For over two decades, Netflix has been an old reliable in bringing us stellar TV shows and movies. Founded in 1997 by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings, the streaming platform has grown and grown in its ability, not only to provide a home for old favorites but to produce numerous impressive originals, with the first (Lilyhammer) released in 2012.

In recent years, Netflix has held its own as more and more platforms continue to creep up, bringing further viewing opportunities to audiences. But as one of the original greats, they continue to create some absolute winners. As of June 2023, there are many shows on the service with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores, but the top ten are supposedly some of the best.

10 'Maya and the Three' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Maya and the Three is a family adventure series you and your little ones are sure to enjoy. It follows a fifteen-year-old warrior princess intent on saving her village from the deviant gods of the underworld. Determined to prevent humanity's destruction, she and her allies set out on an exciting tale.

Dubbed a "must-watch" by many who saw it, this animated adventure with the voice performances of Zoe Saldana, Diego Luna, and George R. Gutierrez is something everyone can appreciate. And its bright, colorful cinematography will catch your attention from the moment you press play.

9 'Red Rose' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

While audiences may not wholly agree with critics on this one, only giving it a 57% score, the latter seemingly loved it. This mysterious addition to Netflix was released on the platform in August last year, following an initial run on the BBC.

The eight-episode series follows a group of British teenagers in an unnerving situation when the Red Rose app takes over their lives, controlling their decisions at the risk of deadly consequences should they opt not to comply. What would you do if you ever found yourself with a hacker on the other end of your phone?

8 'Blood of Zeus' (2020-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Blood of Zeus is an animated adventure for all those out there who are fans of Ancient Greece, anime, and the tale of the almighty Zeus. It centers on the fictional son of the Greek god of the sky and thunder and is the perfect candidate for anybody in the mood for a gritty, action anime sure to have you on the edge of your seat.

The series consists of eight episodes with a runtime of between 25 and 40 minutes. And while it may only have one season under its belt with a second renewed, there are supposedly future plans to produce another five, but we'll just have to wait and see if there are to be more adventures with Heron and the team.

7 'Arcane: League of Legends' (2021-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

If you're an anime fan, this one's level of popularity will come as no surprise. Arcane: League of Legends has become one of the most iconic TV series ever to land on Netflix. Its coverage knows no bounds as it immediately became a fan-favorite.

Taking its inspiration from the online League of Legends game universe, the Steampunk series skyrocketed into everlasting success. Its incredible story, fantastic animation, art style, and everything in between make Arcane one of those shows that'll stand the test of time. But while we wait for its highly anticipated second season, who's up for another rewatch?

6 'Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

A different type of animated tale made its way onto Netflix in 2020 for a three-season run throughout the year. Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts follows a young human girl lost in what's known as the "surface world." Lost but definitely not alone, she and her new companions must protect her home from those who wish to harm it.

This DreamWorks Animation Television series released to an influx of success and praise amongst critics and audiences. Notably acclaimed for its storytelling, character development, art style, and its LGBTQ+ representation, it's earned its place as one of the platform's best series to date.

5 'Mo' (2022-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Highlighting the challenges, trials, tribulations, and everyday occurrences a Palestinian man can face living in America, Mo has the ability to make you laugh, cry, and feel every emotion out there as this semi-autobiographical comedy-drama resonated with viewers who could relate to its primary topic.

Co-created by titular character Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, the popular series was renewed for a second and final season in January of this year. While it's unknown what this will consist of, if its first installment is anything to go by, we'll be in for more antics in Houston, Texas, before we know it.

4 'The Dragon Prince' (2018-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

There seems to be a pattern forming with Netflix and their successful animated series, doesn't there? And this 2018 addition follows that pattern just as smoothly as its predecessors on this list. Despite being the oldest series here, The Dragon Prince remains one of the strongest, with an audience score of 83%.

As we impatiently await its fifth season to drop on July 27th, this current series of four has captured the hearts and minds of those who've been able to watch it. Magic, dragons, elves, and more make this a fantasy series everyone should watch, especially if you're a fan of all things mystical.

3 'Dash & 'Lily' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

Truth or Dare reaches an all-new height in this 2020 series of eight from creator Joe Tracz. This one-season show premiered on Netflix in time for the Christmas season on November 20th. It's a short series any book-loving romance nerd should see. Bonus points if you love an iconic backdrop of Christmas.

Dash & Lily follows two teenagers whose only interaction is daring each other via a notebook found in a public library. Set throughout New York, the two get to know each other and slowly form a bond through the pages of a single red notebook, and its sweet story did incredibly well.

2 'Heartstopper' (2022-Present)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

A best-selling novel turned successful TV show, this coming-of-age addition to Netflix follows the lives and love story of two teenage boys in high school. Romance, drama, comedy, and young love accompany the two youngsters as they navigate their way through personal elements of life as well as together.

From the mind of Alice Oseman, who also wrote the series, Heartstopper will have you raging, crying, laughing, and rooting for Nick and Charlie (Kit Connor and Joe Locke) as their bond quickly grows and flourishes throughout the series. But what can we expect from season two? We'll find out when the next part of their story releases in a little over a month on August 3rd.

1 'The Baby-Sitter's Club' (2020-2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%

The Baby-Sitter's Club is a reboot of the short-lived 1990s series of the same name. It follows a group of young friends as they decide to start and run a babysitting business. What could possibly go wrong? In reality, for this group of best friends, not much.

Stumbling your way through life is something we all have to do, but as this show likes to remind its viewers, we don't have to do it alone. It's a scary and exciting journey, and The Baby-Sitter's Club does an excellent job of showing that sometimes all you need to get through it, is someone in your corner stumbling with you.

