Despite the increasingly contentious environment in the entertainment business, Netflix remains near the top of the food chain. The service that first launched the streaming craze in the mid-2010s has solidified its leadership, even as many of its competitors struggle to stay afloat.

Netflix's library of original shows is remarkably strong, including critically-acclaimed and viewership juggernauts like The Crown, Stranger Things, and Squid Game. These series became international hits thanks to their collection of strong and memorable characters, many of which became instant icons of modern television. From lead figures to supporting players, heroes and villains alike, these characters are the main reasons behind Netflix's success and superstars of the streaming world.

10 Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) - 'Squid Game' (2021-)

Netflix's unexpected 2021 hit Squid Game took the world by storm. The South Korean survival thriller follows a group of financially-distressed individuals who agree to compete in a dangerous event made from deadly children's games. Lee Jung-jae stars as Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict competing to pay his debts and win shared custody of his daughter.

Lee gives a harrowing but understated performance in the show, portraying the character's horrific struggles with raw intensity. However, the actor keeps Lee grounded, turning him into the audience's eyes within the games. Lee won the Emmy Award for his work in Squid Game, becoming the first Asian actor to win the accolade in the ceremony's 75-year history.

9 Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) - 'Wednesday' (2022-)

The Addams Family is a prominent part of pop culture. However, the 2022 show Wednesday redefined the iconic Wednesday Addams for a new generation. Modern scream queen Jenna Ortega plays the macabre character, with the show following her into a prestigious private school for supernatural beings, where she becomes involved in a dangerous mystery.

Wednesday is an uneven and often silly show held together by Ortega's outstanding performance. The actress is the pillar that holds the entire thing, delivering a dry yet engaging interpretation that makes the character irresistible. Ortega creates a new heroine for Gen Z, and while Addams purists might take issue with the show, no one can argue against Ortega's stellar work.

8 Titus Andromedon (Tituss Burgess) - 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015-2020)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt stars Ellie Kemper as the titular character, a young woman who escapes a cult after 15 years and begins a new life in New York City. Kimmy then meets struggling and over-the-top actor Titus Andromedon, becoming her roommate and close friend.

The underrated Tituss Burgess plays Titus Andromedon, stealing every scene he's in and delivering one of the best and wildest comedic performances of the 2010s. Titus is a true icon; what Burgess does is nothing short of masterful, playing up Titus' larger-than-life qualities without reducing the character to a caricature. Titus Andromedon is a work of comedic genius, and Burgess deserves all the flowers he deservedly received for his hysterical performance.

7 Jim Hopper (David Harbour) - 'Stranger Things' (2016-)

Stranger Things has a large and delightful collection of memorable and popular characters, but few are better than the reliable and inspiring Jim Hopper. Played by David Harbour, Jim is Hawkins' chief of police. Initially a chainsmoking and detached alcoholic, Jim becomes heavily involved in the town's supernatural battle through his relationships with Joyce Byers and Eleven.

Harbour's performance has been critically acclaimed, with the actor receiving two Emmy nominations for the beloved role. Jim is one of Stranger Things' pillars: strong, reliable, and supportive, he grounds the narrative and provides stability when it threatens to descend into the Upside Down's chaos. Jim's character has a rough time in season 3 but earns his much-needed redemption in season 4, confirming himself as one of the show's best figures.

6 Geralt Of Rivia (Henry Cavill) - 'The Witcher (2019-)

It's not an overstatement to say Geralt of Rivia is the role Henry Cavill was born to play. The White Wolf is known across the Continent for his skill in battle and supposed cruelty. However, Geralt is as neutral as they come, avoiding politics and controversies and leading a solitary existence - until fate intervenes.

The Witcher lives and dies with Cavill's Geralt. The actor is brilliant in what could easily be an off-putting role; after all, Geralt is stoic, grumpy, almost expressionless, and notoriously distant. However, Cavill keeps Geralt grounded and accessible, if not necessarily relatable. The Witcher has many great characters, but Geralt is the undeniable star, a fascinating and complicated figure that proves Cavill has more versatility than he's often given credit for.

5 Marty & Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman & Laura Linney) - 'Ozark' (2017-2022)

The crime drama Ozark is among Netflix's most intense and acclaimed shows. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney star as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who become money launderers for a Mexican drug cartel after moving to the Lake of Ozarks.

Bateman and Linney deliver career-best performances as the increasingly ruthless Byrdes. The acclaimed actors portray a harrowing version of the American Dream's corruption, crafting two devastating and reprehensible yet magnetic portrayals that rank among the finest in Netflix's library. Ozark is a cruel and twisted story about ambition and power, with Bateman and Linney as its rotten and unrelenting core.

4 Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) - 'Stranger Things' (2016-Present)

Stranger Things might have many fan-favorite and critically-acclaimed characters, but Eleven remains the undeniable star. Played by Millie Bobby Brown, Eleven is introduced as a girl with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities who underwent considerable experiments after being separated from her mother.

Eleven's character journey is among the best and most fully-realized in Stranger Things. Brown was a revelation, playing Eleven's intricacies with admirable honesty. The actress embodied Eleven's might while presenting her as a child looking for affection, thus grounding her in a deeply humane story despite the supernatural antics surrounding her. Eleven is the show's breakout character, an instantly-iconic figure who became synonymous with Netflix and a prominent part of modern pop culture.

3 Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) - 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Anya Taylor-Joy rose to international prominence and acclaim thanks to her lead performance in the 2020 Netflix miniseries The Queen's Gambit. The show follows Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who must battle her numerous inner demons and addictions on her way to the top.

The Queen's Gambit is among Netflix's most acclaimed efforts, largely thanks to Anya Taylor-Joy's superb performance. The actress is spectacular as the tortured and struggling Beth, portraying the character's fight with addiction with an earnest and compelling intensity that goes beyond her years. The actress received universal acclaim, winning the Golden Globe and SAG Award for her performance and cementing Beth as one of Netflix's undisputed icons.

2 Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, & Imelda Staunton) - 'The Crown' (2016-Present)

The Crown is Netflix's critical darling, earning countless nominations and wins from numerous awards organizations. The show's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II has been lauded as fascinating and nuanced, peeling the layers behind one of modern history's most elusive figures and revealing the substance within.

Three actresses have played the Queen throughout the show - Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton. Each has brought something unique to the role, modulating their performances to fit each stage of the monarch's life. The Crown's unique storytelling approach has allowed for a comprehensive portrayal of the Queen, creating a riveting portrayal that expertly walks the line between prestige drama and soapy entertainment.

1 BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) - 'BoJack Horseman' (2014-2020)

The adult animated sitcom BoJack Horseman is a modern television classic. The familiar but underrated Will Arnett voices the titular character, an anthropomorphic horse and former sitcom star trying to stage a comeback in an increasingly changing world while struggling with his deteriorating mental health.

Bleak, subversive, and darkly humorous, BoJack Horseman is a modern masterpiece, with Arnett's performance as its compelling center. BoJack is a tragic and fascinating character, with the show presenting a nuanced depiction of trauma and addiction. BoJack is an inspired and thought-provoking representation of the human condition and one of the all-time great characters whose influence will forever remain part of Netflix's history.

