Film noir experienced its golden age throughout the 1940s and 1950s. Some of the most iconic and seminal noir films came out during these two decades, cementing the style as a legitimate cinematic force and a perfect companion to the dramatic and ruthless crime genre.

However, future examples proved that noir could go hand-in-hand with numerous other genres. Indeed, most neo-noir films expertly juggle genres, confirming that noir sensibilities complement other cinematic styles and traits perfectly. From comedy to action, horror, and beyond, neo-noir films are perfect companions for multiple cinematic genres, even the most unexpected.

10 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick star in Paul Feig's campy thriller A Simple Favor. Based on the eponymous novel, the plot follows a young mother who begins an investigation into her best friend's disappearance, uncovering mysterious secrets about her past. Henry Golding also stars alongside an ensemble supporting cast, including Rupert Friend, Jean Smart, and Linda Cardellini.

Stylish, subversive, and wickedly funny, A Simple Favor offers a sharp and refreshing balance between mystery and comedy. Elevated by stellar performances from Lively and Kendrick, A Simple Favor is a classic noir disguised as a witty, biting dark comedy with several clever and genuinely shocking twists.

9 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang' (2005)

Shane Black's delightful dark comedy Kiss Kiss Bang Bang stars Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer. The plot centers on Harry Lockhart, a thief mistaken for an actor, who travels to Los Angeles to train under a PI in preparation for a supposed movie role. Instead, the two become involved in a dangerous mystery.

A modern neo-noir destined to become a classic, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is ridiculous, hysterical, and intelligent. The screenplay brings out the best in Downey Jr. and Kilmer, whose silly chemistry powers the plot, satirizing some of noir's most well-known tropes and taking the film to absurd new heights.

8 'Body Heat' (1981)

Kathleen Turner delivers a star-making performance in Lawrence Kasdan's 1981 erotic noir thriller Body Heat, co-starring William Hurt. A remake of the iconic noir Double Indemnity, Body Heat follows the hapless lawyer Ned Racine, who begins a passionate affair with the alluring Matty Walker, hatching a plan to kill her husband and claim his life insurance.

Sleek and sexy, Body Heat is among the best erotic thrillers ever made. The film uses its noir setup to present a story about treachery, desire, and lust, powered by a spectacular turn by the mighty Kathleen Turner, playing one of cinema's most memorable femme fatales.

7 'Collateral' (2004)

Tom Cruise delivers one of his most assured and out-of-the-box performances in Michael Mann's 2004 neo-noir action thriller Collateral. Jamie Foxx stars as Max Durocher, a cab driver hired for the night by Vincent, a contract killer on a killing spree across Los Angeles.

Seldom does Tom Cruise play villains, but he should; Collateral is Cruise at his best, delivering a menacing and confident performance that ranks as one of the best depictions of villainy in neo-noir cinema. Collateral finds the perfect balance between rivetting action and cerebral thrills, resulting in a rich, tense drama that ranks among the 21st century's best neo-noirs.

6 'The Grifters' (1990)

Stephen Frears' neo-noir crime thriller The Grifters is among the acclaimed director's most underrated efforts. Anjelica Huston, John Cusack, and Annette Bening star in a story about a small-time conman torn between his allegiances to his new girlfriend and his estranged mother, both of whom have their own agendas.

Benefitting from a spectacular performance from Huston, The Grifters seamlessly blends noir's most common themes with the exciting stakes of the crime genre and the wicked levity of the dark comedy. Funny but ruthless, The Grifters is a fascinating experiment that brings the best out of its trio of unbelievably talented performers.

5 'The Batman' (2022)

Matt Reeves's 2022 superhero movie The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The plot centers on Batman's investigation into the Riddler, a criminal targeting powerful figures from Gotham City's underworld while crossing paths with Catwoman and The Penguin.

The Batman is a superhero movie that expertly blends genres. It includes the most common traits found in comic book adaptations — high stakes, elaborate setpieces, easter eggs — and imbues them with a distinctive noir tone. The result is a rich and engrossing film that lives up to Batman's reputation and ranks among the 21st century's best superhero movies.

4 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Shane Black directs Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in the 2016 neo-noir comedy The Nice Guys. The plot centers on Holland March and Jackson Healy, a clumsy PI and a tough enforcer who join forces to locate a missing girl in 1970s Los Angeles.

Like most other black comedy films, The Nice Guys is a silly, subversive, satirical take on the noir sub-genre and one of the 21st century's funniest action movies. Anchored by a suitably ridiculous performance from Gosling, whose dynamic with Crowe's brutish enforcer is the film's beating heart, The Nice Guys is a hysterical buddy comedy that proves noir can be the perfect companion for the most unexpected genres.

3 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is among the most original and refreshing films of the 1980s. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film is set in 1940s Hollywood, where humans and cartoons co-exist. The late Bob Hoskins plays Eddie Valiant, a PI who must help cartoon character Roger Rabbit clear his name after being framed for murder.

Combining animation and live-action, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is an inspired take on the noir genre. The film honors and satirizes noir's most familiar tropes, cleverly subverting them in service of a gripping storyline that rises on the strength of its dazzling visuals and hilarious humor.

2 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Ridley Scott's groundbreaking, game-changing sci-fi noir Blade Runner is a modern classic. Set in a world where technology allows for the creation of synthetic humans known as "replicants," the film stars Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a blade runner tasked with stopping a group of rogue replicants.

Despite its tepid initial reception, Blade Runner became a surprising cult classic. The film uses neo-noir tropes to expand on the plot's thought-provoking sci-fi themes. Blade Runner is a cerebral and challenging picture, crafting a compelling mystery and rising on the strength of Ford and Rutger Hauer's now-iconic performances.

1 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Arguably David Lynch's masterpiece, Mulholland Drive stars Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, and Justin Theroux. The elusive, dream-like plot centers on Betty Elms, a hopeful and aspiring actress, who connects with Rita, an amnesiac woman looking for clues about her past.

Using the best elements from the surrealist, drama, and mystery genres, Mulholland Drive is a one-of-a-kind picture that challenges conventions and rejects interpretations. Oneiric and unstructured, Mulholland Drive is more an experience than a simple film, a fascinating mystery that might not offer catharsis but presents numerous riveting questions that will haunt audiences long after the credits roll.

