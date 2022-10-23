Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.

Netflix has also attracted major stars to its horror movies in recent years, including Martin Freeman, Sandra Bullock, and Martin Sheen. They have been churning out original features at an ever-increasing rate and, if their recent movies are anything to go by, they are likely to deliver more great horrors in the years to come.

'1922' (2017) - IMDb: 6.2/10

In rural Nebraska, farmer Wilf (Thomas Jane) plots to murder his wife Arlette (Molly Parker) for financial gain. He tries to convince his son Henry (Dylan Schmid) to help him. At first, it seems like the perfect crime, but the act weighs on both their minds - with grim consequences.

1922 is a slow-burner that works in large part thanks to the committed performance from Jane. He's utterly absorbing as the tortured Wilf struggling to keep himself together. He and director Zak Hilditch effectively translate Stephen King's short story to the screen, making for a solid period horror.

'The Babysitter' (2017) - IMDb: 6.3/10

The Babysitter is a teen comedy-horror about Cole (Judah Lewis), a 12-year-old boy who develops a crush on his babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving). However, the plot takes a turn for the macabre when it is revealed that Bee is actually part of a satanic cult that is plotting Cole's demise. Cole finds himself on a madcap mission to stay alive.

While not particularly groundbreaking, The Babysitter is a charming slice of entertainment that packs a lot into its lean 85-minute runtime. It's one of the better family-friendly horrors to watch on Halloween.

'The Ritual' (2017) - IMDb: 6.3/10

The Ritual is a tightly-constructed creature feature from director David Bruckner, who most recently worked on the new Hellraiser. It follows four friends who reunite for a hiking trip in the Swedish wilderness. There, they come across bizarre sights: symbols carved into trees, abandoned cabins and animals gored to pieces. They soon suspect that a mysterious beast is hunting them.

The Ritual's fans include horror icon Guillermo Del Torro. "Amazing and scary," he tweeted. "With a beautiful creature designed by frequent collaborator Keith Thompson." He's not wrong: the beast that stalks the woods is one of the most striking movie monsters in years.

'Apostle' (2018) - IMDb: 6.3/10

Apostle is a historical horror directed by Gareth Evans, the filmmaker most well-known for The Raid. It follows Thomas (Dan Stevens), a former missionary who has lost his faith, as he travels to a remote island inhabited by a cult. They are holding his sister (Elen Rhys) hostage, and he intends to free her.

The plot takes several twists from there, defying genre conventions without skimping on the gore. Thanks to solid turns from Stevens and Michael Sheenas the cult leader, Apostle succeeds as one of the stronger recent entries in the folk horror subgenre. It should appeal to fans of The Wicker Man and Midsommar.

'Cargo' (2017) - IMDb: 6.3/10

Martin Freeman stars in this post-apocalyptic horror in which a rabies-like virus has turned most of humanity into near-zombies. Andy (Freeman) and his wife Kay (Susie Porter) try to survive with their baby Rosie in the Australian outback. After Kay contracts the virus, Andy and Rosie are captured by a man called Vic who uses people as bait for the zombies, so he can shoot them.

Cargo is one of the more creative zombie movies of the last few years. It also puts more of a focus on the characters rather than just on kills and scares, which is a welcome change. Freeman is terrific as usual. He's convincing as an ordinary man pushed to the brink. His presence elevates the film and makes the story a lot more believable.

'Fractured' (2019) - IMDb: 6.4/10

After his daughter Peri (Lucy Capri) injures her arm in a fall, Ray (Sam Worthington) takes her to the hospital to get it checked out. He falls asleep and when he wakes up he can't find Peri or his wife Joanne (Lily Rabe) anywhere. He asks the hospital staff where they are, but they say there is no record of Peri or Joanne ever being there. Ray sets out to find them, but nothing is as it seems.

Fractured is a well-crafted psychological thriller that explores the line between reality and memory. Director Brad Anderson, perhaps best known for The Machinist starring Christian Bale, brings his unique perspective to the classic mystery/thriller structure.

'Gerald's Game' (2017) - IMDb: 6.5/10

Another Stephen King adaptation, Gerald's Game begins with husband and wife Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) and Jessie (Carla Gugino) arriving at an isolated lake house for a getaway. There, Gerald ties Jessie up in handcuffs for some sexual role-play. But after a heated argument, Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies, leaving Jessie alone in the middle of nowhere shackled to the bed.

The film is directed by Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind Doctor Sleep and the Haunting of Hill House series. As with Flanagan's other work, Gerald's Game eschews jump scares and instead deals in atmosphere and creepy imagery. It's practically a one-woman film, and Gugino more than rises to the challenge. It might be the best performance of her career.

'Bird Box' (2018) - IMDb: 6.6/10

Bird Box is another post-apocalyptic tale, and one of Netflix's all-time most-watched movies. Bullock plays a woman trying to transport two children to safety in a world overrun by entities that cause those who look at them to commit suicide. This prompted some viewers to dub Bird Box 'A Blind Place' in reference to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place.

Bird Box doesn't quite reach the heights of that movie, but it's still an entertaining, large-scale sci-fi with plenty of great performances, especially from Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich in supporting roles. The cinematography is excellent too, making it one of Netflix's most aesthetically pleasing horrors.

'Hush' (2016) - IMDb: 6.6/10

Hush is a slasher flick starring Kate Siegel as Maddie, a deaf and mute writer who lives alone in the woods. One night, a masked killer comes to her house and murders her friend (Samantha Sloyan), before turning his attention to her. Maddie fights for her life in complete silence.

Hush is yet another film by Mike Flanagan, and it's of his strongest projects. He displays a clear affection for the classic slashers but is also unafraid to push the subgenre in new directions. Hush received critical acclaim and drew praise from some of the biggest names in horror. Stephen King said the film was "up there with Halloween", and The Exorcist director William Friedkin tweeted that it was "terrifying".

'Calibre' (2018) - IMDb: 6.8/10

Vaughn (Jack Lowden) joins his businessman pal Marcus (Martin McCann) for some hunting in the Scottish Highlands. There, Vaughn aims at a deer, but at the last moment it moves and he accidentally shoots and kills a boy walking in the woods. The boy's distraught father takes aim at Vaughn, but Marcus kills him too. Badly shaken, they decide to bury the bodies and keep the whole affair a secret. An investigation for the missing people begins, and Vaughn struggles to hold himself together.

Calibre is a mature drama disguised as a thriller. Just when you think it might collapse into clichés, it instead takes unexpected turns. Writer-director Matt Palmer serves up a detailed portrait of life in poor but close-knit communities and uses the setting to explore themes of guilt and forgiveness. It makes for a first-rate psychological horror, anchored by the subtle performances from the leads. Lowden, especially, is excellent as a regular guy grappling with a difficult moral predicament.

