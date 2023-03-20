Although it's far from the only option available, Netflix is still the king of streamers. With an extensive library comprising originals and acquired content, Netflix keeps audiences entertained and loyal, combatting the usual churning expected in the highly competitive streaming landscape.

Among its original content, Netflix has several highly-acclaimed miniseries that have earned the audience's favor while attracting rave reviews from critics. From The Queen's Gambit to The Haunting of Hill House, these Netflix limited projects have enchanted everyone, becoming cultural phenomenons and attracting acclaim, as evidenced by their high scores in the famous review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Midnight Mass' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

Mike Flanigan delivered another horror masterpiece with 2021's Midnight Mass. The story revolves around a young man recently released from prison who returns to his hometown hoping to start over. His arrival coincides with that of a young and charismatic priest who tries to restore the town's faith as increasingly mysterious occurrences happen.

Midnight Mass received positive reviews from critics. The show's tone and exploration of issues like grief and guilt were lauded by critics, as was Hamish Linklater's performance as the enigmatic priest. Midnight Mass was favorably compared to Flanigan's previous efforts for Netflix, with many considering him among the streamer's strongest assets.

9 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

The second entry into Flanagan's Hauntinganthology of terrifying paranormal shows, The, Haunting of Bly Manor adapts Henry James' seminal novella The Turn of the Screw. Victoria Pedretti stars as Dani, a young au pair working for an English family who suspects the children are becoming subject to possession by dangerous supernatural forces.

Bly Manor received positive reviews from critics. Although most agreed it was inferior to its predecessor, they still considered the miniseries a chilling adaptation of James' novella, with a unique-enough vision to separate it from previous adaptations. Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen earned praise for their performances, as did newcomer T'Nia Miller.

8 'From Scratch' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Zoë Saldaña stars in the 2022 limited series From Scratch. The show follows Amy Wheeler, an American student in Italy, who falls for an Italian chef. However, their romance gets disrupted by unexpected health issues that bring them closer together.

Although somewhat formulaic, From Scratch rises because of Saldaña's charming, confident work and chemistry with co-star Eugenio Mastrandrea. Featuring beautiful Italian scenery and an empathetic approach to love and tragedy, From Scratch was an unexpected success, receiving critical praise from reviewers, who lauded Saldaña's performance.

7 'Stay Close' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The British mystery miniseries Stay Close stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage. It tells the story of three individuals -- a suburban housewife with a mysterious past, a tortured paparazzi, and an obsessed police detective -- whose lives collide following a man's disappearance.

Based on Harlan Cobel's novel of the same name, Stay Close received highly positive reviews from critics. Praise went to the cast's performances and the show's effective tense and eerie tone. Stay Close also received acclaim for its binge-able nature and rewatch value.

6 'Lost Ollie' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Lost Ollie tells the story of Ollie, a toy rabbit who wakes up in the Lost and Found section at an antique shop. With only a few memories of his past, he decides to go on a journey to reunite with his owner, a kid called Billy. Jonathan Groff lends his voice to Ollie, joined by Mary J. Blige and Tim Blake Nelson.

The four-episode miniseries received acclaim from critics. The show's plot and animation attracted rave reviews, with many comparing it favorably with Pixar's Toy Story. Lost Ollie also earned praise for its depiction of adult issues, although some considered it too mature for younger audiences.

5 'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Mike Flanagan's first project with Netflix was the terrifying The Haunting of Hill House. A loose adaptation of Shirley Jackson's eponymous horror novel, the story is told in two timelines and chronicles the life of the Crain family and their experiences in the haunted Hill House.

The Haunting of Hill House received near-universal acclaim. Critics praised Flanagan's directing, the acting, and the miniseries' dark and complex storytelling. The cast also received rave reviews, particularly Victoria Pedretti and Flanagan's recurring muse, Carla Gugino.

4 'Maid' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Margaret Qualley rose to stardom with her tour de force performance in the 2021 miniseries Maid. Based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive, the show focuses on a young mother who escapes an abusive relationship and secures a job cleaning houses to support her infant daughter.

Critics lauded Maid as one of Netflix's all-time best miniseries. Qualley's performance received unanimous praise, earning her Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG award nominations. Maid's writing and intense yet uplifting message garnered acclaim from critics and audiences.

3 'Unorthodox' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Like Qualley, Shira Haas rose to prominence with a Netflix miniseries. Inspired by Deborah Feldman's 2012 autobiography, Unorthodox follows Esty Shapiro, a young woman who runs away from her ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to lead a secular life in Berlin. Upon finding she is pregnant, her husband and his cousin travel to find and bring her back.

Unorthodox received universal acclaim from critics. Overwhelming positive reviews went to Hass' performance, with the actress earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. The show's adaptation of its source material also attracted praise, although its depiction of Hasidic Jews earned some criticism from Jewish commentators.

2 'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

Although Anya Taylor-Joy was well-known before her breakthrough in The Queen's Gambit, the show catapulted to international stardom. The seven-episode period miniseries follows Beth Harmon, a fictional chess prodigy whose career quickly advances as she deals with intense alcohol and drug addiction.

Widely considered one of Netflix's flagship series, The Queen's Gambit received unanimous acclaim. Critics lauded Anya Taylor-Joy's performance, with the actress winning the Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards and receiving an Emmy nomination. The show's production values, writing, and supporting performances also earned universal praise; it won several awards, including the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series.

1 'Unbelievable' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

Oscar-nominee and Emmy winner Toni Colette joins Emmy winner Merritt Wever for the 2019 true-crime miniseries Unbelievable. The show dramatized a series of sexual assaults committed in Washington and Colorado between 2008 and 2011, focusing on Marie, a young woman charged with lying about being raped. When two detectives suspect there's more to the story, they begin unraveling the mystery, leading to a shocking truth.

Unbelievable received universal acclaim from critics and audiences. Colette and Wever earned praise for their work, as did Katlyn Dever, whose performance as Marie was named by several critics as one of the best in the 2019-2020 season. The show received several nominations, with all three actresses earning Golden Globe and Critics Choice mentions.

