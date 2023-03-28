Reality shows are an omnipresent component of the television landscape, serving as an honest yet somewhat exaggerated look into the limits of the human condition. Their popularity has only continued to grow, particularly ones that revolve around dating, like Love Island. However, audiences have unlimited access to a vast array of reality television entertainment.

Although streaming services have recently begun to establish their own reality programming, network television channels are home to some of the most popular and long-running series ever to hit the air. From nail-biting talent competitions, like American Idol, to feel-good physical contests, like The Amazing Race, several network reality shows stand out as the best of the best.

10 'The Voice' (2011-)

Image via Mark Burnett Productions/NBC

With its format of "blind auditions," The Voice reinvented the reality singing competition genre by having judges' backs turned away from the contestants, allowing the focus to be solely on their vocal ability. Contestants are drafted onto teams coached by the judges, raising the stakes so that there are two winners by the end of the season: a competitor and a coach. The series has featured a rotating selection of talented coaches, including Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Gwen Stefani.

The relationships that coaches develop with their respective teams are always a highly personal rapport that pulls the best out of their artists. Perhaps the most entertaining aspect of The Voice is its signature Knockout Round, in which singers battle in pairs head to head against opposing teams, vying to maintain their spot on the show in an impressive talent showcase.

9 'The Bachelor' (2002)

Image via ABC

The inescapable popularity with The Bachelor is due largely in part to the die-hard internet fans who obsess over the dramatic twists and turns, making it one of the most talked about reality shows when a season is in full swing. The show centers on an eligible bachelor who spends time dating a selection of competing women, all hoping to claim victory through a coveted proposal.

With its many spin-offs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, the franchise is an ultimate guilty pleasure. Every week, viewers eagerly await to see which competitors will receive a rose and survive another day in the bachelor's quest for romance. At times, it is hard to ignore the absurdity of the premise. However, that does not stop audiences from being thoroughly entertained.

8 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' (2004-2012)

While no longer on the air, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was once a rare reality show designed to unite people rather than tear them apart. Each episode would focus on a family facing some type of hardship. Over the course of a week, host Ty Pennington and his design team would remodel their home to cater to their exact needs and wishes.

The show was particularly special due to its emphasis on the community of the family's town coming together to help build their home and welcome them into their new life. Episodes were often emotional whirlwinds and induced many tears as audiences had the joy of witnessing families' lives be changed and improved for the better.

7 'Kitchen Nightmares' (2007-2014)

Image via Granada Entertainment

Hosted by the notorious Gordon Ramsay, Kitchen Nightmares revolved around a struggling restaurant that would call upon Ramsay's help to provide feedback on how to revive the business. After sampling the menu, Ramsay would assist in dinner services, aid in remodeling, and mediate employee conflicts. His brash personality and mouth, often spewing expletives, led to highly entertaining interactions.

Amid Ramsay's fiery, brutally honest insults are often moments of sincere compassion that prove that the celebrity chef truly cares about helping the overwhelmed restaurateurs improve their businesses. Fans always appreciate a rare moment where Ramsay surprisingly enjoys a particular dish off the initial menu, showcasing his hidden yet nonetheless apparent sweet side.

6 'Big Brother' (2000-)

Big Brother is a competitive reality series that finds players living in isolation together, all attempting to win challenges and survive evictions from the house to be crowned the winner. The game requires an immense amount of strategy as players form alliances and engage in deception.

At its core, Big Brother is a social experiment to test the social abilities and stamina of diverse groups of people, all pursuing the same goal. Since contestants are constantly under video surveillance, as the title of the show implies, audiences get a comprehensive look into the lives and interactions of competitors. The show has even spawned a successful spin-off, Celebrity Big Brother.

5 'The Masked Singer' (2019)

Image via Fox

Based on a South Korean singing competition called The King of Mask Singer, The Masked Singer has a premise so preposterous it has to be seen to be believed. The competition sees celebrities (from professional singers to athletes and anything in between) donning elaborate mascot costumes stylized to look like fictional creatures and anthropomorphic objects. Each week, the singer who receives the least votes is eliminated, and their identity is revealed.

The show has attracted many high-profile guests, many of whom displayed some unexpectedly powerful vocals. Notable past competitors include T-Pain, Wayne Brady,JoJo Siwa, and the late Bob Saget. Ultimately, The Masked Singer is a feel-good reality show that celebrates people potentially putting themselves out of their comfort zones — where else could audiences see Jerry Springer dressed as a beetle singing Frank Sinatra?

4 'The Amazing Race' (2001-)

The Amazing Race is a thrilling race around the world. Teams of two travel to various countries, completing challenges and puzzles that lead them to clues that reveal their next international destination. Competitors rely only on themselves to navigate these new areas and finish in first place to win the $1 million grand prize.

The show has given viewers many memorable seasons since its inception in 2001, all with unique players working together to push past unforeseen obstacles and achieve the unthinkable. Each season's race is typically divided into twelve legs, meaning contestants can visit up to a dozen countries in roughly 25 days.

3 'America's Got Talent' (2006)

The epitome of talent show, America's Got Talent, is a competition that puts a variety of all acts head to head against each other — singers battle magicians. Dancers clash with comedians. Believe it or not, even dog trainers have taken home the million-dollar prize before. In its current iteration, the show is hosted by Terry Crews and features a renowned panel of judges: Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum.

The show has led to many spin-off series, including AGT: All-Stars, AGT: The Champions, and the jaw-droppingly dangerous AGT: Extreme. However, the original version often features the most spectacular acts with wholesome backstories, meaning audiences are not only rooting for a performer's talent but their personal fulfillment, as well.

2 'American Idol' (2002-)

Despite a brief hiatus in 2017, American Idol has been a consistent presence in reality television, having laid the groundwork for all singing competitions that followed it. The show has generated some of the most successful artists, such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert. Many former contestants, like Jennifer Hudson, have even pursued prominent careers as actors.

The beauty of American Idol is in its simplicity. The format calls for a few gimmicks and primarily focuses on the sheet talent and ability of the performers. Although the series is known for some rather outrageous auditions, the competitors who possess genuine potential are granted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to achieve their dreams.

1 'Survivor' (2000)

Image via CBS

Hosted by the undeniably charming Jeff Probst, Survivor puts a group of strangers on a remote island without food or shelter. Throughout the game, they are forced to work together against each other, hoping to outwit, outplay, and outlast their competitors to be given the illustrious title of Sole Survivor.

Audiences have witnessed many contestants over the show's 44 seasons — some less likable than others. Much like Big Brother, Survivor is a social experiment that strips players away from their background and forces them to rely solely on physical endurance and interpersonal relationships. The latest season is currently airing new episodes weekly on CBS.

