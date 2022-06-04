A good documentary is one of the best ways to engage with a new topic. Skilled filmmakers can bring even the most complex subjects to life so that viewers feel engaged while they're being informed. At their best, documentaries can serve as what the late great film critic Roger Ebert called an "empathy machine." They provide a glimpse into other lives and thereby expand our horizons.

Over the last decade, Netflix has become a formidable producer of documentaries. Their original works span a range of topics, from sports and cooking to protests and war. Their selection is sure to include something for everyone.

'Medal of Honor' (2018) — IMDb: 8.2/10

This docu-series explores the lives of soldiers who received the Congressional Medal of Honor, the USA's most prestigious military decoration. It features archival footage, interviews, and dramatic reenactments of the events. The result is a gripping anthology about bravery and self-sacrifice.

Medal of Honor examines several conflicts, from World War II to Afghanistan. It goes beyond just the wars to explore the social issues of the time and the personal struggles of the soldiers. It's essential viewing for military buffs or anyone interested in combat experiences.

'Abstract: The Art of Design' (2017) — IMDb: 8.3/10

Abstract: The Art of Design is an investigation of creativity. Each episode focuses on one designer and delves into their creative process. The show runs the gamut from typography and architecture, to bioengineering and digital products. The series itself is also an example of good design. The animations and visuals interspersed throughout are stunning and clever.

The only criticism that can be leveled at the series is that it's sometimes too uncritical of its subjects. Without exception, it portrays them in a wholly positive light. For the most part, this is fine, as Abstract is meant to be an introduction to these designers, and it succeeds at doing that.

'Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom' (2015) — IMDb: 8.3/10

This documentary film follows the 2014 Euromaidan protests in Ukraine, where swaths of citizens expressed their dissatisfaction with then-president Viktor Yanukovych's decision to pull out of a deal that would have brought Ukraine closer to the European Union. Eventually, the people succeeded, with Yanukovich giving up power and fleeing to Russia. These events were the precursor to Russia's annexation of the Crimea region later that year.

Winter on Fire is a moving portrait of the protest movement, mainly drawing on footage recorded by ordinary people. It's especially relevant now, given Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. It helps to make sense of the current situation in the country and Russia's aggression.

'Hip-Hop Evolution' (2016) — IMDb: 8.4/10

Kanye West once rapped: "Is hip-hop just a euphemism for a new religion?" Hip-Hop Evolution explains how hip-hop rose from the underground in the 1970s to become the most popular music genre on the planet. It's a great musical history, packed with interviews with rap legends like Rick Rubin, LL Cool J, Ice-T, and many more.

The crew behind this series has a love for hip-hop that is clear to see, but they are also unafraid to engage critically with the material. They look at social and political issues and the darker side of the music business, like drugs and violence. Hip-Hop Evolution deserves praise for breaking the sprawling story of hip-hop into digestible chunks, which shed light on American culture more broadly.

'Chef's Table' (2015) — IMDb: 8.5/10

Chef's Table is similar to Abstract in that they both explore the lives of creatives, but here the subjects are elite chefs. Each episode spotlights one chef and reveals the influences and inspirations behind their culinary delights. It's sure to be a treat for foodies everywhere. The close-ups of the dishes alone will get the viewer drooling: don't watch it on an empty stomach.

But Chef's Table is far more than simply a cooking show. It's an exploration of what makes these chefs tick. How does a person become so passionate about good food? What drives them? And what might we learn from their success?

'Daughters of Destiny' (2017) — IMDb: 8.6/10

Filmed over seven years, this series follows the lives of a group of girls at the Shanti Bhavan school in Tamil Nadu, India. The girls all come from India's lowest caste, the untouchables. Many girls in their position have no access to education, but the non-profit Shanti Bhavan school offers them a rare opportunity.

Oscar-winning documentary maker Vanessa Roth has interviewed the girls repeatedly over the years. They are determined and inspiring, but also just ordinary kids. They include Karthika, who dreams of becoming a human rights lawyer, Preetha, who loves to sing, and Manjula, who carries her family's hopes on her shoulders. It's a moving glimpse at their lives and the challenges they face. The urgent subject matter is matched by confident filmmaking and an emotive score by composer AR Rahman, most well-known for his work on Game of Thrones.

'Making a Murderer' (2015) — IMDb: 8.6/10

Making a Murderer is a harrowing portrait of a flawed justice system. It centers on Steven Avery, a Wisconsin man who was released from prison after 18 years when new DNA evidence proved he was not the perpetrator of an attack in 1985. But this is only the beginning. After filing a multi-million dollar lawsuit against the county that imprisoned him, Avery was arrested and convicted again, this time in connection with a gruesome murder. His nephew, Brendan Dassey, was accused of aiding him and was sentenced.

Making a Murderer was a cultural event when the first season premiered in 2015. It drew large audiences and a storm of publicity. It even resulted in a petition to pardon Avery with 500,000 signatures, which received an official response from the White House. The second season focuses on the aftermath of Avery and Dassey's convictions and their lawyer's arguments that they were framed.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' (2019) — IMDb: 8.6/10

Formula 1: Drive to Survive brings motorsport to life. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at the races, focusing on the dramas and rivalries. One of the show's highlights is the fierce competition between Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and the young Max Verstappen, a racer for Redbull.

Pitched to Netflix by the company that runs Formula 1, Drive to Survive is part journalism, part drama, and part PR. It's proved to be a potent mix. The series has been incredibly popular, and viewership of Formula 1 has increased dramatically since the show began. In 2022, a second American race was even added to the sport, suggesting that Formula 1's popularity would only grow.

'Greatest Events of WWII in Color' (2019) — IMDb: 8.7/10

Coming hot on the heels of Peter Jackson's They Shall Not Grow Old, Greatest Events of WWII in Color is a documentary series that uses the latest techniques to colorize archival footage of the war. As its title suggests, it covers the landmark events of the conflict, including Pearl Harbor, the D-Day landings, and the atom bombing of Hiroshima.

The series is interspersed with interviews with historians and those who lived through World War II, but the real draw here is the colorized footage. It really brings to life the events, which can often seem distant, even otherworldly. It's impressive how much more relatable the people are when we see them in color. The show also presents rare archival footage from Japan and Russia, which even the biggest WWII buffs may not have seen.

'Our Planet' (2019) — IMDb: 9.3/10

Our Planet is a nature documentary from living treasure David Attenborough and the team that produced his other series Planet Earth and The Blue Planet. Like those documentaries, Our Planet features stunning visuals of wildlife and natural environments, alongside classical music and Attenborough's rich voice.

But Our Planet is ultimately sadder and more urgent than Attenborough's other work. It focuses more on climate change and habitat loss, delivering a warning about the state of our world. As its title emphasizes: the Earth is now in our hands. It's up to humanity to decide what becomes of it. Despite its sometimes bleak tone, Our Planet was a massive hit. Netflix says that over 100 million people have watched it.

