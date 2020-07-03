The Best Netflix Shows of 2020 So Far, Ranked

Well, 2020… we’ve had better years as a species, right? However, that’s not television’s fault, and the last several months have featured some very welcome episodic distractions, courtesy of Netflix.

The best shows we saw since the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve featured sexy vampires, sexy reality show strangers, and some very sexy food. They also, though, offered up moving portraits of humanity, raised important issues about race, class, and religion, and did their best to answer some of life’s most important existential questions.

Into the Night kept us on the edge of our seats. Tiger King made our jaws drop. The Chef Show made us hungry. And BoJack Horseman made us cry. Who knows what the rest of 2020 has in store, but whether you’re optimistic or pessimistic about the future at least we know there’s plenty to watch while staying safe at home.

Check out our picks for the best Netflix Originals of 2020 below, and if you don’t find what you’re looking for, be sure to head over to the Best Movies on Netflix and the Best TV Shows on Netflix.