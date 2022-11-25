Though they may not be set in the Old West, these modern classics still carry the same spirit.

People have always had a fascination with cowboys. Cowboys have been idolized on film for decades, between the cool duster jackets, slick revolvers, and riding horses across the open plains. While they are a key pillar of the western genre, they are not essential. Countless Westerns have been made without them, focusing on the ordinary people attempting to live in the unforgiving west.

While most people will think of the eras of John Wayne and Clint Eastwood when thinking of Westerns, the genre has never gone away despite those golden years being sixty-plus decades ago. Several directors have transported the themes and imagery of a Western into the modern day, telling updated stories through the nostalgic lens of the genre. While they don't all have cowboys, they all feature the true spirit of the Old West.

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

When hunter Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) stumbles across the remains of a drug deal gone wrong, he thinks he's hit the jackpot when he finds a satchel containing $2 million. His joy is short-lived, however, as sociopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is sent to retrieve the money, killing anyone who crosses his path.

The best modern Western, No Country for Old Men, features all the elements that make the genre great: shady heroes, bad guys who represent pure evil, and gunfights across the desert plains of America. It is based on the novel by Cormac McCarthy and is one of the best thrillers based on a book.

No Country for Old Men is available to stream on HBO Max.

'Wind River' (2017)

When a young woman's body is found on frozen Native American land, FBI agent Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen) is sent to investigate. Unfamiliar with the area, she teams up with local Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) to discover what happened to the woman, which leads to a greater conspiracy.

Wind River swaps the desert plains of the West for the chilly but equally unforgiving landscape of snowy Wyoming. While the central mystery is the core of the movie, what makes Wind River work so well is its focus on its characters, shining a light on their inner turmoil as they each seek redemption in this great mystery thriller.

Wind River is available to stream on Tubi.

'Hell or High Water' (2016)

When Tanner (Ben Foster) reunites with his brother Toby (Chris Pine) after being released from prison, he learns they are about to lose their family home. Resolving to fix their woes by going on a bank robbing spree, the brothers capture the attention of Texas Ranger Hamilton (Jeff Bridges), who pursues them across Texas.

A throwback to the bank-robbing Westerns of the past, Hell or High Water is as much about the dying Texan countryside as it is about its characters. As the brothers stop in each town to rob the local bank, they see others just like them, people trying to survive in a world that seems to be doing everything possible to prevent that.

Hell or High Water is available to stream on Netflix.

'The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada' (2005)

After learning that his best friend was murdered by a corrupt Border Patrol officer, Perkins (Tommy Lee Jones) kidnaps the man responsible, Norton (Barry Pepper), and forces him to accompany him to Mexico, where they will lay the dead man's body to rest in his hometown. The result is one of the 21st century's best westerns.

Inspired by a similar real-life murder, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada is less concerned about action than its characters. As the two men travel through Texas, the morality of the righteous Perkins and his captive Norton are explored as they attempt to give an innocent man some peace in the next life.

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada is available to stream on Crackle.

'Holes' (2003)

Based on the children's book of the same name, Holes stars Shia LaBeouf as Stanley, a teen who is wrongly convicted of theft and sent to a juvenile detention camp. Situated in the desert, the camp forces its prisoners to dig holes in the ground, which Stanley does while befriending his fellow delinquents.

Pitched as a kids movie, Holes does what every great family movie does: appeal to people of all ages. While it provides amusing moments that will make children laugh, it is unafraid to explore themes such as race, class, and forced labor to craft a story that will resonate with anyone.

Holes is available to stream on Disney+.

'Near Dark' (1987)

Near Dark follows Caleb, a young cowboy who falls in love with Mae after meeting her in a bar. Alas, Mae is a vampire, and Caleb discovers that love sucks after she bites and turns him. Forced to live as one of the creatures, Caleb decides to travel with Mae and her pack, which includes Lance Henriksen and Bill Paxton.

Director Kathryn Bigelow originally wanted to make a traditional Western. Still, after finding it difficult to receive financial backing, she decided to combine the Western setting with the Vampire genre to set the film apart. The result is one of the best vampire movies and another classic in Bigelow's stellar filmography.

'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' (2019)

Serving as an epilogue to Breaking Bad and a conclusion to Jesse Pinkman's (Aaron Paul) story, El Camino finds Jesse still on the run from his enemies and the police. As his past as a former meth cook threatens to catch up to him, Jesse attempts to flee the country to start a new life for himself.

During its run, Breaking Bad was considered by many to be a contemporary Western, and that same style carries over into El Camino. Writer/director Vince Gilligan wears his Western influences on his sleeve, with one particular scene (a duel) staged to replicate the work of legendary director Sergio Leone.

El Camino is available to stream on Netflix.

'Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia' (1974)

When powerful crime lord El Jefe learns that his daughter has fallen pregnant to Alfredo Garcia, an underling that Jefe was grooming to be his successor, he puts a $1 million bounty on his head. Several characters, including two hitmen and a former U.S. Army officer, race to collect the cash.

Set in Mexico, Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia feels like a precursor to the works of Robert Rodriguez, with the movie's over-the-top action and colorful characters not feeling out of place in a Machete film. While it was a bomb and savaged by critics at release, contemporary reappraisal has seen it considered one of the best neo-Westerns.

'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Beginning in 1963, Brokeback Mountain follows two cowboys hired to work as sheep herders on the titular mountain. The two men, Ennis (Heath Ledger) and Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) become close, and their bond eventually turns into a romantic relationship that continues on and off for several years.

Using the concept of a Western to tell a love story, Brokeback Mountain is both touching and heartbreaking as the pair try to realize their love for each other while fearing what others will think. Releasing almost two decades ago, Brokeback Mountain was a progressive film that helped to normalize LGBT+ themes in mainstream cinema.

'Logan' (2017)

The best X-Men movie, Logan, is a fitting finale for the franchise's most popular character. Having reached old age and lost most of his friends, Logan, aka Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), is living in retirement. When he crosses paths with a young girl with similar powers, Logan agrees to escort her to safety as an evil corporation hunts her down.

Director James Mangold was inspired by Westerns when it came to crafting Logan, and that influence is apparent as Logan's broken, aged demeanor calls to mind the fading gunslingers of the past who refuse to lay down their guns. The movie was set to be Jackman's final performance as his most beloved character, but the recent news of his participation in Deadpool 3 proved this false.

Logan is available to stream on Disney+.

