We have hit the spring anime season, meaning we are getting new shows and seasons of our favorites to watch. The last anime season was fantastic, with shows like A Sign of Affection, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!, Solo Leveling, and Metallic Rouge.

The spring lineup looks to be just as strong, and April is just the beginning. Here are the best shows to watch this month, including the return of Mushoku Tensei and the anime debut of Kaiju No 8.

'WIND BREAKER'

New Episodes: April 4, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Where the average scores are the lowest, but the fights are the strongest. Furin High School is renowned as a super school of delinquents.

Haruka Sakura, a first-year student, came from outside the city to fight to the top. However, Furin High School has become a group that protects the town called the “Chime of the Wind Breaker.”

One of the biggest reasons everyone should be excited about WIND BREAKER is the talent behind the series. CloverWorks has become one of the best studios, giving us excellent character work, funny moments, and an overall great story, such as Spy x Family, My Dress-Up Darling, Horimiya, and Wonder Egg Priority. Producer Yuuichi Fukushima, who previously worked on Spy x Family and the gut-wrenching first season of The Promised Neverland, leads the charge on WIND BREAKER alongside director Toshifumi Akai (Gurren Lagann, Sword Art Online).

'The Irregular at Magic High School' Season 3

New Episodes: April 5, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

After a year full of turbulence, the duo's lives slowly changed as they became second year students. They were now living together with Minami Sakurai, who had been sent to them by the Yotsuba Family, and Tatsuya had transferred to the newly established Department of Magical Engineering. Though he planned to live a peaceful school life with Miyuki by his side, the world would not allow such a thing.

The Irregular at Magic High School is an underrated series from Eight Bit, the same studio behind hits such as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Blue Lock. This is a great place to start if you're looking for a hidden gem to add to your spring rotation.

'My Hero Academia: Memories'

Premieres: April 6, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

As we await the return of My Hero Academia, fans are being treated to a four-episode event that will recap the series from the very beginning. My Hero Academia: Memories will take audiences back to the beginning to bring everyone up to speed on the story so far before Season 7 begins May 4. Last season's war arc was the MHA equivalent to Avengers: Infinity War story culmination, with Season 7 just beginning its Endgame. Memories will be the much-needed refresher viewers need after such a long and intense journey for Class 1-A.

My Hero Academia

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation' Season 2 Cour 2

New Episodes: April 7, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Mushoku Tensei is back, and we are finally getting to some of the cutest moments in the manga, The Newlyweds Arc and Greyrat Sisters Arc. While not much action goes on during these two arcs, it more than makes up for it with excellent character development with all characters and seeing familiar faces from previous arcs that we've grown to love. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cour 2 could have the same warm vibes as Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, where the primary focus is on the characters.

In Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2, the narrative takes a compelling turn, shifting its focus to Rudeus and Sylphiette's marriage and journey into parenthood. This shift promises a deeper exploration of their characters and relationships, adding a new layer of intrigue to the story.

'Go Go Loser Ranger'

New Episodes: April 7, 2024 | Platform: Hulu / Disney Plus

In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He’ll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all…from the inside!

Go Go Loser Ranger is the black horse on this list since I'm unsure what to expect. A manga that came out in 2021 was written by Negi Haruba and published by Kodansha. Regardless, the trailers that have been going on have been putting out some hype for this anime. Go Go Loser Ranger gives Power Ranger-type vibes but is a bit more mature.

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3

New Episodes: April 10, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

The dysfunctional party is back, but they may be short a member soon because Kazuma is over it. Disillusioned with adventure, he wants to become a monk, but Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness doubt these intentions. However, the career dispute gets put on hold when a princess requests to hear all about their tales. Will the taste of fame at the royal castle keep them together, or will this mark their farewell tour?

KONOSUBA -God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! is one of the best fantasy isekai airing right now and mainly relies on the comedic nature of its cast. Kazuma, Aquama, Megumin, and Darkness all have quirky personalities that play off each other incredibly well. If you haven't started Konosuba, now is the best time to try it.

'The Misfit of Demon King Academy II: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants'

New Episodes: April 12, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

Anos, who seeks to destroy the Moon of Creation, meets Militia, the god of creation, and begins to interact with her. Now Anos, who has made it known to the world that he is a tyrannical demon lord, joins classes at Demon King Academy as a transfer student, Anosh. To train stronger demons, Aledomade declares the Great Demon King Training. As a first step, Shin's swordsmanship training has begun!

The biggest reason The Misfit of Demon King Academy is great is the use of an overpowered character that still feels interesting. Anos himself is an interesting character with a terrific supporting cast. Everyone has their role in the story, but none overshadow the main protagonist. The Misfit of Demon King Academy is severely underrated because no one talks about it if they do watch it, but this series has many awesome moments with cool powers. For example, in the first episode, Anos kills one person multiple times with a snap of a finger. If that doesn't sell you on the show, then nothing will.

'Kaiju No. 8'

Premieres: April 13, 2024 | Platform: Crunchyroll

At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together.

Production I.G. is under a lot of pressure because Kaiju No. 8 is one of the best new-age manga alongside the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Sakamoto Days. What makes Kaiju No. 8 stand out is that it does not rely solely on the main protagonist to win the day but collaborates with multiple characters. Each character has fantastic development; at times, they feel they are all the main protagonists instead of just Kafaka. Because of that, many of the characters feel that much better and the same with the world.

