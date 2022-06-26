If you have only 48 hours to watch a show, make it these ones.

You know the feeling. You’ve finally found the Netflix show to binge this weekend — the perfect opportunity to completely unwind and vegetate for two whole days. The problem is, it’s not always this easy. Finding the perfect show to wrap up from start to finish in a small window can pose a challenge.

Luckily, we’re here to help. There are some must-watch shows that can be binged in just a weekend — all available on Netflix. From mini-documentaries to mind-bending psychological thrillers and everything in between — there’s something for everyone.

'What/If' (2019)

If drama is what you’re after, look no further than What/If. The show premiered with ten episodes, starring Renée Zelwegger as Anne, a wealthy woman who decides to invest in the startup of a young scientist named Lisa (Jane Levy).

The stakes are high when Anne decides that Lisa will need to allow Anne to spend the night with Lisa’s husband while keeping everything she sees a complete secret. Lisa is forced to decide whether the money is worth it; the inner conflict is a must-see for fans of intense, seat-gripping drama.

'The Circle' (2020)

Think reality TV show with a futuristic twist — that defines The Circle, which some have described as a combination of Big Brother and Black Mirror. The show is a reality competition series where a group of contestants move into an apartment building and interact with each other.

The catch in this show is that the contestants never actually meet face to face, instead communicating by a digital interface to get to know each other. This allows contestants to present themselves in any way they like, making for interesting, mind-boggling TV.

'Chambers' (2019)

Another one of Netflix’s canceled-too-soon shows is Chambers. Unlike other abruptly canceled shows, Chambers does a great job of wrapping up all major loose ends in a ten-episode saga. The series follows Sasha Yazzie (Sivan Alyra Rose), a high school student who suffers from an unexpected heart attack.

Her life is saved when she receives a heart transplant from a girl her age that lives nearby. However, Sasha finds strange things happening to her after receiving this heart. She reaches out to the family of the girl whose heart she received to find some answers.

'When They See Us' (2019)

Some of the most gripping dramas are usually based on real-life, and that’s the case with When They See Us. Don’t let the four-episode run fool you - it’s four episodes packed with heavy, intense storylines based on the real-life court case of the Central Park Five in 1989.

The series follows the five men accused of a brutal Central Park attack, spanning from the initial accusations of the crime to the men’s exoneration and wrongful conviction suit 25 years later.

'Maniac' (2018)

For psychological thriller fans, Maniac is the show for you. It is a limited series on Netflix focusing on two seemingly unrelated protagonists — Owen (Jonah Hill) and Annie (Emma Stone). The pair both end up in a pharmaceutical drug trial that promises to heal their trauma and make them whole again.

The series is dark and twisted, with enough mystery and twists to have you on the edge of your seat for hours. Fans of Stone and Hill (who struggle to explain the show themselves) will especially appreciate the pair’s acting ability and on-screen chemistry combined.

'Maid' (2021)

A recent smashing success for the streaming giant is Maid, a show that is incredible at depicting the challenging experiences of its protagonist. It follows Alex (Margaret Qualley) as she tries to provide for her and her daughter while escaping from her emotionally abusive ex-boyfriend.

The show watches her navigate life as a single mother, dealing with the Government, her family, and providing a stable life for herself and her daughter. The show is raw and emotional, perfect for those looking for programming that will tug at their heartstrings.

'The Queen’s Gambit' (2020)

For shows with a cult following, The Queen’s Gambit is perfect for watching in one sitting. It’s part period drama, part coming-of-age miniseries focusing on Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), an orphaned chess prodigy battling addiction.

Her struggles with substance abuse are portrayed strongly and explored thoroughly in the series, and most viewers find themselves rooting for her all the way through. The show is short but covers all points, telling Beth’s story and the game of chess in seven thrilling episodes.

Unbelievable (2019)

If you’re a true crime fan, keep your eyes peeled for Unbelievable. The eight-episode miniseries tells the story of the serial rape cases in Washington and Colorado in 2008.

After a rape is reported, then recanted, two female detectives (Toni Collette and Merrit Wever) aren’t convinced. The pair find something fishy about the situation and instead work the case to uncover the truth behind what happened in these heinous, brutal crimes.

'Inventing Anna' (2022)

Inspired by the real-life story of New York socialite Anna Sorokin comes Inventing Anna — created by Shonda Rhimes, the creator of the highly acclaimed medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. Whether you’re familiar with the real Anna Sorokin or not, you’ll be at the edge of your seat to see just what scheme Anna manages to pull off next.

The show features a strong ensemble cast, a witty, cohesive script, and stunning designer looks — all coming together to make up a brilliant drama miniseries you’ll find impossible to turn off.

'Worst Roommate Ever' (2022)

Docuseries fans will love Worst Roommate Ever — a miniseries that covers four "roommates" over five different episodes. The show uncovers how each one managed to manipulate, harm, and even murder unsuspecting victims.

The show cleverly uses animation to illustrate violent and grotesque scenes, helping audiences visualize how exactly these roommates engaged in their crimes. Overall, the show does a great job setting the scene for just how horrible some of the worst roommates can be.

