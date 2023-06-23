Since its release Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever has become one of the most popular teen shows on Netflix, and with the release of its fourth and final season, Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) is finally off to college and her story has come to an end.

With the new season came closure, growth, and some heartfelt goodbyes. Through the four seasons of the show, we’ve closely followed the journey of the folks at Sherman Oaks — the good, the bad, and the ugly, and their infallible charm and perfectly imperfect ways had people coming back for more. For a proper send off we’re counting back the hits!

10 "…Had An Indian Boyfriend" (Season 3, Episode 9)

The episode is centered around Devi and Des’ (Anirudh Pisharody) brief love affair. When Devi starts dating the only boy her mom has ever approved of, the odds just don’t seem to be in her favor. When Devi suffers a panic attack reliving memories of her dad’s death, Des’ mother initially comforts her and later orders her son to stay away from Devi.

The highlight of the episode is the way Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) immediately comes to her daughter’s defense when Rhyah (Sarayu Blue) berates her, a sight we rarely see during the series. This episode also happens to be the origin of the ‘one free boink’ with Ben (Jaren Lewison).

9 "...Had To Be On My Best Behavior" (Season 1, Episode 9)

This particular episode is largely centered around Kamala (Richa Moorjani) and her newest suitor, Prashant (Rushi Kota). While Devi vows to be on her best behavior we see a series of faux pas unravel as the episode progresses, with Kamala dealing with an ex and Devi dealing with traumatic flashbacks of her Father’s Death.

What worked well for this episode was that it gives a delightful and much-needed peek into Kamala’s life — something that wanes over the following seasons. Beyond that, it also gives viewers some context on Nalini and Devi’s troubled relationship, as the episode ends with Devi saying some regrettable things to her mother.

8 "...Stalked My Own Mother" (Season 2, Episode 9)

Season 4 was not the first time Devi meddled in her mom’s love life, the only difference with this one — she just wasn’t ready or mature enough to take it well yet. What happens when you stalk your mom through her alleged boyfriend’s skylight and end up falling in his hot tub? Disaster ensues.

The episode is equal parts heartwarming and romantic. When Nalini and Devi have a big blowout over the former’s boyfriend, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) immediately comes to Nalini’s defense, something that is fairly uncommon when it comes to brown families and in-laws. Paxton warms up to Devi because of a win at school and though Nalini and Devi are still at odds, on a rather steamy note, Paxton (Darren Barnet) sneaks into Devi’s house for a goodnight kiss. The episode ends with Devi and Nalini sharing a bittersweet memory of Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and making amends.

7 "...Been The Loneliest Boy In The World" (Season 1, Episode 6)

Aside from the fact that this episode is voiced by Andy Samberg, which makes it a shoo-in for the top 10, this is the first episode that gives us a deep dive into Ben Gross’ life. For a change the story breaks away from Ben’s insensitive and over-competitive exterior, to reveal that he is quite lonely with absentee parents, a shallow self-involved girlfriend, and next to no friends, except Patty the housekeeper.

In this episode, audiences see the first inklings of romance between Ben and Devi with feelings that are barely scratching the surface. Viewers also see that when Ben Gross wants he can be charming, vulnerable, and, dare we say, sweet.

6 "...Had A Breakdown" (Season 3, Episode 6)

Another Andy Samberg special for the books, or perhaps viewers enjoy Ben’s perspective. Viewers are painfully aware of Ben’s over-competitive nature, and that is fueled by one thing and one thing only, Columbia University — his dad’s alma mater.

Overworked and underappreciated Ben’s stress catches up to him fairly quickly, resulting in fecal impaction, and if that isn't embarrassing enough Paxton is the one who has to not only take him to the hospital but also stay overnight with him. While this shows the uncanny bond that forms between Paxton and Ben it also shows audiences that Ben tries so hard to win his dad’s approval, whom he so dearly worships. The episode ends with Ben realizing that Columbia is not the be-all and end-all and that there’s a life beyond college admissions.

5 "...Been A Perfect Girl" (Season 2, Episode 10)

This season finale was probably a defining moment in Devi’s life where she and Paxton finally made things official. In the beginning, though, Devi realizes she’s being treated as a sneaky link by Paxton and ends their midnight rendezvous — honestly season 1 Devi could never. Soon enough, Paxton comes to his senses and sweeps Devi off her feet (literally) at the dance.

What makes this episode especially likable is not just because Devi and Paxton’s, will they won’t they, come to an end but also because Ben realizes that it could’ve been him and that cliffhanger is reason enough for people to come back for more. Beyond that, the episode also gives us a brief glimpse into Fabiola’s (Lee Rodriguez) dilemma about her sexuality and how she grapples with fitting into the queer community. To top it all off Kamala becomes quite the rebel for once and runs away from her supposed proposal dinner and joins Devi’s teacher Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar) for some late night Karaoke.

4 "...Gone To Prom" (Season 4, Episode 9)

The penultimate episode to the series finale, where viewers see Devi’s life coming full circle in the most unexpected ways, laying the foundation for final goodbyes. At senior prom, all three girls — Eleanor (Ramona Young), Fabiola, and Devi are dealing with their career-related demons.

Towards the end of the episode, everything eventually falls into place, Devi gets some much-needed encouragement to write her Princeton essay, Fabiola is ready to take on Howard and Eleanor is ready to branch out as actor and director. This episode runs high on emotions as audiences see how far Devi has come, dealing with her father’s death and of course the drama that comes with any high school experience.

3 "...Lived The Dream" (Season 3, Episode 10)

It seems the audiences have a thing for season finales and cliffhangers. Devi is on the cusp of change, ready to take on senior year and it's time for decisions on what lies ahead. This particular episode is all about whether she should move to Shrubland School in Colorado, the gold standard for all Ivy aspirants.

A visit to Shrubland, an honest confession by a certain someone, and a rude awakening later Devi realizes that there’s nothing more precious than the present, and decides to live out her senior year in quintessential Sherman Oaks style. What makes the episode interesting is the infamous ‘one free boink’ which the episode ends with — Devi is finally living her dream!

2 "...Said I’m Sorry" (Season 1, Episode 10)

Another season finale follows the aftermath of Nalini and Devi’s big blow out where Devi said some questionable things to her mother over the threat of moving back to India. Nothing is going right in Devi’s life at this point — she temporarily moves in with ex-nemesis Ben (completely platonic, by the way), Paxton avoids her like the plague and her best friends are still steering clear.

Another emotionally charged episode where Devi and Nalini make amends and finally scatter Mohan’s ashes on his birthday and Devi gets some semblance of closure. Yet again, all’s well that ends well in Devi-town she’s made up with her friends and even met the legend John McEnroe. But here’s the kicker, the episode ends with Ben and Devi sharing a kiss, while Paxton waits at her doorstep to also kiss and make up — both of whom Devi ends up two-timing later.

1 "...Said Goodbye" (Season 4, Episode 10)

The day had finally come, the last day of school and a beautiful ending to 4 years of sheer madness — so it was only fitting that this episode is on top of the list. With Devi finally getting into Princeton, Ben going away for his internship, and high school graduation, reality hits everybody hard, that it’s time to grow up.

The episode is one hell of a tearjerker with some all-too-familiar familial moments as the Vishwakumars prepare for Devi’s imminent departure and Nirmala’s nuptials. As Devi dreads moving away from home, Nalini deals with empty nest syndrome even before Devi has left. Ben flies all the way from New York to declare his love for Devi, and as the series comes to a close, Ben and Devi end up together (a controversial choice some might say). Incidentally, the episode ends with Devi speaking to the gods, which was the beginning of the pilot episode, the series comes full circle, quite literally.

