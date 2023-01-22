From disturbing thrillers to engaging action movies that'll have viewers on the edge of their seats.

From ‘Parasite’ to ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’: 10 Best NEON Movies To Watch Right Now

Founded in 2017, the American independent film production and distribution company has offered moviegoers plenty of good movies through the years. With its most recent project being the highly anticipated upcoming horror movie Infinity Pool starring Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, NEON owns the rights to a wide range of high-grossing films and critically acclaimed ones.

Parasite is perhaps the independent company's most popular film, and also the highest-grossing one — apart from its groundbreaking Academy Award wins, the Bong Joon-ho movie also counted on more than $200 million at the box office. Although Parasite is undoubtedly a huge hit that managed to win over both cinephiles and critics, there is no doubt that NEON owns the rights to other incredible watches that are equally worth viewers' time.

10 'Parasite' (2019)

Having made history by being the first non-English movie to win Best Picture, the South Korean black comedy is one of the most celebrated Asian films to date, and rightly so. Parasite (Korean: 기생충) is an extremely well-written flick about a low-class family who imposes on a wealthy one, scheming to become employed by them and infiltrating their household.

Often the subject of tremendous praise, the Bong Joon-ho movie counts on stunning cinematography and an enthralling storyline that will stay with viewers for a really long time. A social satire unlike any other, Parasite is an incredible mind-bending movie that provides tons of food for thought.

9 'The Worst Person in the World' (2021)

This astounding drama directed by Joachim Trier follows Renate Reinsve's Julie, a young woman who is seemingly lost as she navigates through her love life and career. Originally titled Verdens verste menneske, this captivating character study is set in the stunning city of Oslo and invites viewers to take a realistic look inside Julie's world.

The Worst Person in the World is the perfect watch for those who search for meaning in everything, are always trying to reinvent themselves, and frequently feel trapped in their own thoughts. In addition to entertaining, the 2021 film is reflective and thought-provoking, making audiences (we're looking at you, millennials) feel for Julie and inevitably relate to her.

8 'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

2022's Swedish film Triangle of Sadness is another memorable satirical black comedy acquired by NEON. Ruben Östlund's movie follows a fashion model celebrity couple (Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson) who decides to join a cruise for the wealthy, providing viewers with a good amount of delicious drama and priceless, wicked comedy.

This intriguing dramedy features an excellent build-up that will likely glue viewers' eyes to the screen. It also makes for a sharp social commentary, as it questions the privileges that come with one's position in the hierarchy, as well as economic systems and people's roles in them.

7 'Monos' (2019)

Alejandro Landes' gripping Monos centers around a group of adolescent soldiers and rebels who watch over an American hostage, depicting a civil war as seen through the eyes of eight children. When an ambush drives the squadron into the jungle, both the group's mission and bonds begin to fracture.

Monos is an impressive, brutal piece of filmmaking and a very solid adventure thriller. With sophisticated visuals and good performances from young actors, this survivalist flick set in Latin America makes for an appealing, beautifully shot, and fascinating watch.

6 'Oldboy' (2003)

After acquiring the U.S. distribution rights to Park Chan-wook’s action classic, NEON is set to re-release the movie in theatres this year for its 20th birthday. Oldboy is undoubtedly an essential for those who love its genre and a loose adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same name. It follows a man who is framed for the murder of his wife post after he is kidnapped and held captive for fifteen years.

An intense and thrilling ride throughout, this revenge hit is guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Part of what makes it powerful story stand out is the incredibly rich performances it features, particularly from the main protagonist Dae-su Oh, portrayed by Choi Min-sik.

5 'Titane' (2021)

This deeply disturbing sci-fi horror directed by the innovative Julia Ducournau centers around Alexia (Agathe Rousselle), a young girl who, after suffering a terrible skull injury in a horrible car crash that nearly ended her life, had to undergo a medical procedure in which a titanium plate was firmly fixed into her head. After ten years, Alexia developed a fetishistic fascination for cars.

Among the weirdest films ever made is Titane. Truth be told, Ducournau's movie may not be everyone's cup of tea given how strange and uncomfortable it feels at times — it also features plenty of superbly directed body horror. Nevertheless, the 2021 flick is undoubtedly unlike any other film of the genre, making for a shocking but fascinating experience.

4 'I, Tonya' (2017)

I, Tonya tells the real life story of iconic ice skater Tonya Harding's, depicting her rise amongst the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and her heartbreaking downfall after falling victim to the mistreatment of the mass media. Starring the undeniably gifted Margot Robbie, Craig Gillespie's biography counted on amazing performances, ultimately earning Allison Janney an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

An intriguing watch through and through, I, Tonya is a wonderful film that reflects on classicism and people's perception of the truth. It also tackles highly sensitive topics like domestic abuse that can be extremely difficult to watch. Still, it is a beautifully done feature that provides Tonya with her voice back as she reflects on the scandal that still haunts her today.

3 'Palm Springs' (2020)

Directed by Max Barbakow, Palm Springs centers around two wedding guests, Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who are stuck in a time loop and consequently live the same day over and over again. Needless to say, a strong bond between the two begins to flourish.

Both Hulu and NEON have acquired the worldwide rights to this 2020 feel-good comedy fantasy that makes for a really entertaining and quirky watch for when viewers want something light and bubbly to spend the time. It's also really romantic and charming, keeping audiences invested in the promising relationship between the two characters.

2 'Spencer' (2021)

Spencer is a biography drama that revolves around the late Diana Spencer, portrayed by Kristen Stewart. The film explores the anxieties and mental-health issues the beloved Princess of Wales struggled with during her Christmas festivities with the Royal Family at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England.

Pablo Larraín's beautifully directed film is a divisive one — it is unusual, soul-stirring, unsettling, and clearly not for everyone's taste. Still, it features strong performances, namely from Stewart, that definitely make it worth checking. Spencer is equally moving and manages to deliver a very satisfying ending.

1 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

This stunning period drama by Céline Sciamma follows the forbidden affair between two women on an isolated island in Brittany during the end of the 18th century. Marianne (Noémie Merlant) is hired to do Héloïse's (Adèle Haenel) wedding portrait without her knowing — so, naturally, she watches her every move by day and paints her portrait by night.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (originally titled Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) is touching beyond words and unlike any other period romance of its kind, delivering a touching premise with fascinating cinematography to match. Considered by many one of the 21st century's best movies to date, the 2019 movie is already a modern classic.

