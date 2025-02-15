The classic age of film noir is generally considered to span from the 1940s through the 1950s, with Orson Welles' Touch of Evil as the end point. Everything after this time falls into the category of neo-noir, a subgenre of films that follow many of the same themes and visual elements of those from the classic age.

Unsurprisingly, the decades since traditional film noir came to an end have offered many neo-noirs that could go toe-to-toe with the very best of the classics. These films run the gamut from traditional crime thrillers to science fiction classics, but they are all distinctly noir. Hard boiled characters, twisting plots and femme fatales all feature prominently in these ten films, which are must-watch neo-noir.

10 'Blood Simple' (1984)

Directed by Joel Coen

Image via Circle Films

The debut film from the Coen Brothers, Blood Simple is a Texas-set thriller that follows a bar owner who hires a sleazy private investigator to kill his adulterous wife and her bartender lover. Like any good noir, the plot gets complicated quickly as faked deaths lead to real ones, shallow graves are dug, and lovers turn on each other.

The movie is far more straight-faced than some of the Coens later comedic efforts, and with it's dark cast of characters and southern setting, it would make for a depressing double bill with their neo-Western No Country for Old Men. The film also has five great minutes of pure horror as one character tries to bury another who doesn't want to be buried, something that Joel Coen might've conceived of while working as an assistant editor on The Evil Dead.