning film. He appears sporadically (but memorably) in this film, forming an uneasy alliance with FBI Agent Will Graham to track down and arrest another serial killer.

Its premise was executed less compellingly in 2002's Red Dragon and then adapted again during parts of the TV series Hannibal. Still, Manhunter might represent this particular story at its best, benefiting from Michael Mann infusing it with his stylish neo-noir sensibilities and also for the fact that Lecter's memorably played by the great Brian Cox, who makes sure every second he's on-screen count.

5 'Thief' (1981)

James Caan in 'Thief'

Speaking of Michael Mann, he also got his neo-noir on five years before the release of Manhunter, directing the equally compelling Thief in 1981. This briskly-paced and engrossing thriller follows a professional safecracker named Frank and focuses on a particularly risky — yet potentially rewarding — heist that he organizes with a notorious gangster.

Mann would make a comparable film in 1995, Heat, which also focused on characters trying to pull off a large heist, with that film being beefier and grander in scale. But the stripped-back simplicity of Thief also proves to be riveting in its own way, and it's also worth it to see James Caan in a lead role, given he was probably more well-known for his supporting performances.

4 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Image via Circle Films

Few directors have exploded onto the scene with a feature film debut that's quite as good as 1984's Blood Simple, but the Coen Brothers have always been on another level in filmmaking. Their first film is already great, yet somehow, they'd only improve as filmmakers as the years went on.

RELATED: The Best Crime Movies of All Time, Ranked

Still, the film noir-inspired story — a simple one of a crime going disastrously wrong — is efficiently told and remarkably suspenseful throughout. In Blood Simple, there is a good deal of blood, and the film overall is quite simple, but its directness is its greatest strength, with dark humor, fantastic (and also dark) visuals, and compelling performances/characters.

3 'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

Image via United Artists

To Live and Die in L.A. is perhaps the gold standard of combining a neo-noir narrative with top-notch action sequences. This is a very gritty and surprisingly violent crime/thriller/action movie that follows a Secret Service agent going on a roaring revenge rampage around Los Angeles after his partner's killed.

The movie as a whole is superb and consistently exciting, but the highlight of the entire thing is a lengthy car chase which easily ranks as one of cinema's best, and the movie's worth watching for that sequence alone. Also standing out is the unpredictable and often very dark storyline and a terrific performance from a young Willem Dafoe as the film's main antagonist.

2 'Blue Velvet' (1986)

One of David Lynch's least surreal and/or fantastical films (even though it can still be pretty strange), Blue Velvet is also one of the best examples of a neo-noir movie from the 1980s. Its protagonist is a young man out of his depths, leading to him getting tangled up with a range of unusual and dangerous people after he tries to uncover the truth behind why a severed ear was in a nearby field.

It's one of Lynch's very best movies, and it's still likely to shock, unnerve, and surprise viewers who watch it today, even though it first came out decades ago. It also boasts one of Dennis Hopper's greatest performances, with it coming out in a particularly great year for the unique actor, seeing as in 1986, he also got a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in Hoosiers.

1 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Neo-noir movies benefit from being able to combine recognizable aspects of film noir with other genres. In the case of Blade Runner, film noir elements are combined with the science-fiction genre to striking effect, with this futuristic thriller following one man assigned to track down and exterminate a group of bioengineered humanoids who've gone rogue.

Blade Runner is exciting and endlessly thought-provoking, and with its remarkable visuals and intoxicating score, it also proves to be one of the most immersive and authentic sci-fi movies of all time. That lightning managed to strike twice, and fans got a genuinely great sequel in 2017, making the legacy of Blade Runner as a whole even more worthy of celebration and acclaim.

KEEP READING: The Best Sci-Fi Movies of All Time, Ranked