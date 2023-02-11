Yellowstone is a bonafide television phenomenon. The neo-Western show follows the territorial conflicts between the Dutton family, owners and operators of the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana, and the numerous people encroaching on its vast and plentiful lands. The show has spawned two prequels and numerous other projects, cementing it as one of the most successful franchises in modern tv.

The Western genre on television might seem dead, but far from it. In fact, Yellowstone is just one of several examples of great neo-Western series that achieved critical and commercial success in the last few years.

1 'Yellowstone' (2018-)

Kevin Costner leads the cast of Yellowstone, playing the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton III. Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley also star.

Yellowstone has received acclaim from critics, particularly after its more divisive first season. Costner won the 2023 Golden Globe Award for his performance, while the cast received a SAG Award nomination for Best Ensemble. The show is huge ratings draw, with its setting and portrayal of ambition and power struggle continuously cited as the reason behind its success. Costner might exit Yellowstone after Season 5, but the brand is now so recognizable that it will surely live on no matter what.

2 Outer Range (2022-Present)

Blending the neo-Western genre with a healthy dose of sci-fi, Outer Range is among the most original shows on television and one of Prime Video's most overlooked offerings. Josh Brolin stars as Royal Abbott, a rancher in Wyoming whose life is disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious drifter, followed by the appearance of a massive black void in his lands.

Outer Range received critical acclaim for its ambitious premise and Brolin's performance. However, many argued the show's grasp exceeded its reach, although they still praised its willingness to experiment with the genre. Outer Range will return for a second season with a different showrunner.

3 'Walker' (2021-)

Jared Padalecki cemented his place as a modern tv icon with the neo-Western crime drama Walker. A reboot of the beloved 90s series Walker: Texas Ranger, the show centers on Cordell Walker, a legendary Texas Ranger who returns home after a two-year undercover assignment.

Walker received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Padalecki's approach to the character but criticized the plot and lack of action, especially compared to its iconic predecessor. However, the show became a great performer by The CW's standards and is currently airing its third season.

4 'The Mandalorian' (2019-)

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, a bounty hunter who embarks on a journey to protect the force-sensitive child Grogu. The show features numerous actors in prominent guest roles, including Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Universally acclaimed for its production values and storytelling, The Mandalorian is the best of the Star Wars Disney+ shows. The film offers a unique approach to the space-Western genre, blending fan service with a genuinely gripping narrative that makes it instantly stand out above the other aimless Star Wars cash grabs. The Mandalorian will premiere its highly-awaited third season this year.

5 'Deputy' (2019)

Fox's neo-Western procedural Deputy starred Stephen Dorff. The series told the story of Bill Hollister, a recently-appointed sheriff of Los Angeles County, whose reputation for defying authority precedes him. Unfamiliar with dealing with politics and used to following his own rules, Bill must navigate the hardships of his new role.

Deputy was an effective, if unimpressive, show that followed the neo-Western rules to the tee. Dorff did a great job as the show's leading man, and the episodes did a lot to subvert the procedural's traditional formula. Unfortunately, Fox canceled the show after one season.

6 'Westworld' (2016-2022)

Few shows burned as bright as HBO's neo-Western sci-fi Westworld. Starring a prestigious ensemble including Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, and Ed Harris, the show presents a Western-themed amusement park populated by "hosts" programmed to cater to the human visitors' needs.

Westworld received critical acclaim for its first two seasons, with the cast earning significant praise from reviewers and fans. The show's ambitious premise and rich production values also received positive notices, although reception became more mixed in future seasons once the plot ventured into the real world. HBO abruptly canceled Westworld after its fourth season, despite already being renewed for season 5.

7 'Wynonna Earp' (2016-2021)

The neo-Western genre doesn't usually go hand-in-hand with horror, which makes Wynonna Earp even more special. The plot centers on the titular character, the great-great-granddaughter of the legendary Wyatt Earp. Returning to her hometown, she must fight the reincarnated enemies that her famous ancestors once killed.

Expertly blending genres and featuring an incredible lead performance from Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp is among the new classics of modern television. The show respects its inspiration while bravely carving a place of its own among Earp's legacy. Wynonna Earp went on for four seasons, delivering a satisfying but bittersweet finale.

8 'Longmire' (2012-2017)

Longmire is based on the acclaimed and popular series of novels of the same name. The show focuses on Walt Longmire, the personable and dedicated sheriff in the fictional Absaroka County in Wyoming. Along with his friends and family, Longmire investigates crimes and tries to keep things safe for his community.

What it lacks in innovation, Longmire makes up for in emotion and charm. The show benefits from a stellar cast led by Robert Taylor and effective storylines that offer plenty of satisfying twists. Longmire aired its first three seasons in A&E before being canceled; however, Netflix rescued it and produced three further seasons.

9 'Justified' (2010-2015)

Timothy Olyphant starred in FX's neo-Western crime drama Justified. Based on author Elmore Leonard's stories, the show follows Raylan Givens, a no-nonsense deputy reassigned from Miami to the rural town of Kentucky, including Harlan County, where he grew up.

Justified blends the Western's classic approach with the neo-Western's modernized tone, resulting in a thrilling drama. The show benefits from Olyphant's tour-de-force work as the Wild West-inspired Givens, a performance that earned him an Emmy nomination. Justified is among the best neo-Western shows in that it honors the genre that inspired it while actively paving the way forward for it.

10 'Firefly' (2002)

The now-iconic Firefly will live on in infamy as one of the best shows that were canceled too soon. Starring Nathan Fillion, the show follows the crew of the renegade ship Serenity as they pick up odd jobs and attempt to improve their lives.

Firefly is among the best examples of the space Western. The cast's performances, particularly Fillion as the ship's captain, and the rich, detailed worldbuilding make it a must-see classic of sci-fi television, while its gritty and compelling narrative places it among the best Western shows of the 21st century. And while its life got shortened by cancelation, it lived on with a movie sequel and several comics.

